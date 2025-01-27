CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Finally Reveals New Footage Of Red Hulk In Action

Marvel Studios has shared yet another TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World, and the teaser finally spotlights some new footage of Red Hulk's battle with Sam Wilson...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2025 12:01 PM EST

We've seen quite a few trailers and TV spots for Captain America: Brave New Word at this stage, and while there has been the occasional new glimpse of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk here and there, most of the teasers reuse the same footage of "Rulk" flinging a car at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Now, Marvel Studios has released a new spot for the next MCU movie, and it finally unveils more of Cap's battle with the rampaging Red Goliath.

Following some new dialogue from Wilson and President Ross as the pair discuss the latter's decision to "tear the Avengers apart," we see Red Hulk leap into action from what appears to be the roof of the White House - destroying part of the building in the process.

There could be a very good reason why Red Hulk has been used so sparingly in the marketing, and it might not have all that much to do with trying to save some surprises for the movie. According to a recent rumor, Ross only transforms once towards the end of the movie, and has about 4-5 minutes of screen-time.

Depending on how well the story builds and the final fight sequence is executed, this could turn out to be plenty.

We're hearing that a 30-minute preview is scheduled for later this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for social media reactions.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Writer Hopes Movie Will Be To Young Men What THE PRINCESS & THE FROG Was To Young Women
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/27/2025, 12:44 PM
Im looking forward to watching this and I hope its good, but the action scene CGI looks REALLY bad and super cheap. Hope it translates better on the big screen.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:51 PM
@Shivermetimbers -
It won't.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 1/27/2025, 12:47 PM
Looking forward to it. Let’s go.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/27/2025, 12:47 PM
I'm currently in PT due to a torn quad, but if I'm able to I'll see it. I'm not in a rush, but I also hate spoilers. 180 million budget my ass. I'll bet a million bucks the number is over 270 million by the time Forbes releases the actual number including post production
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/27/2025, 12:48 PM
So we have seen everything from the only reason to see this film
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:53 PM
@AllsNotGood -
Yep. Just wait for it to go online.

Disney doesn't need anymore ticket money. And you don't need to see it in a theater.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 12:56 PM
@AllsNotGood - if you only care to see quick shots of cgi and that's all that entertains you then there are some fun AI generates clips of random shit on Instagram i cam point you to
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/27/2025, 12:48 PM
Captain America stands up to fascists. Punch a [frick]ing Nazi for Holocaust Remembrance Day
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/27/2025, 12:50 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:55 PM
@bobevanz -
Who determines who a nazi is?

Are you infiltrating a neo nazi meeting?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/27/2025, 12:57 PM
@bobevanz - I'm all for punching Nazi's but you all are about as threatening as a saucer of milk.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:57 PM
@bobevanz -
One could argue many lefties are fascists. Maybe you're on to something. Or maybe don't egg on vigilante violence.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/27/2025, 12:49 PM
Hoping it ends up good!

I am more looking forward to Thunderbolts

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 12:50 PM
Alright, more seconds of the six minutes of Red Hulk screen time!

Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 12:58 PM
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 12:52 PM
Ok that part at the end was pretty sick
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 12:54 PM
Cool shot of Red Hulk jumping from the white house and absolutely razing it in the process.

I think another reason we have so few shots of red hulk is the time and effort it takes to finish the CGI

Remember the backlash years back about been working cgi to death? I'm thinking they're more conscious of that now in the production planning process

