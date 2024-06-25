BLADE Star Mia Goth Assures Fans Long-Delayed Reboot Will Be Worth The Wait

Despite countless production delays, Blade star Mia Goth has confirmed she remains attached to the movie and assures fans that Marvel Studios just wants to get it right. Find her comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2024 05:06 AM EST
While Marvel Studios' Blade reboot was first announced in 2019, it's since gotten caught up in both the pandemic and last year's Hollywood strikes.

Also not helping matters is the fact it's been through two directors and at least half a dozen writers, a sign Kevin Feige and company are struggling to figure out how to bring the Daywalker back to the big screen. 

While Blade has lost actors Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King) due to the delays, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali remains attached to the project. That's despite recent reports revealing he's growing "increasingly frustrated" with the situation.

MaXXXine star Mia Goth is also still signed up to star in Blade, with it being widely reported that she's going to play the villainous daughter of Dracula, Lilith. 

Talking at the premiere of her new horror movie, Goth confirmed she's still part of the Marvel Studios movie and said the team working on it "really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good."

Had Marvel Studios not announced Blade so far in advance, there's a very good chance it wouldn't have faced such a great deal of scrutiny. 

"It is unclear how many millions Marvel has spent on Blade, counting the development and pre-production costs. But it’s not stopping now," read a recent report from the trades. "Marvel has learned in recent years that it does not pay to be rushed into production."

"And the studio prides itself on having a high development-to-production ratio, something that eludes most other companies. The new plan calls for the script to be written over the summer and then go out to directors."

The version of Blade which had been on track to shoot last year was a period piece set in the 1920s. In that, Goth's Lilith was on the hunt for the blood of Blade's daughter. While things have changed since then - the current plan is to set it in the present day - the villain remains the same, though another baddie is expected to be added to the mix. 

As for Blade's daughter, Brielle Brooks on the page, it's unclear whether she's still set to make her MCU debut. 

You can hear more from Goth in the player below. Blade is currently set to be released in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Origame
Origame - 6/25/2024, 5:50 AM
This is definitely the paid actor response. How can she be sure the wait is worth it when they just lost a director and don't have a new one?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2024, 6:06 AM
@Origame - because she's hot and if the movie falls through she'll easily get another job on screen.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/25/2024, 5:53 AM
Yeah right...

This movie was announced all the way back in 2019 wtf is the problem??

Every tweet about Blade is a Mahershala Ali character in Alita Battle Angel stock photo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 6:04 AM
I’m sure they do and hope it is a great movie if/when it does happen!!.

I can understand the pandemic aswell as the writer & actor strikes delaying production but it does seem like there’s a deeper issue at play here and I’m not sure what that is…

I think it’s more complex then them not being able to crack the story and that if it’s true that Ali has viewed this as his Black Panther then that might be it in that he’s put too much importance on the cultural significance of the character when Blade I feel wouldn’t have the same impact like BP did…

It’s like he’s trying to make the character into something they are not.

Anyway , we’ll see what happens so fingers crossed!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/25/2024, 6:11 AM
I know I'll get the sh1t kicked outta me for this, but, as bad as Morbius was, I'd love to see him and Blade have a go at it for 10 min.s in a hard R-rated film.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/25/2024, 6:11 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2024, 6:14 AM
Also isn’t the reason that Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are no longer attached not because of the delays but because their characters were written out of the scripts as it was rewritten?.

Atleast I think that is what was reported.

Unfortunate since they could have been good additions but oh well.

View Recorder