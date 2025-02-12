CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Post-Credits Scene Has Seemingly LEAKED Online

The world premiere of Captain America: Brave New World took place yesterday evening, but before many critics got to sit down and watch the latest Marvel Studios movie, fans overseas (in France, for example) were attending midnight screenings.

As you might expect, that's going to make it very difficult for those in the vast majority of countries to avoid spoilers and, as we write this, the Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene has already leaked online.

While we won't be sharing it - or even linking to it - here, the footage isn't hard to find and is currently readily available on X, YouTube, and TikTok.

Early reactions to Captain America: Brave New World have been mixed, with many expressing disappointment with the movie's sole stinger. It's not hard to see why after watching and it is, in fact, so underwhelming that some on social media are arguing it must be A.I.-generated (we don't believe that's the case, but it's hard to say these days, hence the "seemingly" in the headline above).

The post-credits scene is similar to the one mentioned in a plot leak from a test screening which took place last year, though different enough to make us think it's either been reshot or that the leak in question featured a lucky guess.

Be sure to check back here later this week as we'll be bringing you comprehensive breakdowns of all the biggest Captain America: Brave New World spoilers, including intel on the movie's ending, Red Hulk, and whether the movie does anything to set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

Will you be heading to theaters to watch Captain America: Brave New World this weekend?

Soaring to new heights ⭐️



The cast and filmmakers of Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld at tonight's World Premiere.



Experience it in IMAX this Friday.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.