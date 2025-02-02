CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Teases Tiamut Island, Adamantium, Red Hulk Unleashed, And More

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Teases Tiamut Island, Adamantium, Red Hulk Unleashed, And More

A new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot features more exciting reveals, including a never-before-seen shot of Tiamut Island, a mention of Adamantium, and Red Hulk tearing apart the White House...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2025 06:02 AM EST

A new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot offers a closer look at Tiamut's remains in the Indian Ocean, another mention of Adamantium from President "Thunderbolt" Ross, and plenty of exciting action scenes. 

The latter includes Red Hulk flinging helicopters around as well as some badass shots of the MCU's new Falcon taking flight. Surprisingly, we've seen relatively little of Joaquin Torres, a character first introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, in the movie's trailers and TV spots before now. 

Captain America: Brave New World screenings have already begun, though the first reactions won't drop until February 11 at 9 pm PT. As for the full review embargo, that lifts on February 12 at 9 am PT.

During an interview with Esquire, Anthony Mackie was asked about social media rumours that Captain America: Brave New World was reworked following extensive reshoots.

"It’s literally the best movie it can be. It stays in the lines of Marvel. It stays in the lines of Captain America, and it’s fun and it’s big," he explained. "Every movie that Marvel has made, every movie that DC has made - Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney - has done reshoots."

Chances are you've seen comparisons being made on social media between President Donald Trump and Red Hulk. It's an odd connection to make, and the actor was quick to dismiss any deliberate parallels when the subject came up. 

"I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting," Mackie stated. "Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*ck out. We could’ve made this motherf*cker yellow and it would’ve been a problem."

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot below along with a second, officially released effort from Marvel Studios.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Anthony Mackie Says Cap Is My Oscar And Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Anthony Mackie Says "Cap Is My Oscar" And Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors
CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Star Anthony Mackie On Extensive Reshoots & Trump Comparisons: Let's Chill The F*ck Out
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Star Anthony Mackie On Extensive Reshoots & Trump Comparisons: "Let's Chill The F*ck Out"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/2/2025, 6:23 AM
We need to put some tariffs on that adamamtium ...we Will not be the but Joker of the world anymore ....USA USA USA🇺🇸🗽🗽🗽
And recast Captain América or Get Evans back at the very least
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/2/2025, 7:25 AM
@Malatrova15 - Get Used to it Old Steve Rogers Captain America is DEAD and Never Coming back. The only way is a Complete Reboot that's NEVER going happen either.

BUT Keep whining will never change nothing.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/2/2025, 7:32 AM
@Malatrova15 - Tariffs ALWAYS equals Higer Prices and Job Layoffs always.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/2/2025, 6:33 AM
Hope Tiamut becomes Krakoa

2 days for the Fantastic Four trailer >:P
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/2/2025, 7:10 AM
Captain America: Brave New World 11 Days. Marvel Studios has another Huge Box Office Hit Coming.


User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder