BLADE: TRINITY Star Natasha Lyonne Reflects On Her Crazy Experience Making The Movie Opposite Wesley Snipes

Blade: Trinity proved to be an underwhelming conclusion to the Vampire Hunter's big screen trilogy, and it's no secret the production was a troubled one.

Way back in 2012, Patton Oswalt claimed that lead star Wesley Snipes "tried to strangle the director, David Goyer." He added that the filmmaker then enlisted some bikers he met in a strip club to act as his security and, when the actor saw them, he "freaked out and went back to his trailer."

Oswalt even alleged that Snipes would only communicate with Goyer via Post-it notes after a disagreement over which of them should quit the project, signing them "From Blade."

In 2020, Snipes denied those claims, arguing that "[people] are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem," claiming that, if it was true, he'd have surely been arrested. Conflicting reports about what happened on set continue to occasionally do the rounds and Natasha Lyonne, who played Sommerfield, has now reflected on the experience.

"Well, David Goyer, the writer/director, had also done this other film Zig Zag," she told Josh Horowitz. "Zig Zag also had Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, and Oliver Platt as my pimp. Wesley was so f***ing extraordinary in this movie. It was a real indie film. Then on Blade: Trinity, it was so funny."

"I'd never seen anyone do this: he had a tattoo double, a profile double, and body double, and he would do his close-ups and he's so fun to act with but on the reverse...he wouldn't be there!" Lyonne continued. "It was just so wild because on Zigzag, he was fully present."

When Horowitz suggested it was a result of Snipes' clashes with Goyer, the actor responded, "I don't know, I think he was really exercising and getting his tattoos done."

Regardless of any issues Blade: Trinity faced in 2004, Snipes got another chance to play the Daywalker earlier this year courtesy of Ryan Reynolds in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The response to his performance was so positive that many fans would like to see him as the MCU's Blade in place of Mahershala Ali.

As for Lyonne, she's taking another crack at a superhero movie with next summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There's no word on who she's playing, though many fans are convinced the His Three Daughters star will lend her voice to H.E.R.B.I.E.

You can check out the full interview with Lyonne in the player below.