CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes $150M At US Box Office; $300M Worldwide

After a strong opening, Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World was hit with a sharp second-week drop, but the movie is holding (relatively) well as it heads into its third weekend in theaters.

Despite mostly negative reviews and a B- CinemaScore (the lowest for any MCU movie so far), the fourth Captain America movie - and first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the shield - has managed to pass $150 million in the U.S., and $300 million worldwide.

Brave New World had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and some believe the actual budget would be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots. Even if this is not accurate, the movie may still struggle to make much of a profit by the end of its run.

Even so, this is a positive sign that Marvel may not have an outright flop on its hands. Would that be good enough for Kevin Feige and the studio higher-ups? Highly unlikely!

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.