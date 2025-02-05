CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Features President Ross; Anthony Mackie Talks Future Villains And Serum

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Features President Ross; Anthony Mackie Talks Future Villains And Serum

In the latest Captain America: Brave New World clip, President Ross meets with Agent Leila Taylor. Anthony Mackie, meanwhile, names the X-Men villain he'd like to battle and Sam Wilson's lack of Serum...

By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 04:02 AM EST

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Captain America: Brave New World. As you can see below, it puts the spotlight squarely on Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and Xosha Roquemore's Agent Leila Taylor.

There's nothing overly revealing here, though we see Ross trying to keep his physical health in check as Taylor warns him against travelling to Tokyo following a recent attack on the White House.

Based on other footage from the movie, the President is heading to the country for a discussion with Japan's President about Adamantium. 

Check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the player below. 

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie and asked which Marvel villains he'd like to face in a potential Captain America 5. 

"I would really like to get some of those X-Men villains," the actor confirmed. "I want the whole Juggernaut crew, some of those. I feel like those would be a lot of fun, simply because of the crazy nature of the combat scenes. Not because they’re the best villains, but I feel like their powers - head-to-head with my power - that would be an interesting fight."

However, similar to Red Hulk, this Captain America is seriously overpowered by characters like that. Unlike Steve Rogers and John Walker, Sam doesn't have the Super Soldier Serum pumping through his veins and isn't superpowered. 

Despite that, Mackie doesn't see things changing for him moving forward. "Yeah, I don’t think he will [take it]," he told the site. "I think if you look at Sam, Sam is every man’s Captain America. You know, so the idea of him just being a regular guy that’s been thrust into this position of leadership is something that we all can identify with, something that we all can relate to."

"So I think it’s important for him not to get the Serum, because then that takes him out of the realm of the possibility of any of us being Captain America."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Vigor
Vigor - 2/5/2025, 4:30 AM
Serum is important though 🤷🏾‍♂️
Take the drug Sam
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 5:29 AM
@Vigor - drugs are bad…

Don’t do it Sam
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/5/2025, 4:30 AM
I'm lost.

Did I miss something??

Can someone help here?

All these clips don't seem to bring the ginger for the movie.

I think Marvel should just hold back til next week.

We have seen enough.

For [frick]s Sake.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 2/5/2025, 4:38 AM
The whole nontroversy around Red Hulk vs. Falcon is beyond dumb. Fights and action scenes, when part of a narrative story, aren't about stats like some trading card game. There are bazillion ways for a writer to have physically weaker character win in a fight and, let's be honest, "weaker protagonist vs. stronger antagonist" is the dynamic of 90% superhero movies anyway.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/5/2025, 4:48 AM
@FinnishDude - If it were Daredevil vs Red Hulk or Batman vs Gorilla Grodd you wouldn't see any moaning
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/5/2025, 5:02 AM
@GodHercules20 - you would see no moaning and hear no grimacing
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/5/2025, 5:15 AM
@FinnishDude - I don’t mind a weaker vs. stronger fight. It’s the general interest in this version of cap. I’m just not there yet. Writers can make any character interesting, but I not feeling it with Sam in this role. I liked him as a side kick or a weaker member of the Avengers team, but he doesn’t exude leadership imo. I hope this movie makes that shift for him well.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 2/5/2025, 4:42 AM
These clips are hurting this movie.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/5/2025, 4:50 AM
Captain America was a one off, unique individual made by specific set of circumstances. Passing the torch to his jogging buddy is insulting.

Cap is not supposed to be your everyday joe. He is an ideal people are compelled to follow.

But yeah, Sam ain't need no serum yo.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 2/5/2025, 5:05 AM
@NickScryer - yeah, and sam was compelled to follow steve's ideals and keep the cap legacy going. Sure, the way they met wasn't extraordinary or everything and they basically were jogging buddies, but a normal man taking up the shield and embodying those ideals after steve is exactly what you said captain america should be about
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/5/2025, 5:11 AM
“I think it’s important for him not to get the Serum”
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/5/2025, 5:17 AM
Falcon has his own powers in the comics. Those are the powers Sam should have. In the reboot he could be a mutant.

Mutancy is a good way of explaining powers without needing origins for everybody. Of course some origins are important, but for the life of me I can't even remember the origins of Sam's powers, so make him a mutant.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/5/2025, 5:27 AM
@ObserverIO - he was bitten by a non-radioactive Falcon.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/5/2025, 5:36 AM
@Malatrova15 - That's right, now I remember. A genetically engineered Falcon. I do prefer the organic feathers to the home made ones.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 5:20 AM
More people for him to get beat up by

