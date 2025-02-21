CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Changing Leader's Appearance And Ditching The Serpent Society

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has talked in detail about the movie's reshoots, including the reasoning behind the Serpent Society's evolution and why The Leader's head changed...

By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 12:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots remain a hot topic among MCU fans and, in an interview with The Wrap, filmmaker Julius Onah has attempted to set the record straight on the movie's additional photography. 

While the writer and director is clearly choosing his words carefully (the extent of the changes remains unknown), it does feel like he's being very honest about why such extensive reshoots were necessary. 

Describing that more as an "evolution" than a "change," he explained, "The nuts and bolts of the story, which was a dramatic triangle between Ross, and Sam, and Stearns was always there. The idea of an emotional journey with Sam that leaned into his sense of empathy as his superpower was something that was there, but I wanted to elevate further."

Onah confirmed that reshoots took Captain America: Brave New World from being "heightened" to "more grounded" and cited the Serpent Society being cut as an example. 

"I think it gets a little deceptive in ‘a whole new character was added,’ because Serpent Society was always a part of the story, so the story function that Serpent Society serves in the film has never changed...we were deviating probably a bit too much from the grounded tone that we wanted the movie to have with how we had created Serpent Society at first."

"You know, they are people dressed like snakes in comic books, and they have snake-adjacent powers and stuff that’s really, really heightened, and you wanted an actor who could really help us lean, or gesture towards the fantastic, but without losing that sense of grounding. So it’s not like Serpent Society or the character changed. It was just, let’s really introduce a version of them that fits into the tone of the movie."

The Leader's appearance was altered significantly, something promo art and an officially released Funko Pop has confirmed.

The comic-accurate large head was swapped out for the sympathy-inducing deformed look we got in Captain America: Brave New World's final cut. 

Onah told the trade that The Leader's telekinetic powers "[were] something that we played with a little bit, but it just became clear that his intellect as a grounded adversary was the more interesting thing to lean into and the more tonally appropriate thing."

In a separate conversation with Variety, he elaborated on the character's new look by revealing, "When you think about the arc of his character and the humanity that’s been taken away from him, there’s a monstrosity to him, and I really wanted to lean into that, so the moment you see him, you understand what’s propelling him as a character and his desire for retribution."

"We started off with an entirely practical version of it. You still see a lot of that practical work, in terms of prosthetics and paint stuff of that sort. It was great for Tim, because he’s very immersive in terms of what he likes to do as a performer."

"And then when we put it together in the movie, I wanted to push it even further, to make sure that that jump could come [over] on screen," Onah contained. "So we did enhance with visual effects, just to push it to that edge of something that hopefully wasn’t too off-putting, but again, helped you understand emotionally what was driving him."

There's obviously more to the story than just this, but short of a script leak or something along those lines, chances are we'll never truly know what Captain America: Brave New World looked like before its reshoots. 

Onah has provided plenty of insights here, though, and it does seem Marvel Studios simply wanted to ground the movie in reality. Whether that was for the best remains up for debate.

Related:

Recommended For You:

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/21/2025, 12:23 PM
Typo in the headline
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:06 PM
@GirshwinDavies -

It leaves out the word director.
Justaguy1949
Justaguy1949 - 2/21/2025, 2:32 PM
@GirshwinDavies - The movie literally has come to life and is trying to defend itself.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 2/21/2025, 12:24 PM
Ooof, Josh fumbles another headline.

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Talks Reshoots, Changing Leader's Appearance, And Ditching Serpent Society“

How does a film talk? How many films have you interviewed?

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Talks Reshoots, Changing Leader's Appearance, And Ditching Serpent Society”

There. Fixed it for you. I might have to claim some of those 6 figures you apparently earn, cos it seems I’ve just done some of your job for you, boyo.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/21/2025, 1:34 PM
@DrSmoonk - if this film could talk it would be begging us to kill it.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/21/2025, 12:31 PM
Having a big head is literally the only thing they had to do. Its like they’re allergic to the source material
Yetiman
Yetiman - 2/21/2025, 12:47 PM
@Matchesz - they kind of did that. They took inspiration from the 90s leader comics.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/21/2025, 12:53 PM
@Yetiman - i know that but even 90s Leader head was bigger, here he just looks like a zombie with his brain exposed.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 2/21/2025, 2:14 PM
@Matchesz - Disney probably feared it will make the film too goofy like what happened to MODOK in Ant Man 3. No 1 will take big CGI head people seriously and Cap 4 was going for that serious vibe.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/21/2025, 2:55 PM
@Matchesz - I don't understand why they couldn't do this new look AND the big head. Scale down the size of the head a bit and supplement it with the outer-brain look they did.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/21/2025, 12:32 PM
But I know something about you
You went to Cranbrook that's a private school
What's the matter dog, you're embarrassed?
This guy's a gangsta? His real name's Clarence
And Clarence lives at home with both parents
And Clarence parents have a real good marriage
StSteven
StSteven - 2/21/2025, 4:40 PM
@DarthOmega - Hey hey hey, that's Captain Clearance to you! Show some respect 😜.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 12:37 PM
Say whatever you want about the decisions made but going by his comments , it seems certain atleast that Onah put a lot of thought into them which I appreciate it…

He wanted the movie to be grounded as much as possible which is odd to say about a story that has a Hulk in it by the end of but even then , that change didn’t throw the film off tonally imo and felt natural so kudos to him for that.

Given the original rumor about how the Serpent Society would have been portrayed in this , I could see how it might have been too goofy or such in execution hence the change in reshoots to a more grounded mercenary group.

Also it seems like The Leaders look that we saw in the promo art might have been the finalized one before they started shooting during which Onah wanted to push it further hence the deformed one we got which I was fine with for the most part (I do still wish his head was enlarged to some extent but might have felt too Heightened aswell)

Ultimately seems like Marvel & Onah wanted to make a specific kind of film tonally with some elements on paper that perhaps didn’t work aswell on screen hence them going back to adjust those to fit the tone more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 12:48 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - hell of a cast so far!!.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 2/21/2025, 12:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah shaping up to be pretty good
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2025, 1:00 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/21/2025, 1:06 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - big fan of that guy so he is a welcomed addition.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:07 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

Yaaay?

He is alright.

Let me know if they get Ernie Reyes, Jr. in a major role.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/21/2025, 12:48 PM
I was totally on board with all the decisions made for this movie. Very satisfying

We didn't get to see if Steve Roger's was alive nor a cameo by Banner. But not sure that would have served the story. (Maybe trading bucky for Steve to pick Sam up when he was down could have worked but Steve already gave Sam his blessing in Endgame to be cap).

The more I think about it, this might be my favorite phase 5 thing other than guardians 3. Lately I've not been rewatching mcu movies like my obsessed younger self did. But I will definitely watch brave new world on Disney plus
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/21/2025, 1:43 PM
@Vigor - Delightfully optimistic review of the movie, thank you. Watch out there's a negative nancy behind you waiting to strike
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 2/21/2025, 1:56 PM
@Vigor - Agreed, take a look at this video from my uncle and his friends; they share the same sentiments
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/21/2025, 2:36 PM
@HAUSMAN01 - your uncle is black? I'm not watching this DEI video. No way
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2025, 12:56 PM
Should have leaned more on the snake angle, they where so washed out that you had to digitally stick a damn "Serpent Society" label on their backs, just so the people who over analyse the trailers could go, oh it's those guys, here's a 20 minute lore breakdown for each character that will have zero reflection on the actual film, they are on the same level of generic as Bane's mercenaries from The Dark knight rises, only Bane's gang had cooler lines.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 1:02 PM
Also SERPENT & The Leader are still around so if need be then they always get closer to their main comic counterparts…

The Leaders telekinetic powers were unlocked eventually but writers tend to just emphasize in his intellect moreso anyway.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:11 PM
What's the word on the box office?

...

They spent at least $400 million on it and it's only made about $208 million by its tenth day.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/21/2025, 1:19 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

There’s a zero percent chance they spent 400 mil on this.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 2:17 PM
@regularmovieguy -

Including marketing?

I was Including marketing.

I'm fairness I should have said that.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/21/2025, 2:22 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

Still don't think so. If the final budget for the production was 180 mil I wouldn't be surprised at all. It looked cheap. Marketing is probably 120-180 mil.

So 300-360 mil total production and marketing is what I'm thinking.
fosdog
fosdog - 2/21/2025, 2:22 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - it's my understanding that China is boycotting the movie, so there goes a lot of it's box office haul right there. I heard it had something to do with the US not marketing/showing the Ne Zha film as much as China would have liked. Don't quote me on this, I may have some of the details incorrect.
https://www.malaymail.com/news/showbiz/2025/02/20/captain-america-must-die-us-china-tensions-play-out-in-nezha-2-box-office-success/167353
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 4:19 PM
@regularmovieguy -

"If the final budget for the production was 180 mil"

If.

Disney has lied before about movie budgets, and then later revealed a movie's budget was higher then they first said it was.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 4:21 PM
@fosdog -

I think you're right.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/21/2025, 1:18 PM
Went with 3 buds to see Brave New World on Wednesday and the best rating any of us gave it was 1.5/5. There are bad movies in the MCU that have some redeemable moments (Thor: L&T had the black and white finale that was visually awesome, Christian Bale, etc. Multiverse of Madness had some fun w/ Sam Raimi’s visual flair and the Illuminati stuff, Eternals was boring but at least visually appealing). I don’t know what was redeemable about BNW. None of the performances hit, the jokes don’t land, it was extremely predictable; and was really poorly edited. This movie has like 3 villains and none of them work.

It’s not Suicide Squad-level bad but imo it is on the same level of the theatrical Justice League we got.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 1:30 PM
@regularmovieguy - great minds think alike. Now it's time to Pay Chase, Tee, and Hendrickson!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/21/2025, 2:01 PM
@bobevanz

Let’s go, baby. Thinking Chase will be the highest paid receiver in 2025, we’ll franchise tag Tee, and we’ll extend Trey. If we can get all three of them I’ll be doing backflips.

Should’ve signed all of them last year, lmao.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 2:20 PM
@regularmovieguy -

People spending $10 to $50 to see a 1.5-2 movie is why we can't have nice things.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/21/2025, 3:00 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

I don't regret spending $13 on the movie at all. We grabbed wings and beers and had a great time despite the quality of the flick.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 4:22 PM
@regularmovieguy -

I didn't suggest you regretted doing it.

I would be surprised if you regretted doing it.

Still, people spending money on lousy movies makes it more unlikely for good movies to be made.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 1:21 PM
Surely people are showing up for an okay movie right? Right?! Lol good grief. Start trying Feige

https://www.reddit.com/r/boxoffice/s/XJ5S29bg5u
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 2:25 PM
@bobevanz -

In fairness, Bob Iger, Kevin Feige, and their masters' goal and prediction was never to make a monetary profit.

Just an indoctrination, alienation, and revenge profit.
