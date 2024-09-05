X-MEN '97 Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals Why He Was "Removed" From Marvel Studios' BLADE

Seemingly hoping to clear his name after being fired as X-Men '97's showrunner earlier this year, Beau DeMayo has now claimed that he was dismissed from Blade for raising concerns about racist comments.

By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2024 05:09 AM EST
After working on The Witcher (he made headlines for saying the creative team hated Andrzej Sapkowski's books), Beau DeMayo looked set to play a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

After initially working on Moon Knight, he was tapped to take charge of X-Men '97 as Head Writer and later came on board the Blade movie for a rewrite. However, the scribe parted ways with Marvel Studios on the project and was fired from the animated revival earlier this year. 

Things got increasingly messy from there, with claims of sexual misconduct on DeMayo's part and possible racism and homophobia from Disney/Marvel Studios. Now, he's filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the non-disparagement provision in his separation agreement.

In a 30-minute video posted to his OnlyFans account (via Variety), DeMayo broke his silence on Blade, alleging Marvel executives joked in front of him that they'd hired "a young Wesley Snipes" to write the movie.

He responded to that yesterday by stating, "One of the reasons I wanted to do this video is so that you can see that Wesley Snipes and I look nothing alike." DeMayo added that "the last straw" for him was when he arrived at Blade's production office to be told "someone needed to crack the whip around here."

We're not 100% sure there are racist connotations to the phrase and a high-profile 2020 legal case in the UK saw it deemed not racist due to the fact it typically refers to horses (on this side of the pond, at least).

In September 2022, DeMayo alleges that he shared concerns about prejudicial conditions on Blade with Marvel Studios and "in return, I was removed from the project in the middle of moving to Atlanta for production, and then had my role on Season 2 of 'X Men '97' aggressively marginalized."

He claims to have "the receipts and eyewitnesses" to back up these comments, though what he's hoping to achieve isn't clear. While DeMayo continues to say he's innocent of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, requesting fans to subscribe to an adult website where he posts the kinds of photos he supposedly sent to co-workers has somewhat damaged his credibility. 

"The rumors being spread around me online are lies, and they are offensive, but more concerning is that they’re a smear campaign designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up the egregious prejudicial misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men '97, all the way all the way to the top at Marvel Studios," DeMayo told Deadline yesterday. 

Saying "these allegations of egregious misconduct are false," he added that Marvel Studios fosters a "toxic environment" and "near criminal working conditions" and "turns individuals against one another, [stoking] paranoia to ensure compliance."

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we have them.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 5:48 AM
my oh my how quick the tide has turned from "Bring back DeMayo" to what we have now...


There's probably some elements of truth, but please don't be another Ray Fisher (even though there was also truth there).

He should just stay quiet until whatever investigation or legal proceedings are over and done. All this talk, espeically on onlyfans is just going to be used to further discredit him....especially if he's not able to pull out those "reciepts"

But also, using the gay and race card....especially when he was probably in part hired for those attributes aswell as his talent as a writer to be attached to X-Men where the core message is around difference and acceptance....

TBH the guy sounds like a creep, but i get we probably don't have the full story, so i'll wait for more information.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/5/2024, 5:49 AM
I believe him 100%.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/5/2024, 5:49 AM
“a young Wesley Snipes”


User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/5/2024, 5:49 AM
Look it’s done, it already happened, he’s not coming back, stop with these articles all the time.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/5/2024, 6:05 AM
@Urubrodi - Yep
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 9/5/2024, 6:02 AM
Considering how slow blade has moved I’d say someone probably did need to crack the whip, also is being referred to as a young Wesley Snipes not a massive compliment? It’s not as if he was referred to as an old Bill Cosby which sounds like it might be a more apt description.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/5/2024, 6:08 AM
This'll end up similar to what happened with Ray Fisher.

Regardless of what might happen behind the scenes, it'll ultimately seem to fizzle out, and become a sort of foot note.

"Remember that one time with that guy..."
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 9/5/2024, 6:14 AM
Lmao really? These "microagressions" are turning into nanoaggressions
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 9/5/2024, 6:18 AM
“We're not 100% sure there are racist connotations to the phrase and a high-profile 2020 legal case in the UK saw it deemed not racist due to the fact it typically refers to horses“ - sounds like yet another white person argument, which diminishes the experiences of black people. To a white person like me, the term might seem harmless, but to a black person, it isn’t, because of the connotations and history. Those connotations being that black people were treated worse than animals - horses included. Horses were kept in better conditions and treated better than black slaves.

Piss off with your diminishing white ignorant logic. It’s 2024, learn some [frick]ing humanity and history, stop referencing judgments from a white establishment which diminish the evils committed against black people. Fool.

