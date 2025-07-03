SIN CITY And RESERVOIR DOGS Star Michael Madsen Has Passed Away At The Age Of 67

SIN CITY And RESERVOIR DOGS Star Michael Madsen Has Passed Away At The Age Of 67

Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Sin City, Reservoir Dogs and various other Quentin Tarantino movies, has sadly passed away at the age of 67...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sin City

Reports are coming in that Michael Madsen has passed away at the age of 67.

The actor, known for playing various tough guy roles in the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and Species, was reportedly found unresponsive by deputies responding to a 911 call at his Malibu home and pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m. this morning.

No foul play is suspected.

"What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning," Madsen's manager Ron Smith tells PEOPLE.

Smith along with manager Susan Ferris and publicist Liz Rodriguez issued the following joint statement.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited."

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Madsen exploded onto the scene playing sadistic bank robber Mr. Blonde in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, and went on to work with the director on several other projects, including Kill Bill, The Hateful 8, and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. He also appeared in sci-fi horror flick Species, true-life gangster film Donnie Brasco, and '90s family drama Free Willy.

Madsen didn't have many superhero/comic book credits to his name, but he did voice a character in the Green Lantern: First Flight animated movie, and had a supporting role as Hartigan's (Bruce Willis) corrupt partner in Sin City.

“Fame is a two-edged sword,” Madsen told THR during a 2018 interview when asked about Hollywood's tendency to typecast him. “There are a lot of blessings but also a lot of heavy things that come with it. I think it has a lot to do with the characters I’ve played. I think I’ve been more believable than I should have been. I think people really fear me. They see me and go: ‘Holy shit, there’s that guy!’”

“But I’m not that guy," he added. "I’m just an actor. I’m a father, I’ve got seven children. I’m married, I’ve been married 20 years. When I’m not making a movie, I’m home, in pajamas, watching The Rifleman on TV, hopefully with my 12-year-old making me a cheeseburger. I sure as hell had my rabble-rousing days, but sooner or later you have to get over that and move on.”

Our thoughts go out to Madsen's family and friends during this very difficult time.

SIN CITY TV Series In The Works At Legendary Television; Frank Miller And Robert Rodriguez In Talks
Related:

SIN CITY TV Series In The Works At Legendary Television; Frank Miller And Robert Rodriguez In Talks
SIN CITY TV Reboot In The Works With Glen Mazzara Writing And Len Wiseman On Board To Direct
Recommended For You:

SIN CITY TV Reboot In The Works With Glen Mazzara Writing And Len Wiseman On Board To Direct

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/3/2025, 2:17 PM
Rest in peace Legend.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/3/2025, 2:19 PM
Rest In Peace

I just got out of a Tarantino binge, but [frick] it, Hateful 8 is just that good, i'm gonna have to give it a spin this week
Order66
Order66 - 7/3/2025, 2:19 PM
We’re hitting the era in Hollywood where all these iconic actors and actresses we grew up watching are dying. These next 20 years are gonna suck.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/3/2025, 2:30 PM
@Order66 - That's what I was just saying.

Man, you know yesterday I was talking to my Nephew about Larry Hagman and he was like Larry who??🤦🏾‍♂️

They are all [frick]ing gone mate
lord22
lord22 - 7/3/2025, 2:51 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - i'm 38 and larry [frick]ing who ??
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/3/2025, 3:20 PM
@lord22 - 😂😂

Exactly 😂😂
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/3/2025, 2:25 PM
Welp, this one struck a chord in my heart.

Such a good actor in many good movies. I absolutely loved him in the Kill Bill movies.

RIP legend.

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/3/2025, 2:26 PM
Oh no.

Damn.

Everything this man did was simply excellent. He always stood out as a true legend of the old days. They just don’t make them like him anymore.

When you’re as old as I am, you see actors come and go. Many who were once seen on the big screen are no longer.

It was a true honour to watch you, Sir.

Thank you for sharing your talent with us.

For [frick]s Sake

Rest in peace.
CurlyBill
CurlyBill - 7/3/2025, 2:27 PM
Damn, truly one of the great character actors of the time and one of my favorites. He was always a bright spot in films but he always shinned a little brighter when he was in QT'S films saying his dialog, a shame he won't be in Tarantinos last film. He was a highlight in H8 as Joe Gage, RIP to a legend.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Odin
Odin - 7/3/2025, 2:27 PM
Rest In Peace, the old legend.

One of the last things I saw him in was this Batman fanfilm, where he played Harvey Bullock. I was so surprised that they had managed to get an actor of his level to a project like this. But he was pretty much perfect casting for the role.


Side note: Studios like WB should take notes from this fanfilm.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/3/2025, 2:39 PM
@Odin - Oh shit, never seen this. Thanks for sharing matey
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/3/2025, 2:28 PM
Damn shame, the dude was the standout of one of the best crime flicks ever made with Reservoir Dogs.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/3/2025, 2:43 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - If that'd been his only role, he'd still be a legend.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/3/2025, 2:35 PM
Well shit, R.I.P to an absolute legend
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/3/2025, 2:41 PM
Damn…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 2:45 PM
He was a good character actor whose work I hadn’t seen a lot of but what I did , I enjoyed such as his collaborations with QT etc

Also , he did well voicing Kilowog in GL:First Flight which is a fun animated film aswell.

?si=vXnFYojqMq29Gdz6

RIP Mr Madsen.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/3/2025, 2:47 PM
RIP

Seemed like an actor who never quite reached his potential!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/3/2025, 2:52 PM
I had a weird deja vu moment when I read the news, thinking he already had passed away. Darn that voice will be missed; he had such a great presence.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/3/2025, 2:54 PM
Wow. Crazy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/3/2025, 2:54 PM
That sucks .,

If this is true Jeremy Reiner signed on to dc 75 million ?si=oEN4y4JiaTPiDW28
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/3/2025, 2:55 PM

Well this sucks. He was such an excellent character actor.

R.I.P.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2025, 3:06 PM
First Tom Sizemore now Michael Madsen.

Better keep an eye on Charlie Sheen
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 7/3/2025, 3:17 PM
Can you hear me now?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/3/2025, 3:19 PM
RIP.

Oh, and still no article on the passing days ago of the second greatest Editor-in-Chief in all of comics, Mr. Jim Shooter. @MarkCassidy SOS.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/3/2025, 3:22 PM
[frick]! R.I.P Michael and thank you for some of the best movie characters.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/3/2025, 3:26 PM
Cardiac arrest huh, the vaccine got another one.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/3/2025, 3:27 PM
One of the great under appreciated actors of all time
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/3/2025, 3:27 PM
May his soul rest in peace. He just had this distinct coolness and charm that he brought to the screen as an actor.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/3/2025, 3:29 PM
This man went through a lot of shit in his last few years. Very sad. I feel for his family. Rest in peace.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder