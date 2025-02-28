CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Releases Extended Clip From Climactic Red Hulk Fight Sequence

As Captain America: Brave New World enters its second weekend in theaters, Marvel Studios has released a new clip from the movie, and it features a good portion of the climactic battle sequence involving Sam Wilson going up against the raging Red Hulk.

Even with his Wakanda-tech suit and some back up from his robotic Red Wings, Cap is no match for the vastly more powerful Rulk, and is left with no choice but to attempt to appeal to the monster's human side.

While speaking to THR is a new interview, director Julius Onah explained why he always envisioned this scene playing out with the same end result.

"We always knew the story needed to end in an emotional place that felt satisfying and felt cathartic. So it just becomes a question of how do you go about doing that? And a big part of Ross’s journey is also his desire to reconnect with his daughter. And knowing that Sam’s emotional intelligence is so acute, it became, “Wow, what if there was a way to have him utilize that to resolve Ross’s story and reinforce this theme of empathy?”

The filmmaker also commented on the much-discussed post-credits scene.

"We shot that during our additional photography. It wasn’t the very last thing we shot, but it was one of the last things we shot. And again, post-strike, everybody had pencils down. So as everybody was picking up pencils and figuring out movies coming after us, we were able to figure out, 'Oh, okay, well if we move or gesture in that direction, then that also helps set the stage for what’s about to come.' The brain trust at Marvel is a very smart group of people, and it was really fun to direct that scene and just start teasing sort of where things could be going."

Witness the epic showdown and experience Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld in IMAX. Get tickets: https://t.co/cIiKY5FX3x pic.twitter.com/f6jAtUjhb3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 28, 2025

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.