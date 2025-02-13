CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Says Adamantium "Lays The Groundwork" For The X-MEN - SPOILERS

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Says Adamantium "Lays The Groundwork" For The X-MEN - SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World introduces Adamantium to the MCU, and producer Nate Moore explains how this development will lay the groundwork for the X-Men's debut...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2025 06:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters in a number of regions, and one fairly minor subplot - that's certain to come into play in a much bigger way down the road - is the introduction of the unbreakable metal known as Adamantium.

If you've been keeping up with our coverage of the movie you'll probably know most of this already, but just in case, here's a spoiler warning.

Early on, President Ross explains that the precious substance was mined from Tiamut, the gigantic Celestial that was frozen mid-emergence towards the end of Eternals. The potential uses for Adamantium extend well beyond creating new weaponry, making it a highly sought-after commodity that leads to conflict that very nearly results in WWIII.

Of course, as any Wolverine fan will be aware, this is the metal that was fused to Logan's skeleton during the Weapon X initiative, and it sounds like Adamantium will ultimately "lay the groundwork" for the X-Men making their MCU debut.

While speaking with EW, producer Nate Moore revealed that it's taken so long for the studio to make progress on introducing the mutant heroes because there was a "cooling-off period" after Disney purchased the rights to the characters in the 2019 studio acquisition deal

 "Now that we can build the path towards X-Men, we want to start sprinkling in these things so that it doesn't feel like you're going to drink from a fire hose when that movie comes, so that the MCU starts to lay the groundwork for what could come."

Moore also explained why the country-sized celestial being sticking out of the Indian Ocean wasn't addressed before now.

"What we didn't want was Tiamut to be popped in the background of a bunch of different movies without any context or story. So we wanted to make sure when we went back to that idea, we had a really good reason to do so. Merging Tiamut with the idea of it being the birthplace of adamantium we thought was really interesting because it's something that's only in the MCU. Obviously, we take our cues from publishing a lot, but we are building a massive story in the MCU and we wanted to start to layer on what we've done in the past to make it all feel like one cohesive story."

As for the long-awaited X-Men reboot, Moore indicated that plans are still very much in a state of flux.

"Our X-Men plans are still pretty fluid, but make no mistake, they are coming."

Have you seen Brave New World yet? If so, what did you think?

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/13/2025, 6:22 PM
Not long back from the movie. Yeah, it's not good (2/5).
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 6:27 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/13/2025, 6:37 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/13/2025, 6:39 PM
@MarkCassidy - do you know where @doubled sorry @allsgood is? Haven't seen him since the bad news
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 2/13/2025, 6:43 PM
@harryba11zack - ''Proof that Mark Cassidy isn't a total shill''
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 6:55 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - ill believe until the review article comes up. Comments section doesnt count lolz
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2025, 7:35 PM
@harryba11zack - Lmao!! That's effing hilarious
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/13/2025, 6:23 PM
You already wrote this exact headline and article like, 4 days ago.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/13/2025, 6:27 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Yeah, I guess you're right... aside from the different writer, different headline, different interview, different interview subject.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/13/2025, 6:28 PM
@MarkCassidy - dude, come on. It's exactly the same.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/13/2025, 6:32 PM
PLEASE SEE OUR PIECE OF SHIT WE PROMISE IT LEADS TO THE X-MEN ITS VERY VERY IMPORTANT YOU WATCH IT PLEASE MACKIE IS 2 MONTHS BEHIND RENT
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/13/2025, 7:29 PM
@Gambito - Exactly.
This reeks of desperation more than me at the bar on Valentine's night alone.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/13/2025, 6:33 PM
you mean that thing that references that thing that’s in that other thing is setting up another thing? Shocking
1stDalek
1stDalek - 2/13/2025, 6:39 PM
Does this mean MCU Logan gets the Adamantium injection, at the earliest, a year after this movie takes place?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 6:51 PM
@1stDalek - perhaps…

I guess this Logan would have bone claws still?.

I do have an idea how you could introduce him down the line…

You could have the X-Men be sent to go after this supposed feral man in the wilderness which we realize early on is Logan who has just gone through the Weapon X program and has lost his memory so he’s eventually calmed down and taken in by Professor X and the rest.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/13/2025, 6:44 PM
Wow, I did not expect that. my goodness. The MCU is in big trouble
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 6:58 PM
?si=sClNyWdf34OnRCiS
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 6:58 PM
Im the regular mcu contrarian. But people hate this too much as if deadpool and wolverine didnt happen - and they supported it.

I guess im being a contrarian again. Lolz.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/13/2025, 7:41 PM
@vectorsigma - It didn't happen, dude. We've been over this, D&W was never filmed at all, it was just a fever dream.

Stay strong, the battle never ends.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 7:01 PM
One of the most desperate actions taken by hackfraud to entice people to pay for a low quality B movie.

They've publicly released the information that is talked about for about half a minute in the movie.

They don't show Wolverine or mention Weapon X or anything.

No need to pay for the movie.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 2/13/2025, 7:05 PM
How does adamantium, a mere element, set up for the X-Men? A world that feels as big a Marvel itself.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/13/2025, 7:33 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Maybe MCU adamantium is radioactive or has some propery that accelerates mutation? (Which would be lame as [frick], but sure lol.)

A related question might be, if Celestials are the source of adamantium in the MCU, wouldn't the military, SHEILD, Hydra, AIM, etc be attempting to hunt down more Celestials to mine them?
It's a strange choice for sure.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 7:07 PM
So Wolverine's adamantium laced skeleton will be pretty new when he is introduced.

mountainman
mountainman - 2/13/2025, 7:19 PM
Not the first MCU movie that is heavily marketing its minimal mutant connection to try to gain interest.

Seems like that someone could watch the new MCU wolverine down the road without seeing this and nothing would be lost.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/13/2025, 7:21 PM
Funny how the Eternals kept quiet yet the world knows the name “Celestials” when talking about the dead giant coming out of the ocean. 🤷‍♂️🤣
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/13/2025, 7:35 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Google knows everything. 🤪
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2025, 7:36 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - lol!! Fantastic point. Love it. Mcu disconnection all over the place
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 7:32 PM
For those who took the hit and actually watched this piece of sh1t, did they at least blast the 90's x-men cartoon music in the background whenever they brought up Adamantium?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2025, 7:37 PM
Lol guess it is a big dumpster fire like I thought it would be... regardless I'm gonna see it for myself and make up my own mind

