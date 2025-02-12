CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Post-Credits Scene Has Seemingly LEAKED Online

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Post-Credits Scene Has Seemingly LEAKED Online

Hours after screenings of Captain America: Brave New World began overseas, the movie's post-credits scene has leaked online in its entirety. You can find more, spoiler-free details on what's happened here.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 04:02 AM EST

The world premiere of Captain America: Brave New World took place yesterday evening, but before many critics got to sit down and watch the latest Marvel Studios movie, fans overseas (in France, for example) were attending midnight screenings. 

As you might expect, that's going to make it very difficult for those in the vast majority of countries to avoid spoilers and, as we write this, the Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene has already leaked online. 

While we won't be sharing it - or even linking to it - here, the footage isn't hard to find and is currently readily available on X, YouTube, and TikTok. 

Early reactions to Captain America: Brave New World have been mixed, with many expressing disappointment with the movie's sole stinger. It's not hard to see why after watching and it is, in fact, so underwhelming that some on social media are arguing it must be A.I.-generated (we don't believe that's the case, but it's hard to say these days, hence the "seemingly" in the headline above). 

The post-credits scene is similar to the one mentioned in a plot leak from a test screening which took place last year, though different enough to make us think it's either been reshot or that the leak in question featured a lucky guess. 

Be sure to check back here later this week as we'll be bringing you comprehensive breakdowns of all the biggest Captain America: Brave New World spoilers, including intel on the movie's ending, Red Hulk, and whether the movie does anything to set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.  

Will you be heading to theaters to watch Captain America: Brave New World this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD First Reactions Are In Following World Premiere
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD First Reactions Are In Following World Premiere
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Eyeing Global Opening Bigger Than THE MARVELS' Entire Box Office Run
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Eyeing Global Opening Bigger Than THE MARVELS' Entire Box Office Run

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 4:11 AM
DCEU: Lex Luthor warns Batman something worse is coming.

MCU: Can we copy that exact same scene for one of our movies?

DCEU: Why not? You can do no wrong.

BRAVE NEW WORLD's Post-Credits Scene Has Seemingly LEAKED Online
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 2/12/2025, 4:18 AM
They shot the movie 4 times. Tried & tried to make it work. But in in the end they just proved what was already proven in Falcon & The Winter Soldier. That Anthony Mackie simply does not have what it takes to be the main man.

And now, time to blame racism when the movie fails.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/12/2025, 4:40 AM
@PartyKiller - Shoulda Batgirled it.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/12/2025, 4:26 AM
That's the best they can come up with? I'll be more surprised if jeff the land shark pops up in screen.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 2/12/2025, 4:26 AM
Uh that looks really bad.

CGI on SPOILER is bad.
And the scene is really underwhealming and copied from a bad DC movie.

It's not worth staying for.

I think the movie will bomb on weekend 2.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 4:29 AM
I'm predicting 62% rotten tomatoes score once the shills have had their fill
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/12/2025, 4:34 AM
There was a time when end credit scenes were good and exciting now they are just flat and dead.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/12/2025, 5:18 AM
@CaptainAwkward - Just like my sex life. 😑🤣
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/12/2025, 5:19 AM
@Feralwookiee - haha 😆😆😆🤣
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/12/2025, 4:40 AM
Alright, I don't care for spoilers, so can someone pick up josh's slack, actually do his job for him and at least DESCRIBE what happens ? Useless excuse of a 'journalist'
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 4:41 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Sam visits The Leader at the Raft, who warns him something worse is coming.

And cut.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/12/2025, 4:43 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - He talks about how he and all the other superheroes are gonna have to fight another world full of superheroes. It's a Doomsday tease. Probably the best part of the whole movie just for that one reason.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/12/2025, 4:45 AM
@ObserverIO @MGSSnake1988 -

User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 4:51 AM
@ObserverIO - Damn, that's what he actually meant if his Skrull make-up is not that distracting.

Sam: How the hell did you know that?

Leader: Gamma radiation.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/12/2025, 4:41 AM
Think you're the only superhero world in the world?
Mr. Wilson you just entered a larger multiverse.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/12/2025, 4:59 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 4:42 AM
Man,

These [frick]ers. They might have [frick]ed up this movie.

I just watched this kid's post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF9uD5axkAk/?igsh=MTh1cHd5cXAyeWZkdQ==

I always enjoy and usually agree with his review after my watch but he is saying this movie is a disaster.

They couldn't give the chocolate a break.

Anyway, we all knew this was coming from the clips, cheesy lines, dry humor, pretty much seen every Hulk scene and all the other bullshit.

Damn, why, Marvel. Now, I have doubt on Thunderbolts and FF. To be honest we all need to admit that Marvel had a good 10yr run and Kevin did a good job, but the sweetness just start to get teeth rotten.

Its now time for DC, to take over, new characters and different approach and to be honest I believe Gunn has that on lock.

So sad for Mackie, this was his time and these [frick]ers just [frick]ed it up for him.

Anyway, I'll see it this weekend, my mind usually open but im just waiting to see Red Hulk in action that's all I want to see, so if it is short-lived, then let me at least enjoy it for that time.

For [frick]s sake
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/12/2025, 4:55 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - There's some hope. Cap 4 always looked bad. Thunderbolts looks mid AF, but potentially mildly enjoyable. TFF looks novel, so even if it fails I think it'll at least be a very unique film that probably gets a cult following.

Okay, that's not much hope, but it's the best I can offer you right now.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 5:06 AM
@ObserverIO - My man, that's an interesting analysis and could be accurate.

But, my seated excitement for Marvel died after Endgame and I was hanging on with both hands for Kang. But since my boy was dropped, I just have my left hand hanging on.

So between hope and having a rub, I let go for the rub( sorry for the explicit analogy but that's the best way to express my disappointment for Mackie)
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 5:09 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Looking back to the Phase Four announcement, Screen Junkies once said that Phase Four is where Marvel will go wrong (something like that).

Boy did that prediction age so well.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 5:11 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - Like I said, rotten teeth.👊
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/12/2025, 4:44 AM
At least they didnt kill the villain 👏
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 4:56 AM
User Comment Image

#resetthemcu
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/12/2025, 4:59 AM
As to the discussion of whether or not the scene is real or AI, I think it's both unfortunately.

Whole movie looks AI generated. So does Thunderbolts.

TFF is the only one that seems to have some kind of artistic vision.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/12/2025, 5:12 AM
So I've been watching a lot of out of theater reactions from several reviewers I've trusted over the years.

Sigh.

Now of course I can't fully judge it until I see it, but yeah... Looks like this thing will be forgettable at best.

User Comment Image

Alright Thunderbolts and F4. You're up next.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 5:25 AM
..............link to leak?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder