CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Full Reviews Lean More Negative Than First Reactions

The social media reactions for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World were decidedly mixed, which did not bode well for the full reviews being particularly glowing.

Initial reactions always tend to be more positive overall, and sure enough, the majority of critics have expressed their disappointment with Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty.

Though the movie doesn't sound like a complete disaster by any means, quite a few of the reviews share the same criticisms: A convoluted, messy plot; some choppy action sequences; an underwhelming villain, and a reliance on well-worn story structure with few surprises.

On the more positive side of things, Anthony Mackie is hailed as a worthy successor to Chris Evans' OG Cap, and it sounds like the entire cast acquit themselves admirably (the great Harrison Ford pops up as another highlight).

IGN gave the movie 5 out of 10, and concluded their review with: "Captain America: Brave New World feels neither brave, nor all that new. Recycling The Winter Soldier’s political thriller structure (and even specific plot points) is no way to set Sam Wilson apart from Steve Rogers on the big screen, but the actors are here to save the day."

Deadline's Pete Hammond seemed to enjoy the movie a little more: "Director Julius Onah (Luce) and a boatload of writers provide plenty of opportunity for Mackie to show his strengths although Evans’ Steve Rogers is a tough act to follow. That fact is even alluded to at one point, but watching Mackie taking Sam Wilson into the big leagues is a game effort with room to grow."

THR was... not a fan - "Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World proves a lacklustre Marvel entry that feels as if its complicated storyline has been painstakingly worked out without a shred of inspiration" - and nor was Collider, who feels Brave New World has "more in common with Sony's disastrous attempts to make its own Marvel movies than it does with the prior entries that turned the MCU into what it is today."

Some UK critics were even harsher. The Daily Telegraph gave the movie 2 stars - "It’s hard to imagine Brave New World rallying the Marvel fanbase, not least because it gives them so little to rally behind. It feels less like a film than something you make when you can’t think of one, but your deadline is looming regardless" - and The Times awarding just 1 star: "The MCU has eaten itself into a bloated, constipated stupor. The possibility for clear and uncomplicated storytelling has been neutralised by the kind of relentless exposition that 34 previous movies and 11 MCU TV shows now, unfortunately, require."

Empire Magazine felt the fourth Cap movie deserved 3 stars, however: "Pacy and punchy, this is a promising first official outing for the new Captain America, even if some awkward and inconsistent moments hold it back from greatness."

You get the general idea.

You'll be hard-pushed to find a 5-star review for this one, which the current Rotten Tomatoes score (47%) reflects. Be sure to check back later when more verdicts have been added to see if it's changed at all.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.