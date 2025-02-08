CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Highlights MCU Introduction Of Adamantium; New Glimpse Of The Leader

A pair of new social media spots for Captain America: Brave New World have been shared online, and in addition to a few new shots of President Ross (Harrison Ford) undergoing early signs of his transformation into Red Hulk, we have another (very) brief look at The Leader, and a significant focus on the introduction of Adamantium to the MCU.

Previous teasers have mentioned the indestructible metal while also confirming the long-standing rumor that Tiamut - the Celestial that was frozen mid-emergence in Eternals and now stands in the Indian Ocean - will be the source of this powerful new substance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, Japan will be the first country to extract Adamantium from Tiamut, before realizing that it has power to absorb radiation, thus making it an effective weapon against The Hulk (or any other potential Hulks out there). The Leader is said to get his hands on the metal, which will no doubt factor into his plan for world domination.

End spoilers .

Whether Adamantium will eventually lead to the debut of the MCU's Wolverine remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine this very specific metal being introduced if the long-term plan wasn't to use it to coat Logan's skeleton down the line.

Director Julius Onah mentioned Adamantium as it relates to Wolvie and Project X in a recent interview, but was more likely referring to the metal's usage in the comics than concrete plans for the MCU.

"Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part the story of Wolverine. So Adamantium now becomes this resource that could change the world in a way that's very different because Vibranium is something that is really under the purview of the Wakandans. This is why it becomes an amazing geopolitical football in our film."

Check out the new teasers below.

Wait for it.



Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld arrives only in theaters February 14. Get tickets now: https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/6ViLSwCCid — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 8, 2025 Be the first to see Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World on Thursday. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/G3AMwRKQ8S — Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) February 8, 2025

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.