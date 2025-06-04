Marvel Comics Introduces A New BLACK PANTHER... And This Is Definitley Going To Be Controversial! SPOILERS

Marvel Comics Introduces A New BLACK PANTHER... And This Is Definitley Going To Be Controversial! SPOILERS

The first issue of Marvel Knights: The World To Come hits shelves today, and the big reveal of the character who is set to take over from T'Challa as Black Panther is sure to raise some eyebrows...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2025 08:06 AM EST
The first issue of a new Marvel Knights series titled The World To Come by Christopher Priest, Joe Quesada, Richard Isanove and Richard Starkings is now on shelves, and this comic is going to leave fans with a lot to discuss.

Major spoilers ahead.

The issue begins with the death of T'Challa as an old man... but this isn't the big reveal (the story takes place in the future, after all). We then flash back to the events that led to the hero's demise.

After Storm is killed in the "Race War," T'Challa seeks to preserve his legacy by having a child with an early love interest from the comics named Monica Lynne. The boy, Ketema, grows to resent his father, ultimately challenging him for the rule of Wakanda.

Ketema defeats T'Challa (while obviously sparing his life, though we're not sure why just yet), before unmasking to reveal that he is, in fact... white.

How did T'Challa have a Caucasian son with Monica Lynne? There's speculation that he may also have had a child with Nicole Adams, who appears to be depicted on the cover of issue #3. This character was seemingly killed off back in 2000, but that doesn't necessarily mean all that much in the world of comic books.

There could be another explanation, of course, but whatever twist and turns may lay ahead, it looks like the next character to hold the mantle of Black Panther on the page is a white guy.

Here's what Priest had to say about T'Challa's death (he doesn't weigh in on Ketema's debut) during an interview with AITP Comics.

“Oh, he dies on page 2, so… ‘Woah, what happened here? Did somebody put something in his soup?’ Well you’re gonna have to read to find out,” said the writer. “The story is not about him dying, it’s about how we got to this point. And I think that’s the more significant thing. That’s the good stuff that we don’t want to reveal.”

“We know sooner or later everybody dies," he added. "Now, the question is what happens to all the toys? It’s very scary if Black Panther dies, because he’s got a lot of toys that we know about and a lot of toys we don’t know about. And we established in our series, 30 years ago, that in a desk drawer, he’s got all these plans for how to defeat, you know, Batman. He knows how to take down Galactus. He’s got all these like, contingency plans. Or as Jack Nicholson said, ‘All these marvelous toys.’ So the crisis is, what now? OK, Black Panther’s dead, what now?”

Have you read the issue yet? What do you make of this development? Let us know in the comment section down below.

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE!

Two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME! The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/4/2025, 8:18 AM
Finally they can cast Ryan Gosling as Black Panther. Should appease the usual folks
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/4/2025, 8:32 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Kinda knew they would go there eventualy, depends on the narrative and explanations behind it as to if it will work well but ultimately the white dude is likely to turn out to be a villain and/or rejected by the locals. IF they subvert that expectation and him actualy somehow be T'Challa's son, AND be a true hero, AND be accepted as King of Wakanda by the populace and fans I'd be VERY surprised and impressed but rare I read comics anymore so...
Radders
Radders - 6/4/2025, 8:44 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Well they can argue that it's in the comics now
Fogs
Fogs - 6/4/2025, 9:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - hahahha my 1st thought
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/4/2025, 8:24 AM
Oh my….
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/4/2025, 8:24 AM
Finally.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/4/2025, 8:51 AM
@TheyDont - Ok, Star-Lord 🤣
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2025, 8:25 AM
just imagine 20-30 years from now we get a Ketema MCU debut
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/4/2025, 8:26 AM
I'm not even mad I knew eventually something like this would happen. Just didnt know how but I knew it would
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/4/2025, 8:34 AM
T’Challa went bunny hoppin
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/4/2025, 8:41 AM
@MisterBones - RG 3 approves.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/4/2025, 8:46 AM
@JacobsLadder -

User Comment Image
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/4/2025, 8:52 AM
@MisterBones - 🤣🤣🤣🤣 You win!
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/4/2025, 8:36 AM
It don't matter. True character creativity and good story telling DIED with Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.


The future of comics is damned.

also I guess we'll see the COMIC-CON attendance start to go down over the next few years as well.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 8:37 AM
No one Reads Comic Books Today can't even buy them in stores today. Comic book Online sales are almost extinct.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 9:14 AM
@AllsGood - I dONt tHInK pEOPLe BuY CoMICs aNyMORE
boogiefett
boogiefett - 6/4/2025, 8:39 AM
This is terrible - how are they not going the Puerto Rican route ? 😂🥺😩🤣😅
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/4/2025, 8:39 AM
User Comment Image

I'm sure it'll piss people off it either direction but meh
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/4/2025, 8:41 AM
Wow. Let them eat each other.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/4/2025, 8:41 AM
Not liking it makes you a racist.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 8:41 AM
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/4/2025, 8:42 AM
@HashTagSwagg - LOL. It was just a matter of time.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/4/2025, 8:47 AM
@HashTagSwagg - oh my.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/4/2025, 8:48 AM
Meh.

I thought they were going to use the likeness of P Diddy.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2025, 8:49 AM
A bunch of folks on here can now shut up about race swapping
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/4/2025, 8:51 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - That was kinda my point... except not quite. 1 to 100 ratio...
Empowered1
Empowered1 - 6/4/2025, 9:02 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - But they won't, and you know this man!
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 6/4/2025, 9:14 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - this isn't part of the main marvel universe
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/4/2025, 8:50 AM
Wheres that GIF of Jason Mamoa pulling up a chair to watch?
Its interesting. Nothing says Black panther has to be black... controversial? absolutely. I cant say I would be a fan of it though being as the T'challa and T'chaka characters have been traditionally and were created as black.
Im still for source material...
But at the same time its interesting to see a black character turned into a different race instead of a white character change.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/4/2025, 9:16 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Why is it interesting either way?
HAILHYDRA
HAILHYDRA - 6/4/2025, 8:54 AM
Yet again the post modern snake eats its own tail. Struggle long enough for racial justice and representation that you end up being the one oppressing the people who sought to protect. Same thing with biological men in women’s sports now. You fight along enough to protect women in sports you end up taking opportunities away from women.
Ryan
Ryan - 6/4/2025, 8:59 AM
I hope Priest doesn't write Ketema (bad name) like Damian Wayne's first appearance. Not a huge fan of the arrogant, annoying, know it all characters. We get that enough in these messages boards. Hey oh.

With Damian DC had one writer with him and Morrison did a great job bringing his character to a manageable personality. In my opinion Tomasi and Gleason's Batman and Robin was what helped shape modern day Damian.

Sorry early morning rant. Still sleepy.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2025, 9:11 AM

What idiots these people are.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/4/2025, 9:16 AM
@DocSpock - For what?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2025, 9:19 AM
@dagenspear -

Just shock value idiots who care nothing for comic book history.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/4/2025, 9:15 AM
I think some politically obsessive people may like that... for no real legit reason to me.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/4/2025, 9:15 AM
This is just as retarded as the previous race/gender swaps we've had to endure - comic book clickbait
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/4/2025, 9:17 AM
It's such a shame that getting a reaction out of the internet is the only way to sell comics now. I guess that's less work than telling actual good stories.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 9:18 AM
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 6/4/2025, 9:22 AM
oh god....they did it. Ryan Gosling confirmed as the new MCU Black Panther.

