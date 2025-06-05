"They Did The Ryan Gosling Meme" - Fans React To Marvel Comics' Controversial BLACK PANTHER Reveal

&quot;They Did The Ryan Gosling Meme&quot; - Fans React To Marvel Comics' Controversial BLACK PANTHER Reveal

Yesterday's news that Marvel Comics has introduced a white guy as the new Black Panther was met with about as much backlash as you'd expect, and fans have been sharing their thoughts on social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

We're not sure if there's much point in even putting a spoiler tag here since the news is now all over the internet, but just in case, major spoilers for issue #1 of Marvel Knights: The World to Come follow.

As we reported yesterday, the six-issue series from Christopher Priest, Joe Quesada, Richard Isanove and Richard Starkings begins with the death of T'Challa as an old man, before we flash back to the events that led to his demise, and the emergence of a new Black Panther... who just so happens to be a white guy named Ketema.

Though we're sure there are a few twists and turns to come in this story, we are led to believe that the "Caucasian son" T'Challa had with Monica Lynne (how that works is anyone's guess) grew up with some unresolved daddy issues, and ultimately ended up challenging and defeating his father to claim the throne of Wakanda.

This is obviously a future-set tale, but is it officially part of Marvel Comics 616 continuity? The blurb in the first issue would certainly suggest so, but these quotes from a recent interview with Priest seem to tell a different story.

“Our Black Panther is our world to come. It’s completely our own vision of the near future. It is not tied into any other bit of Marvel continuity, which gives us enormous freedom to do things like have Lockjaw show up, so we’re very happy about that. I’m glad that’s finally coming out. It’s been a long and interesting journey.”

Either way, the big reveal has come in for a lot of backlash. You can check out just a few of the reactions below.

You get the idea. While some are taking this a lot more seriously than others, most can agree that it's a... bold move from the legendary publisher.

What do you make of this development? Have you read the issue in question? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Marvel Unveils New White Black Panther: A Bold Twist in Wakandan Legacy
Related:

Marvel Unveils New White Black Panther: A Bold Twist in Wakandan Legacy
Your Favorite Superheroes Never Looked Hotter On Covers For MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS
Recommended For You:

Your Favorite Superheroes Never Looked Hotter On Covers For MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 5:01 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/5/2025, 5:14 PM
@KennKathleen - its ok we won COMICBOOKMOVIE fans in general won , next STOP HUNTER SHAFFER COMFIRMED AS ZELDA
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 5:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - Oh Malatrova, you never disappoint! 😆
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/5/2025, 5:05 PM
I’ve got him blocked, but I’m sure @MakeAmericaGrea is cumming.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/5/2025, 5:15 PM
@Lisa89 - thats aneough dude...be civil or be gone, and what if is cumming'? thats a good thing, a tasty , protein full thing, so please dont spread hate
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/5/2025, 5:09 PM
It's happening
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/5/2025, 5:11 PM
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/5/2025, 5:15 PM
You can really tell tourists only know one white actor.

We all know deep down that Robert Pattinson would be a great Black Panther
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 5:29 PM
@KaptainKhaos - The character is half black and half white. Which means it would need to be a half black and half white actor who looks the part.
Supercat6376
Supercat6376 - 6/5/2025, 5:15 PM
Lmao it’s fantastic. As someone who’s been saying marvel has been pushing nonsense for years , this is hilarious. I can say I don’t want my black panther white. It’s funny and all but nope.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 5:30 PM
@Supercat6376 - That's like making Cyclops have one eye because his name is offensive towards mythology lol.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/5/2025, 5:16 PM
Is this reverse DEI?

😂
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 5:25 PM
@WakandaTech - It's Iconaclasm!!!

Like this:

User Comment Image

being Moses.

This:
User Comment Image


being Christ. Nothing new under the sun.

Check out Russian Icons by Vladimir Ivanoff.

To the law:

1 Maccabees 3:48 kjv
And laid open the book of the law, wherein the heathen had sought to paint the likeness of their images.


🪙🪙
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/5/2025, 5:17 PM
At this point, Marvel is trolling just to see what people like me who hate their Woke bullshit would have to say. Let me be clear:

STOP GENDER AND RACE SWAPPING ESTABLISHED CHARACTERS.

Doesn't matter who.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 6/5/2025, 5:19 PM
If you don't like race swapping characters & same race replacements for the right reasons, you won't like this either. Mother [frick] Marvel!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/5/2025, 5:21 PM
Nuclear stupid. So what, they can't sell comics, get people to watch their streaming service, or watch their movies. Lets do something that will grab headlines for all the wrong reasons!

T'Challa is Black Panther.

Period.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/5/2025, 5:22 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Yep. Tony Stark is Iron Man. Steve Rogers is Captain America. Bruce Wayne is Batman. Clark Kent is Superman. T'Challa is Black Panther.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/5/2025, 5:23 PM
In all seriousness,why is Marvel so intent on destroyin
T’chala Black Panther?

They canceled him in the movies

And now they do this gimmick in the comics
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 5:29 PM
@WakandaTech - The original film was a cultural phenomenon. It made a ridiculous amount of money, and gave a positive image to a people that are submerged in negative imagery.

Makes you wonder:

Why must it be this way?

The answer is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen...
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 6/5/2025, 5:28 PM
I am all for it. [frick] yeah!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder