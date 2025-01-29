RUMOR: BLACK PANTHER 3's Villain Has Been Revealed; [SPOILER] Also Reportedly Set To Make MCU Return

It appears Black Panther 3 will feature two major antagonists, with one familiar face from the franchise's past and another from Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira's Black Panther comic book run...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

We've been hearing a lot about plans for the MCU's Black Panther in recent weeks. It all started when the news broke that Marvel Studios is supposedly looking to cast a new T'Challa, with the prevailing theory being that the Multiverse Saga will somehow age up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Toussaint.

Regardless of whether it's T'Challa II or a Multiversal Variant, the news that Black Panther will live to fight another day has pleased most fans. Following in the late Chadwick Boseman's footsteps will not be easy, but the majority seem ready to see another actor honour his and the character's legacy. 

Black Panther 3 is officially in the works with Gladiator II star Denzel Washington already confirmed to appear. Ryan Coogler will once again direct the project, while MCU veteran Nate Moore is attached to produce despite recently announcing his Marvel Studios departure. 

Now, we have news on the threequel's villains. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Achebe will be one of the antagonists. Created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira, the villain debuted in 1999 and has been described by the former as "the Joker to [Black] Panther's Batman."

Achebe is a brilliant strategist and manipulator. Hailing from Nigeria, he's a master of psychological warfare and is known for his ability to twist people's minds, causing chaos and manipulation on a grand scale. His goals typically revolve around destabilizing Wakanda's leadership and exploiting its resources for his own gain. Oh, and he has major ties to Mephisto. 

While far from confirmed, we've heard rumblings that this might be the role Washington has signed up for. 

In related news, the insider claims Namor will also return in Black Panther 3. Played by Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the character hasn't been seen since. Huerta got caught up in accusations of sexual misconduct in 2023 but nothing appears to have come of it. Now, we may be one step closer to seeing T'Challa vs. Namor in live-action.

Letitia Wright was asked about her MCU future late last year and, despite playing coy, all but confirmed that she'll return to the role of Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." the actor teased, clearly choosing her words carefully. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her. There's a lot coming up." 

In other MCU news, Daniel Richtman has shared a minor Vision update. He claims shooting will begin early this year, with a young teenager set to serve as the show's co-head. The insider also reiterates previous reports about J.A.R.V.I.S. and F.R.I.D.A.Y. factoring into the Disney+ series. 

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

AnEye
AnEye - 1/29/2025, 10:12 AM
Pretty obvious it could be Denzel as Achebe...just saying.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 1/29/2025, 10:19 AM
Hopefully we're getting some villains tied to Mephisto like we had with Loki and Ronan to Thanos, building up to a big supernatural crossover down the line.

Side note; I just finished season 3 of What If (it's bad), but it seemed obvious to me that it was made under the presumption that Iron Heart would already be out, seeing as Riri and The Hood were both pretty central figures.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 10:21 AM
Time for another memorable performance from Denzel
Achebe is cool. Real cool
But black panther needs a physical threat as well.

Using dark knight rises as an example of two villains:
If Achebe is Ra's daughter. The movie needs its BANE
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 10:33 AM
@Vigor - besides my dislike of that twist in TDKR , I get what you mean

I do think it would be cool if we had a pure mental threat since we had both mental & physical in the past 2.

However splitting them up could work too with someone like a henchmen of Achebe being the more physical one

You could do a version of Tetu perhaps?

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/29/2025, 10:40 AM
@Vigor - Well that’s basically what Man-Ape was in the comics, but they decided to make him comic relief instead.
Super12
Super12 - 1/29/2025, 10:27 AM
Very cool. There's so much potential to explore in the Black Panther world. Lots of fun new villains and settings most audiences haven't seen before. Lets go!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/29/2025, 10:27 AM
Back in the day - if only - Denzel Prime as T'Challa.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 10:36 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Would've been awesome to see him now passing the mantle
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 10:39 AM
If true then makes sense…

After seeing him as Macrinus in Gladiator 2 , Denzel would rock as Achebe in BP 3 If he brings some of that energy to the role along with a more unhinged nature

User Comment Image

Also if nothing did come of the sexual assault allegations and Tenoch is innocent then I would be glad to have him back in the role since I liked his & Coogler take on Namor (as long as they can fit him into the narrative that is).

