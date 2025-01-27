CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Finally Reveals New Footage Of Red Hulk In Action

We've seen quite a few trailers and TV spots for Captain America: Brave New Word at this stage, and while there has been the occasional new glimpse of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk here and there, most of the teasers reuse the same footage of "Rulk" flinging a car at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Now, Marvel Studios has released a new spot for the next MCU movie, and it finally unveils more of Cap's battle with the rampaging Red Goliath.

Following some new dialogue from Wilson and President Ross as the pair discuss the latter's decision to "tear the Avengers apart," we see Red Hulk leap into action from what appears to be the roof of the White House - destroying part of the building in the process.

There could be a very good reason why Red Hulk has been used so sparingly in the marketing, and it might not have all that much to do with trying to save some surprises for the movie. According to a recent rumor, Ross only transforms once towards the end of the movie, and has about 4-5 minutes of screen-time.

Depending on how well the story builds and the final fight sequence is executed, this could turn out to be plenty.

We're hearing that a 30-minute preview is scheduled for later this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for social media reactions.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.