CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Full Reviews Lean More Negative Than First Reactions

The full reviews for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World are now in. Do they tell a different story than the mixed social media reactions? Find out here...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2025 12:02 PM EST

The social media reactions for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World were decidedly mixed, which did not bode well for the full reviews being particularly glowing.

Initial reactions always tend to be more positive overall, and sure enough, the majority of critics have expressed their disappointment with Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty.

Though the movie doesn't sound like a complete disaster by any means, quite a few of the reviews share the same criticisms: A convoluted, messy plot; some choppy action sequences; an underwhelming villain, and a reliance on well-worn story structure with few surprises.

On the more positive side of things, Anthony Mackie is hailed as a worthy successor to Chris Evans' OG Cap, and it sounds like the entire cast acquit themselves admirably (the great Harrison Ford pops up as another highlight).

IGN gave the movie 5 out of 10, and concluded their review with: "Captain America: Brave New World feels neither brave, nor all that new. Recycling The Winter Soldier’s political thriller structure (and even specific plot points) is no way to set Sam Wilson apart from Steve Rogers on the big screen, but the actors are here to save the day."

Deadline's Pete Hammond seemed to enjoy the movie a little more: "Director Julius Onah (Luce) and a boatload of writers provide plenty of opportunity for Mackie to show his strengths although Evans’ Steve Rogers is a tough act to follow. That fact is even alluded to at one point, but watching Mackie taking Sam Wilson into the big leagues is a game effort with room to grow."

THR was... not a fan - "Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World proves a lacklustre Marvel entry that feels as if its complicated storyline has been painstakingly worked out without a shred of inspiration" - and nor was Collider, who feels Brave New World has "more in common with Sony's disastrous attempts to make its own Marvel movies than it does with the prior entries that turned the MCU into what it is today."

Some UK critics were even harsher. The Daily Telegraph gave the movie 2 stars - "It’s hard to imagine Brave New World rallying the Marvel fanbase, not least because it gives them so little to rally behind. It feels less like a film than something you make when you can’t think of one, but your deadline is looming regardless" - and The Times awarding just 1 star: "The MCU has eaten itself into a bloated, constipated stupor. The possibility for clear and uncomplicated storytelling has been neutralised by the kind of relentless exposition that 34 previous movies and 11 MCU TV shows now, unfortunately, require."

Empire Magazine felt the fourth Cap movie deserved 3 stars, however: "Pacy and punchy, this is a promising first official outing for the new Captain America, even if some awkward and inconsistent moments hold it back from greatness." 

You get the general idea. 

You'll be hard-pushed to find a 5-star review for this one, which the current Rotten Tomatoes score (47%) reflects. Be sure to check back later when more verdicts have been added to see if it's changed at all.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/12/2025, 12:41 PM
Yikes
AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 12:41 PM
Yeah just as expected. It was going to be MID
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 12:47 PM
@harryba11zack - I'm sure he will come up with counter
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/12/2025, 12:43 PM
So much back and forth

User Comment Image

Seems to be mid but not terrible. I doubt it'll make a profit but I'll still check it out in theaters at some point
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 12:56 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Save your money bro friend, judging at this rate by the end of next week it will be released on all streaming services for free.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 12:45 PM
Ithe review consensus seems to be leaving more mixed-negative so far (it’s a 47/48 % from 67/70 reviews so far on RT) so hopefully that improves and doesn’t fall further.

It is interesting to think that some critics have issues now with the MCU being so big now that they think it makes the movies essentially too convoluted now especially like this one , they pick up plot threads from different projects while fans want more connectivity..

It’s like no one can make up their minds.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 12:47 PM
@allsgood

User Comment Image

Sorry couldn't find your usual one

User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 12:53 PM
@AllsNotGood - Don't worry about them. The Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four will save them from Hulks who didn't appear onscreen.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/12/2025, 12:47 PM
Wow @MarkCassidy, who would have thought?


Maybe you can write an article on how its likely the studio lied about that 180m budget. Just like they did with Dr Strange 2, Antman 3, The Marvels, The Acolyte. We only found out through the financials.

Also of interest, Disney is quietly cutting DEI. https://www.newsweek.com/disney-drops-dei-trump-desantis-2029284

They didn't announce this of course, it only came out in SEC filings.

We tried to tell you guys. They dont care about diversity. They cared about all the investment dollars they were getting to pretend they cared.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/12/2025, 12:49 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Can only imagine how [frick]ing bad the next few Disney movies will be now that Iger's made it a personal mission to be on Trump's good side lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/12/2025, 12:52 PM
@tmp3 - if he was naturally on his side and not such a weasely liberal snake the movies will ironically probably be good
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/12/2025, 12:54 PM
@Matchesz - If he was a Trumper we'd probably get shitty Daily Wire-tier garbage; I guess the output they produce right now is one step above that at the very least (even if it's not good). I don't think you can call Iger progressive by any metric; his policies were all lip-service to whatever political party was in charge
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/12/2025, 1:08 PM
@tmp3 - I guess you haven't learned that most of the country can't stand progressives. Most are social media educated tools who couldn't find Gaza on a globe.

I find your comment hilariously ironic considering damn near everything else we've gotten from Disney prior has been hot garbage. Now you have sand in your vagina because you fear they'll stop leaning towards progressive ideologies?

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 12:50 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 12:50 PM
𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜'𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞
𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐬
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐑𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐄𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭.𝐜𝐨𝐦
𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐈𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐨. 𝐈𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭, 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐩 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/12/2025, 1:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Sounds like I wrote this shortly after I took African American Images in Film, Theater, and Television in college.
nibs
nibs - 2/12/2025, 12:50 PM
just saw a pro reviewer describe this movie as "rancid" lol
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/12/2025, 12:51 PM
Even the negative reviews are saying the same thing as the positives. It’s not a terrible movie and not great. Just kind of bland and mid.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 12:52 PM
Damn, this film is about to send race relations back a thousand years
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/12/2025, 12:54 PM
Damn, a 48% on rotten tomatoes. They couldn't have tarnished the image of Captain America any more if they tried. I guess we now know why everyone started talking about "racism" a few weeks ago, which is the same reason why people talk about sexism before a shit movie with a woman as the lead character gets released. Instead of taking responsibility for putting out a bad movie, it's easier to just virtue signal.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/12/2025, 12:55 PM
@TheJok3r - 47% now.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 12:58 PM
@Nomis929 - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/12/2025, 1:00 PM
@HashTagSwagg - LOL !!!!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 12:57 PM
I'm still looking forward to it. I liked the Falcon & Winter Soldier series, and I'm glad this is following up with plot threads from Incredible Hulk and Eternals.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/12/2025, 12:58 PM
I’ve seen two reviews claim Marvel has turned Falcon into the “magical negro”. Yikes.

Not reading too much. Don’t want spoilers before tomorrow so outside of checking the score, I’m out until tomorrow afternoon.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 12:58 PM
Incredible hulk is one of my fav MCU films apparently this is like a direct sequel wonder if I'll like it based on that
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 12:59 PM
This is what happens when you hire a director based on characteristics rather than credentials....it's the way I see it
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/12/2025, 1:01 PM
Total disaster
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/12/2025, 1:01 PM
Another average MCU film. Still looking forward to seeing it on Saturday! It's been a while.
Matador
Matador - 2/12/2025, 1:08 PM
WOW a comparison with Sony Marvel movies

User Comment Image
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 2/12/2025, 1:08 PM
It's dope that people seem to pretty consistently say that Mackie kills it as Cap, but it's frustrating that just like The Marvels, Marvel never seemed to have settled on a great story they were committed to before rolling cameras. That's got to be the thing they're most focused on fixing going forward because that's the difference between a movie being 'fine' and being good/great
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 1:08 PM
Where is @doubled I mean @allsgood

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/12/2025, 1:08 PM
Well, I NEVER been one to give the critics any credence in their reviews because of their own personal bias and in some cases personal agandas (cuddling up to a movie studios for favors) and relied on my own standards and feelings on a movie as to it's credibility.

But...this is a bit telling.

I wish there was some kind of rating system on here for every new CBM that come out, i rather see what people who actaully have a vested interest in these characters think of a movie than the critics.

