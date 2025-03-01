CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes $150M At US Box Office; $300M Worldwide

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World has passed a couple of domestic and global box office milestones, but the movie is going to have its work cut out if it hopes to climb much higher...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2025 01:03 PM EST

After a strong opening, Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World was hit with a sharp second-week drop, but the movie is holding (relatively) well as it heads into its third weekend in theaters.

Despite mostly negative reviews and a B- CinemaScore (the lowest for any MCU movie so far), the fourth Captain America movie - and first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the shield - has managed to pass $150 million in the U.S., and $300 million worldwide.

Brave New World had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and some believe the actual budget would be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots. Even if this is not accurate, the movie may still struggle to make much of a profit by the end of its run.

Even so, this is a positive sign that Marvel may not have an outright flop on its hands. Would that be good enough for Kevin Feige and the studio higher-ups? Highly unlikely!

Have you been to see Brave New World? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Mackie and Harrison Ford along with a recently-released clip of the Red Hulk battle below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Releases Extended Clip From Climactic Red Hulk Fight Sequence
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Releases Extended Clip From Climactic Red Hulk Fight Sequence
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Red Hulk Hot Toys Figure Boasts An Incredible Harrison Ford Likeness
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Red Hulk Hot Toys Figure Boasts An Incredible Harrison Ford Likeness

1 2
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:02 PM
Wow just millions more to go to make a profit with its budget, and then it will have to cover the marketing budget.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/1/2025, 1:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Ant-Man 3 made like $80k+ profit. Will see how much profit this film will make.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:16 PM
@MGSSnake1988 -

Including marketing costs?

And did the movie itself make a profit, considering Disney didn't keep all the money from ticket sales?
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/1/2025, 1:24 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Checked it out, and it made $80k+ out of its almost $400 million budget.

Not sure if it incudes the marketing costs as well.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:32 PM
@MGSSnake1988 -

Quantumania.

Budget
$388.4 million (gross)
$330.1 million (net)

Box office
$476.1 million

Theater owners kept a lot of the money.

Disney didn't pocket $476.1 million.

And the marketing budget may have been $100 million.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/1/2025, 1:40 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - There's an article on Forbes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2024/10/27/how-marvels-latest-ant-man-movie-lost-millions-in-theaters-but-still-made-a-profit/?utm_source=pocket_shared

Don't know how to post an image here in the comments but the article has a breakdown of Ant-Man 3's expenses and its profits. Hope this helps.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:52 PM
@MGSSnake1988 -

If true, $88,236 or whatever profit, wow.

A takeaway from this is Disney should never been allowed to make one penny from their crap.

Boycott them until they shape up.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/1/2025, 1:07 PM
Last Mackie MCU lead movie
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 1:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/1/2025, 1:10 PM
If fhis film is about the new leader of the Avengers with the new team in it, an Incredible Hulk sequel with the Hulk in, and a Multiverse story with Multiversal elements in it, it would've made money.

About time for the MCU to stop releaskng films from its own Roger Moore 007 era and deliver something like The Spy Who Loved Me.

The Mutiverse Saga is like watching The Man with the Golden Gun twenty times without the fun, the charm, and amazing villains.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/1/2025, 1:33 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - wow. I approve of this comment 👌 👊 ✊️
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/1/2025, 1:50 PM
@McMurdo - Would've gone wifh A View to a Kill, but it had Christopher Walken, the Duran Duran song, and the Golden Gate ending.

The Man with the Golden had Christopher Lee, and it's boring.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/1/2025, 1:53 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - I love Christopher Lee.....but I completely agree.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:14 PM
If you think all this stuff is good, it can still be better.

But we all have to stop giving these companies money.

When they are hurting for money, that is when they'll make movies, shows, games, comics, books, theme parks, music, etc. better.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 1:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - taking advice from you? Oh please.. they provide entertainment even if it's subpar. You however, provide hemorrhoids
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/1/2025, 1:34 PM
@bobevanz - we all know he has anal fissures to boot. Nobody takes it like our boy here.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/1/2025, 1:35 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:37 PM
@bobevanz -

Are you saying because entertainment companies are allegedly providing entertainment in 2025, we should give them money, even if the entertainment is not enjoyable or barely enjoyable?

Yeah, people should take this advice.

You've had hemorrhoids since you were a baby.

I'm not being rude, it's the truth.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:41 PM
@McMurdo -

How trashy are your mom and dad?

They raised a trashy son.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:45 PM
@McMurdo -

You wanted Harris to win, right?

Once again showing how the commies have their minds in the gutter.

Which of your parents is the most ignorant?

Which of your parents abused you the most?

What are some of your most embarrassing moments?

How many tattoos and piercings do you have?

What drugs do you take?

How often do you drink alcohol?

What music do you like?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 3/1/2025, 1:15 PM
These would be decent numbers, if it was 2003 and this movie cost $125M.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/1/2025, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/1/2025, 1:22 PM
User Comment Image
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 3/1/2025, 1:22 PM
Boycot American made trash.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:25 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar -

Be equitable.

Boycott all trash of all media made in all countries.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 1:22 PM
Well I’m glad the movie is holding relatively steady at the least , I’ll take any small win right now lol.

I think the lack of strong competition (atleast in the States) has certainly helped and honestly might continue to do until perhaps Snow White which comes out on March 21st.

Anyway , I still hope it can somehow break even so we can get better movies centered on Mackie’s Sam who is not the issue and imo was a highlight of the film (which I liked overall despite its flaws)!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 1:23 PM
That's it? This should have been the easiest release window for a tent pole movie. Now the theaters suffer because Disney has to settle for "okay"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:27 PM
@bobevanz -

Yeah, Disney and other studios are screwing over theater goers, people in the theater business, movie Watchers, and future generations.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:28 PM
We are winning, ladies and gentlemen.

Keep up the good work.

Cancel your Disney+ membership.

Don't pay for Daredevil, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, Doomsday, Secret Wars, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Lilo & Stitch, etc.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/1/2025, 1:30 PM
Hey baby steps!!! I think the future of Marvel is bright. They took what could have been a massive failure and made it respectable. Not sure why it needs to make a profit. Previous and probably future Marvel films will cover any shortfall the important thing is that the film has pointed the franchise in the right direction.

Bravo Kevin Feige...

User Comment Image


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/1/2025, 1:39 PM
@Forthas - "Not sure why it needs to make a profit."........

User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/1/2025, 1:56 PM
@Forthas - If Batman Begins never made a profit, there would be no more DC films like The Dark Knight and Man of Steel.

Not sure what kind of programming you have to generate nonsensical and automated responses.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/1/2025, 1:32 PM
I'll watch Daredevil: Born Again with 3 buddys on D+.

I'll also watch Thinderbolts* in 60 days.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:58 PM
@MarvelZombie616 -

You are all why we can't have nice things.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 1:59 PM
@MarvelZombie616 -

Buddies, not buddys.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/1/2025, 1:47 PM
Of course this movie will make a profit. It’s not just box office that the studio counts on. It will make a lot more money on blu rays, streaming, merchandise, etc. The ones who want it to fail don’t see the big picture. They just talk negative because they think it makes them look cool. Why else would they be so monstrous about their comments? Making so many of them and trying to be so outrageous with them. They think it makes them cool but sadly for them it just makes them seem pathetic with nothing better to do so that is why they spend so much time doing it. Bottom line is that this movie will have bested the box office for 3 weeks in a row.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/1/2025, 1:53 PM
Marvel is so stupid. They would have been much better off without the stupid Japan plot and just having Adamantium already have been mined and just erasing that Celetial. Isn't Adamantium supposed to be rare?

Secondly, If they would have kept the Captain America cast, they could have fixed Sharon whos heel turn was stupid. I would have had both Sam and Bucky trying to rebuild the Avengers to face some threat like the Masters of evil led by Zemo who are trying to eliminate super heroes.

Bucky can be the connective tissue between Avengers and TB. Sharon could be the kind of cigerette smoking man of the new phase and actually have some bigger threat shes trying to fight against.

Strange aggrees to Join the Avengers but if they win against the Cap4 threat, they would need to return the favor. After defeating Zemo and the Masters of Evil, the New Avengers meet Strange in end credits scene at Kamar-Taj. Strange turns to America Chavez and shows them the multiverse. Clea warns them about the incurrsions ending all there is.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/1/2025, 1:56 PM
Good for the cast and crew. Glad Mackie is getting more spotlight, the dude has grown on me since 8 Mile.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/1/2025, 1:58 PM
So glad this is failing. More failures from Disney. They got a fresh flop coming in March too. Can't wait.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

