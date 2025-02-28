CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Releases Extended Clip From Climactic Red Hulk Fight Sequence

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Releases Extended Clip From Climactic Red Hulk Fight Sequence

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Captain America: Civil War, and it highlights the climactic battle between Sam Wilson and the rampaging Red Hulk...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 28, 2025 08:02 PM EST

As Captain America: Brave New World enters its second weekend in theaters, Marvel Studios has released a new clip from the movie, and it features a good portion of the climactic battle sequence involving Sam Wilson going up against the raging Red Hulk.

Even with his Wakanda-tech suit and some back up from his robotic Red Wings, Cap is no match for the vastly more powerful Rulk, and is left with no choice but to attempt to appeal to the monster's human side.

While speaking to THR is a new interview, director Julius Onah explained why he always envisioned this scene playing out with the same end result.

"We always knew the story needed to end in an emotional place that felt satisfying and felt cathartic. So it just becomes a question of how do you go about doing that? And a big part of Ross’s journey is also his desire to reconnect with his daughter. And knowing that Sam’s emotional intelligence is so acute, it became, “Wow, what if there was a way to have him utilize that to resolve Ross’s story and reinforce this theme of empathy?”

The filmmaker also commented on the much-discussed post-credits scene.

"We shot that during our additional photography. It wasn’t the very last thing we shot, but it was one of the last things we shot. And again, post-strike, everybody had pencils down. So as everybody was picking up pencils and figuring out movies coming after us, we were able to figure out, 'Oh, okay, well if we move or gesture in that direction, then that also helps set the stage for what’s about to come.' The brain trust at Marvel is a very smart group of people, and it was really fun to direct that scene and just start teasing sort of where things could be going."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Red Hulk Hot Toys Figure Boasts An Incredible Harrison Ford Likeness
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Red Hulk Hot Toys Figure Boasts An Incredible Harrison Ford Likeness
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Says An Appearance From Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Was Discussed
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Says An Appearance From Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Was Discussed

McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/28/2025, 8:04 PM
Eh who cares anymore. Shoulda had the Hulk.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/28/2025, 8:10 PM
This movie had all the ingredients of a good movie in my opinion it was just boring

Releasing the final battle is beyond desperate
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/28/2025, 8:12 PM
this movie still thinks its getting a sequeal
User Comment Image
TopBoy
TopBoy - 2/28/2025, 8:13 PM
Releasing the final battle online is beyond desperate. It’s already a flop. Just move on.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 8:14 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/28/2025, 8:21 PM
As if our president could ever lost his temper on live television while adressing reporters.....Feige, stop this please, plase, help me
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 2/28/2025, 8:22 PM
I liked this movie. I don’t understand the flack it gets. It’s not perfect but it’s good.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/28/2025, 8:33 PM
I don't get why they Released the final fight between them? Or promote the whole movie as sam vs red hulk which isn't true. This is desperate attempt wow
AnEye
AnEye - 2/28/2025, 8:48 PM
Lmao! So the marketing ploy to get people to watch the movie is now online so I don’t have to watch the movie? Lmao K THANKS!
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 2/28/2025, 8:50 PM
I guess Red Hulk is the new Alpha since Hulk got smart and soft...

User Comment Image

...don't get discouraged big guy!


User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 8:57 PM
@incredibleTalk - Since viagra cuts these hulk's like butter now, he's screwed if he faces off against Wolverine. They really nerfed these guys compared to their comic book counter parts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:00 PM
That is a fun little sequence imo!!.

Say what you want about the film but it’s clear that a lot of thought went into it (for the most part) aswell as Captain America vs Red Hulk and how that would happen which I thought was executed as well as it could be given what has been established.

Anyway , I liked the film overall despite its flaws!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:07 PM
?si=YBwDjNpEPwX8nTAM

View Recorder