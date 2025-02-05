CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Features President Ross; Anthony Mackie Talks Future Villains And Serum

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Captain America: Brave New World. As you can see below, it puts the spotlight squarely on Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and Xosha Roquemore's Agent Leila Taylor.

There's nothing overly revealing here, though we see Ross trying to keep his physical health in check as Taylor warns him against travelling to Tokyo following a recent attack on the White House.

Based on other footage from the movie, the President is heading to the country for a discussion with Japan's President about Adamantium.

Check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the player below.

New clip from 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' featuring Harrison Ford and Xosha Roquemore



(via: @JimmyKimmelLive) pic.twitter.com/IHsLEpVrEn — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) February 4, 2025

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie and asked which Marvel villains he'd like to face in a potential Captain America 5.

"I would really like to get some of those X-Men villains," the actor confirmed. "I want the whole Juggernaut crew, some of those. I feel like those would be a lot of fun, simply because of the crazy nature of the combat scenes. Not because they’re the best villains, but I feel like their powers - head-to-head with my power - that would be an interesting fight."

However, similar to Red Hulk, this Captain America is seriously overpowered by characters like that. Unlike Steve Rogers and John Walker, Sam doesn't have the Super Soldier Serum pumping through his veins and isn't superpowered.

Despite that, Mackie doesn't see things changing for him moving forward. "Yeah, I don’t think he will [take it]," he told the site. "I think if you look at Sam, Sam is every man’s Captain America. You know, so the idea of him just being a regular guy that’s been thrust into this position of leadership is something that we all can identify with, something that we all can relate to."

"So I think it’s important for him not to get the Serum, because then that takes him out of the realm of the possibility of any of us being Captain America."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.