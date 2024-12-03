BLADE: TRINITY Star Natasha Lyonne Reflects On Her Crazy Experience Making The Movie Opposite Wesley Snipes

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Natasha Lyonne has reflected on the unique experience of sharing the screen with Wesley Snipes on Blade: Trinity, revealing her co-star was rarely present on set...

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Blade: Trinity proved to be an underwhelming conclusion to the Vampire Hunter's big screen trilogy, and it's no secret the production was a troubled one. 

Way back in 2012, Patton Oswalt claimed that lead star Wesley Snipes "tried to strangle the director, David Goyer." He added that the filmmaker then enlisted some bikers he met in a strip club to act as his security and, when the actor saw them, he "freaked out and went back to his trailer." 

Oswalt even alleged that Snipes would only communicate with Goyer via Post-it notes after a disagreement over which of them should quit the project, signing them "From Blade."

In 2020, Snipes denied those claims, arguing that "[people] are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem," claiming that, if it was true, he'd have surely been arrested. Conflicting reports about what happened on set continue to occasionally do the rounds and Natasha Lyonne, who played Sommerfield, has now reflected on the experience. 

"Well, David Goyer, the writer/director, had also done this other film Zig Zag," she told Josh Horowitz. "Zig Zag also had Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, and Oliver Platt as my pimp. Wesley was so f***ing extraordinary in this movie. It was a real indie film. Then on Blade: Trinity, it was so funny."

"I'd never seen anyone do this: he had a tattoo double, a profile double, and body double, and he would do his close-ups and he's so fun to act with but on the reverse...he wouldn't be there!" Lyonne continued. "It was just so wild because on Zigzag, he was fully present."

When Horowitz suggested it was a result of Snipes' clashes with Goyer, the actor responded, "I don't know, I think he was really exercising and getting his tattoos done."

Regardless of any issues Blade: Trinity faced in 2004, Snipes got another chance to play the Daywalker earlier this year courtesy of Ryan Reynolds in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The response to his performance was so positive that many fans would like to see him as the MCU's Blade in place of Mahershala Ali.

As for Lyonne, she's taking another crack at a superhero movie with next summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There's no word on who she's playing, though many fans are convinced the His Three Daughters star will lend her voice to H.E.R.B.I.E.

You can check out the full interview with Lyonne in the player below.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/3/2024, 11:37 AM
But was she really a star?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/3/2024, 11:37 AM
User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/3/2024, 11:52 AM
@Nomis929 - what about Orange

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/3/2024, 12:01 PM
@BraveNewClunge -

User Comment Image

Ironically a show in which Natasha Lyonne stars in.

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2024, 11:49 AM
I thought she was super hot when I was a kid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 11:50 AM
Damn , I always forget she’s in Blade Trinity …

User Comment Image

She’s the blind scientist lady with a kid that creates the bio weapon to kill Dracula and all the other vampires.

Anyway , it’s been a long while since I have seen it but she did well with the material she had in that I feel even if it was by far the weakest of the three imo.

Looking forward to seeing her in FF , my initial theory was that she was voicing H.E.R.B.I.E but now I’m leaning moreso towards her being a version of Alicia Masters since she’s been apparently on set..

Also would be funny if she’s playing another blind character for a Marvel film.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 12/3/2024, 11:58 AM
This movie ice skate down hill.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/3/2024, 12:00 PM

When I was really drunk, I thought she was kinda hot about a million years ago.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/3/2024, 12:13 PM
Good for her getting the MCU tap on the shoulder, but damn it's been all too long since the last season of Poker Face, which she's fantastic on.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 12/3/2024, 12:16 PM
I forgot she was in that. Would be wild if she played another blind character in F4 if she's Alicia Masters.

