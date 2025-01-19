CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Sees Sam Wilson Make Good Use Of His New Vibranium Wings

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World. A badass shot of Sam Wilson making good use of his Vibranium wings is among the never-before-seen snippets of footage from the movie included in this latest sneak peek.

Those will be what level the playing field for the character in his upcoming movie, though it would have surely made things easier had he taken the Super Soldier Serum in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier!

However, as the Disney+ series established, he had good reason for not doing so, something the return of Isaiah Bradley in Captain America: Brave New World is likely to drive home.

Bleeding Cool recently caught up with actor Carl Lumbly and asked how his MCU role differs from the time he spent voicing Martian Manhunter in Justice League Unlimited.

"As far as playing, the difference between Martian Manhunter and Isaiah [Bradley] I say it is, literally and figuratively, Isaiah is so much more grounded in the blood he has witnessed that was shed, grounded in the dirt in which he slept on missions, grounded in the love of a wife, that he married young, and had to leave, and never saw again in a daughter he did not get the opportunity to meet. All those wildly fraught developmental phases that we go through as human beings, he had got that cut off. I get to see what his face looks like after having gone through all of that."

Watch that new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World in the player below.

It's time. Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld Only in theaters February 14. https://t.co/cIiKY5FX3x pic.twitter.com/mc8fOP5xFR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2025

ESPN has also released a new promo featuring Anthony Mackie hyping up the Texans vs. Chiefs game. Marvel Studios is going all out to raise awareness for the movie since tickets went on sale and a Super Bowl TV spot/final trailer seems likely.

Texans vs. Chiefs. A divisional round to remember. 🤩



Can you feel it? 🍿 #HOUvsKC | 4:30 PM ET | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/dqfw91v7VW — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.