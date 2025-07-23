BOOSTER GOLD Enlists OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH Creator To Write Pilot And Potentially Serve As Showrunner

BOOSTER GOLD Enlists OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH Creator To Write Pilot And Potentially Serve As Showrunner

We finally have an update on DC Studios and HBO Max's Booster Gold TV series, as Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins has been tapped to write the pilot and potentially serve as the showrunner.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Booster Gold
Source: Deadline

DC Studios and James Gunn are bringing Peacemaker season 2 to this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, and another big DCU update has been revealed ahead of that show's Hall H panel. 

Deadline has revealed that Booster Gold, a planned HBO Max streaming series, has tapped Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins to write the pilot. If Gunn and Peter Safran are happy with his take on the time-travelling superhero, he'll eventually serve as showrunner. 

Booster Gold was announced at the start of 2023 as part of the DCU's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. It's previously been revealed that the show lost its original showrunner (they've never been named), while rumours have swirled that Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani is being lined up to play the title character. 

Last December, Gunn largely dodged a question about Nanjiani playing Booster Gold when he said, "We're not quite there yet in terms of Booster Gold. The scripts aren't quite where I want them to be."

He'd add, "The goal from the beginning was to give the honor that the great characters deserved; the Wonder Womans, Batmans, and Supermans. But then also to prop up these lesser-known characters like Peacemaker, Booster Gold, and The Huntress."

Booster Gold was created by writer Dan Jurgens and first appeared in Booster Gold #1 in 1986. His real name is Michael Jon Carter, a former football star from the 25th century who becomes a time-travelling hero.

Carter, disillusioned by his lack of success and fame in his own time, steals advanced technology, including a powered suit and a robotic sidekick named Skeets, and travels back to the 20th Century to become a superhero. Initially motivated by fame and fortune, Booster eventually matures into a genuine hero, using his abilities to protect the innocent and uphold justice.

When Booster Gold was first announced, it was described as following its title character, who uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present day.

There's a lot of potential for a character like Booster Gold in the DCU, though Gunn has recently said he isn't the biggest fan of time travel. However, by rooting Carter in the present day and perhaps pairing him up with Blue Beetle, we could be in store for an irreverent take on this shared world from the perspective of this wannabe hero. 

He's also a member of the Justice League International on the page, a superhero team that Gunn does appear to be building to, if Superman's "Justice Gang" is any indication.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Kumail Nanjiani Has Been Confirmed As The DCU's BOOSTER GOLD By BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña
Related:

Kumail Nanjiani Has Been Confirmed As The DCU's BOOSTER GOLD By BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña
RUMOR: BOOSTER GOLD Will Be Played By ETERNALS Star Kumail Nanjiani
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: BOOSTER GOLD Will Be Played By ETERNALS Star Kumail Nanjiani

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 11:53 AM
The Miz for Booster Gold.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/23/2025, 12:00 PM
@RockReigns - It's already going to be Kumail Nanjiani.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/23/2025, 12:10 PM
@Laridian - those rumors got put to rest.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/23/2025, 12:44 PM
@Laridian - let's hope not. Unless they're making him a soccer player lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2025, 12:07 PM
Billy Magnussen for Booster Gold!!.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2025, 12:09 PM
I thought this was about Green Lantern 🫤
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 7/23/2025, 12:10 PM
Again: Chris Pratt (makes sense on so many levels).
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/23/2025, 12:15 PM
@GoldenBoy02 - Feels too similar to Star-Lord. Sci-fi loser trying to prove himself a hero... I mean it'd probably work but don't know if Gunn would play that safe.
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 7/23/2025, 12:18 PM
@Urubrody: Maybe not Gunn, but the Studios are known to absolutely do just that, now and then...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/23/2025, 12:23 PM
Please cast an indian persona as Booster
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/23/2025, 12:28 PM
Not bad at all, Our Flag Means Death could be pretty funny at times.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/23/2025, 12:49 PM
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/23/2025, 12:57 PM
Our Flag Means Death was great and ended too soon.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder