CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Final Runtime And Number Of Post-Credits Scenes Revealed

We now have a final runtime for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, along with confirmation on the number of post-credits scenes the movie will have...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 11:01 PM EST

A couple of different run-times have been reported for Captain America: Brave New World, but @Cryptic4Qual has now revealed that the next MCU movie will clock in at 1 hour, 58 mins and 23 secs (1 hour 50 without credits), making it the shortest Captain America movie yet.

We also have confirmation that Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the iconic hero will have just one post-credits (most likely a mid-credits) scene (more below).

The most recent box office estimates pointed to a $90M - $95M haul over the combined Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend.

If the movie does take in $90 million or more, it will claim the fifth-biggest Presidents Day launch behind the first Black Panther ($242.2 million), Deadpool ($152.1 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania ($120.4 million) and Fifty Shades of Grey ($93.1 million).

Not exactly a Deadpool and Wolverine-level bow (which was always unlikely), but the trades are reporting that Brave New World had a relatively modest production budget (for a Marvel Studios movie, at least) of $180 million (before P&A).

Though there's a chance this sequence was altered during re-shoots (we have heard about some slightly different versions), you'll find (rumored) details on the stinger below.

Spoilers follow.

Apparently, the scene does indeed set up some kind of World War Hulks-like event, with President Ross (Harrison Ford) sent to the Raft after his Red Hulk rampage towards the end of the movie. The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) is also imprisoned in the floating facility, and strongly hints that Amadeus Cho (believed to be played by Logan Kim) has been given the Hulk serum.

The villain's goal is seemingly to create an army of Hulked-up super-soldiers, though his motivations are said to be somewhat murky.

Apparently, a scrapped version of the PCS saw Ross - who is presumed dead - visiting his daughter Betty at her house. Liv Tyler is still expected to appear in the movie in some capacity, but there's always a chance her scene(s) were cut.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

