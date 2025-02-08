CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Highlights MCU Introduction Of Adamantium; New Glimpse Of The Leader

Two new social media spots for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World have been released, and they feature another (quick) glimpse of the Leader and a lot more Adamantium talk...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 08, 2025 12:02 PM EST

A pair of new social media spots for Captain America: Brave New World have been shared online, and in addition to a few new shots of President Ross (Harrison Ford) undergoing early signs of his transformation into Red Hulk, we have another (very) brief look at The Leader, and a significant focus on the introduction of Adamantium to the MCU.

Previous teasers have mentioned the indestructible metal while also confirming the long-standing rumor that Tiamut - the Celestial that was frozen mid-emergence in Eternals and now stands in the Indian Ocean - will be the source of this powerful new substance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, Japan will be the first country to extract Adamantium from Tiamut, before realizing that it has power to absorb radiation, thus making it an effective weapon against The Hulk (or any other potential Hulks out there). The Leader is said to get his hands on the metal, which will no doubt factor into his plan for world domination.

End spoilers.

Whether Adamantium will eventually lead to the debut of the MCU's Wolverine remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine this very specific metal being introduced if the long-term plan wasn't to use it to coat Logan's skeleton down the line.

Director Julius Onah mentioned Adamantium as it relates to Wolvie and Project X in a recent interview, but was more likely referring to the metal's usage in the comics than concrete plans for the MCU.

"Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part the story of Wolverine. So Adamantium now becomes this resource that could change the world in a way that's very different because Vibranium is something that is really under the purview of the Wakandans. This is why it becomes an amazing geopolitical football in our film."

Check out the new teasers below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/8/2025, 12:30 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/8/2025, 12:33 PM
I want a COMIC ACCURATE Mutant saga. I want Magneto who's a Holocaust survivor, for him two have three kids (Wanda, Pietro, Polaris), I want Mystique to be Nightcrawler's mom, Mystique to be Rogue's "step mom", Rogue to steal Captain Marvel's powers, Logan to be hundreds of years old, I could go on. PLEASE DON'T [frick] THIS UP
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:42 PM
@bobevanz -

What if James Howlett wasn't born before 1840?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:44 PM
@bobevanz -

"Magneto who's a Holocaust survivor"

He'd be well old.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/8/2025, 12:37 PM
May well likely be fun, but feels like it will be a pretty inconsequential movie overall.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 12:40 PM
Harrison Ford saying “Adamantium” (and not only introducing it in the MCU but to us) is still a surreal experience…

Anyway I like how the Leaders green eyes glow in the dark , it’s a creepy image.

Looking forward to it , likely will see it on opening weekend!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:40 PM
Just watch it for free.

All the best bits aren't worth traveling to and from a theater and spending $10-50.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 2/8/2025, 12:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

You sound like the liberals you make fun of who shoplift and then complain and wonder why inflation is kicking your ass.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 12:43 PM

Let's hope Captain Grievance Falcon spends a lot more time fighting than social agenda yapping.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:45 PM
@DocSpock -

Captain All So Tiresome.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/8/2025, 12:48 PM
@AllsGood -

Why?

It will only have adamantium.

And not with Wolverine.

Don't be bamboozled into paying for this anti entertainment.

The only way to get good movies again is to stop spending money on all these shitty movies in our favorites franchises.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/8/2025, 12:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Stay Home quite Obvious Disney and Marvel Studios don't or want your money and still making Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions 31 Billion and Counting.

NO ONE Will Miss You.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/8/2025, 12:47 PM
All the X-Men and Adamantium talk got me even more excited to see Captain America: Brave New World.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/8/2025, 12:55 PM
Damn, still hard to believe it's been over a decade since we picked up with Nelson's character.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Project X? Doesn't he mean Weapon X

