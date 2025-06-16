BLADE: David S. Goyer Is "Baffled" MCU Reboot Hasn't Happened; Calls DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo "Confusing"

BLADE: David S. Goyer Is &quot;Baffled&quot; MCU Reboot Hasn't Happened; Calls DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo &quot;Confusing&quot;

David S. Goyer wrote the original Blade trilogy and, in a new interview, shares his thoughts on what Marvel Studios should be doing with the Daywalker and Wesley Snipes' Deadpool & Wolverine cameo...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

David S. Goyer wrote Blade and Blade II, two comic book movies widely considered among the genre's best. He later wrote and directed the disappointing Blade: Trinity, and moved on from that with The Dark Knight Trilogy and, eventually, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel

Wesley Snipes played Blade in Goyer's movies, while Mahershala Ali was announced as the MCU's new Daywalker at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. However, the pandemic massively delayed Marvel Studios' plans for the movie, as did 2023's Hollywood strikes.

The Blade reboot has lost a seemingly endless list of writers and directors (and even the odd actor, with Lanterns star Aaron Pierre among the most noteworthy). It's also been undated for a while now, making claims that it's on "indefinite hold" not in the least bit surprising. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz for Batman Begins' 20th anniversary, Goyer addressed fans who believe he's the right person to make Marvel Studios' Blade a reality. 

"I'm pretty much still not in a comic book place...look, I go back and forth," the filmmaker explained. "All the time on social media, I see, 'Oh, they should have Goyer do the new Blade.' Part of me thinks it would be fun, but part of me thinks I did, so far, the definitive Blade, and [it would be] a mistake."

He added, "I remember Chris [Nolan] advising me not to work on the Affleck Batman because it's confusing. We did one, just stick with that."

Horowitz expressed his confusion with Marvel Studios' apparent inability to get cameras rolling on Blade, prompting Goyer to respond, "I don't either, because in my mind, I think Blade is a relatively simple story. It's not complicated. I always think when you embark on a movie like this, you have to distil down what the promise of the movie [is]."

"The promise of a new Blade is that it should have insane ass kicking, it should be pretty scary, might be R-Rated, and it should not be complicated. It should be a simple story," he continued. "So, I don't know why it's been so hard. I have no idea why. I'm baffled. Mahershala Ali is an amazing actor. I don't know why."

Goyer later shared his belief that Snipes' return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine might have been a misstep, especially with so many fans now eager to see him hunting vampires again. 

"I thought that was cool too," he acknowledged, "but it's confusing also if you're trying to do another one." He quickly added that he has nothing to do with the next Blade movie, so he's unaware of what Marvel Studios might be plotting. 

After so many delays, the hope is that Blade might follow a Midnight Sons movie featuring the Daywalker alongside characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and Clea. However, plans for that project still haven't been officially announced.

Stay tuned for updates on these movies as we have them. You can watch the full interview with Goyer in the player below.

RUMOR: We Finally Have A Positive Update On Marvel Studios' MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Plans
Related:

RUMOR: We Finally Have A Positive Update On Marvel Studios' MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Plans
BLADE Trilogy Writer David S. Goyer On MCU Reboot Delay: Why Is It Taking So Long?
Recommended For You:

BLADE Trilogy Writer David S. Goyer On MCU Reboot Delay: "Why Is It Taking So Long?"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/16/2025, 8:39 AM
I think with DP&W it was about throwing anything at the wall and hoping it stuck. There was little to no worthwhile story or structure to the film. Was just scenes to scenes
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/16/2025, 8:42 AM
@AllsNotGood - Have fun with that opinion.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/16/2025, 8:52 AM
@IAmAHoot - please make it make sense
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 6/16/2025, 8:39 AM
Yeah if anything Snipes’ cameo made fans want him back instead of a full on reboot. The man has a movie left in him honestly and I’d rather see him then a new incarnation.
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 6/16/2025, 8:41 AM
Arguably, all that nostalgia-baiting has conditioned the audience to fear new Marvel things.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/16/2025, 8:57 AM
@Chasekeane - I'd say phase bore's new Marvel things put people off the new Marvel things.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/16/2025, 8:42 AM
Well there’s something to be said for giving the fans what they want. “There’s only one Blade… only ever gonna be, one Blade.” ;)
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/16/2025, 8:44 AM
It's not hard to figure out why new Blade wasn't/isn't working. Or are people over shitting on Phase 4 and still into 5?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2025, 8:58 AM
@IAmAHoot - explain it mister clown
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/16/2025, 8:44 AM
I've been saying this for a long while, it's a huge mistake to bring back the older versions of so many Marvel characters (Blade, Xavier, Wolverine, X-Men, Osborn, Octopus, etc) before introducing the proper new MCU versions of the same characters.

Same way it was a mistake to cast Krasinski as Reed in MoM if he was not going to be Reed in the new Fantastic Four movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder