RUMOR: BLACK PANTHER 3's Villain Has Been Revealed; [SPOILER] Also Reportedly Set To Make MCU Return

We've been hearing a lot about plans for the MCU's Black Panther in recent weeks. It all started when the news broke that Marvel Studios is supposedly looking to cast a new T'Challa, with the prevailing theory being that the Multiverse Saga will somehow age up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Toussaint.

Regardless of whether it's T'Challa II or a Multiversal Variant, the news that Black Panther will live to fight another day has pleased most fans. Following in the late Chadwick Boseman's footsteps will not be easy, but the majority seem ready to see another actor honour his and the character's legacy.

Black Panther 3 is officially in the works with Gladiator II star Denzel Washington already confirmed to appear. Ryan Coogler will once again direct the project, while MCU veteran Nate Moore is attached to produce despite recently announcing his Marvel Studios departure.

Now, we have news on the threequel's villains.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Achebe will be one of the antagonists. Created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira, the villain debuted in 1999 and has been described by the former as "the Joker to [Black] Panther's Batman."

Achebe is a brilliant strategist and manipulator. Hailing from Nigeria, he's a master of psychological warfare and is known for his ability to twist people's minds, causing chaos and manipulation on a grand scale. His goals typically revolve around destabilizing Wakanda's leadership and exploiting its resources for his own gain. Oh, and he has major ties to Mephisto.

While far from confirmed, we've heard rumblings that this might be the role Washington has signed up for.

In related news, the insider claims Namor will also return in Black Panther 3. Played by Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the character hasn't been seen since. Huerta got caught up in accusations of sexual misconduct in 2023 but nothing appears to have come of it. Now, we may be one step closer to seeing T'Challa vs. Namor in live-action.

Letitia Wright was asked about her MCU future late last year and, despite playing coy, all but confirmed that she'll return to the role of Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday.

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." the actor teased, clearly choosing her words carefully. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her. There's a lot coming up."

In other MCU news, Daniel Richtman has shared a minor Vision update. He claims shooting will begin early this year, with a young teenager set to serve as the show's co-head. The insider also reiterates previous reports about J.A.R.V.I.S. and F.R.I.D.A.Y. factoring into the Disney+ series.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.