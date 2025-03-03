CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Reveal First Official Look At Tim Blake Nelson As The Leader

Some new promo images from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World have been released, one of which reveals our first proper look at Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 03, 2025 09:03 PM EST

We caught a few shadowy glimpses of Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, in the buildup to Captain America: Brave New World's release, but thanks to some new promo stills for the latest Marvel Studios movie, we have our best look yet at the returning villain.

Sterns really didn't end up looking much like the leaked promo art featuring the character, which suggests that several alternate designs were considered. Aside from being clean-shaven, his signature elongated cranium was much smaller, with his brain partially exposed (the character has had a similar look in the comics).

Nelson made his debut as Dr. Sterns in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and even though he began his transformation into the Leader at the end of the movie, he hadn't been seen or mentioned in the MCU since until he resurfaced to seek revenge on President Ross (Harrison Ford).

Spoilers follow.

Towards the end of Brave New World, Sterns successfully forces Ross to transform into the Red Hulk, but he surrenders to the authorities in the process and is sent to the Raft. In the movie's post-credits scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pays the Leader a visit in his cell, and is told about some mysterious "others" that are on the way to cause problems for Cap and whoever his new team of Avengers will be.

Will we see Sterns in the MCU again? We don't imagine Marvel brought the character back just for this one movie, so we'd say he will still have a part to play in whatever Hulk-related projects are on the way.

Check out the new stills at the link below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters. Have you been to see it yet?

MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/3/2025, 9:46 PM
Really not a fan of that design. The one in the old marketing material looked substantially better.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/3/2025, 9:48 PM
Looks like some shit from Mars Attacks

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/3/2025, 9:51 PM
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 3/3/2025, 9:51 PM
He looks like shit just like the movie.

It won't even hit 200 domestically.

Marvel is garbage 🗑️ and I'm glad that people are finally seeing that.

Nolanite out
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/3/2025, 9:58 PM
He has a face only a mother would love....


User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 3/3/2025, 9:58 PM
Looks really bad. Missed opportunity.
Robby
Robby - 3/3/2025, 10:01 PM
He looks like my grandma in hospice
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 3/3/2025, 10:10 PM
I've seen bigger heads on completely normal people.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2025, 10:16 PM
I still wish Stern’s head was more elongated to an extent but having him be more deformed does lend to the weight of his agenda against Ross & wanting revenge…

It also shows the monster that Ross could be by repeatedly exposing him to the gamma radiation hence making people & audience wonder if he could indeed change so it works for the film imo.

I enjoyed Tim Blake Nelson’s performance aswell as the character somewhat (do wish we saw more of him though) so hope we do see him in the future sooner then later.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 3/3/2025, 10:16 PM
Is he also referring to multiverse variants of himself, not just general “others” but also other Leaders? Maybe that could lead to a better design. Pun intended

