CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Confirms Sabra Is Neither A Mutant Nor Mossad In The MCU

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Confirms Sabra Is Neither A Mutant Nor Mossad In The MCU

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore has outlined the specific changes made to Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra in the movie, confirming she's no longer Mossad or a mutant. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Source: The National

Sabra's planned inclusion in Captain America: Brave New World has been incredibly controversial from the start. 

The comic book version of the hero is an agent for Israel's secret service, the Mossad. However, with real-world tensions high due to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, many have argued Marvel Studios should have left the character on the page.

Instead, the decision was made to make a series of sweeping changes to the MCU's Ruth Bat-Seraph (played by Emmy nominee Shira Haas). Those have now been outlined by Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore in an interview with The National

"She’s Israeli, but she’s not Mossad. Now she works in the U.S. government," Moore confirmed. "What we thought was interesting was a lot of the characters in the film revolve around President Thaddeus Ross [Harrison Ford]. Ruth works within the government under Ross, so her perspective on that character and Sam’s perspective sort of put them on a collision course."

"She’s first-generation Israeli, but she works within the U.S. government," he added before elaborating on how Marvel Studios approached bringing Sabra to live-action. "We try to take the essence of a character but reinterpret it in a way that we find interesting."

"When we made the ‘Black Widow’ movie, we realized there was an opportunity to connect that mythology to characters that we thought were interesting and maybe didn’t want to translate as one-to-one from publishing," Moore continued. "The Ruth Bat-Seraph you meet in the film has very much, I would argue, the attitude of the character from publishing, but the backstory is different."

"She’s no longer a mutant. She’s a part of the red room [from ‘Black Widow’]," he noted. "You want to make the best version of a character – be honest to the roots of the character without not necessarily doing what publishing did. We weren’t about to put her in a feather boa and have her throw diamond earrings at people [such as in the comic books] but we did like the attitude of the character."

In a rare moment of unity, those on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have expressed anger over Sabra's MCU debut. However, when it was first revealed that she'd been reimagined as a U.S. operative, Marvel Studios was accused of removing her Israeli identity, making her inclusion something of a lose/lose situation for the studio. 

While Sabra has clearly been reimagined for the MCU, it seems likely she'll be a one-and-done character unless fans really embrace her and push for more after watching Captain America: Brave New World. And the movie may have bigger problems than Ruth Bat-Seraph when all is said and done. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - It Seems Marvel Made Some Big Changes To Post-Credits Scene
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - It Seems Marvel Made Some Big Changes To Post-Credits Scene
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Everything We Learned From The First Reactions - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Everything We Learned From The First Reactions - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/12/2025, 8:12 AM
The crowd on here wants you to think this is a big deal, but 99% of the general audience doesn't care nor do they know who this character is. Also they change characters all the time, hell they don't even use comic storyline and most of the time it's only in name
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/12/2025, 8:31 AM
So when are we going to address this video? Doesn't CBM want to cover every aspect of controversy? Or do you just want to tell one side. Tbh the beginning of this video seems targeted lol
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/12/2025, 8:13 AM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/12/2025, 8:20 AM
Dale Keown
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/12/2025, 8:21 AM
What a way to dilute Black Widow character. Now that there are hundreds of them in MCU, there's nothing special about Natasha. Or Yelena. Good job!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 8:35 AM
What was the point of having her in then

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder