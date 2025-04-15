Curious About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD? Watch the First 8 Minutes!

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World, has officially stormed onto digital OnDemand platforms starting today!

Get ready to witness Sam Wilson's continued journey as Captain America in this thrilling new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Packed with action, intrigue, and the unwavering spirit of heroism, Brave New World is a must-see for every Marvel fan.

If you're still on the fence, Marvel Studios is dropping a heroic sneak peek to get your adrenaline pumping!

You can now experience the first electrifying 8 minutes of Captain America: Brave New World right here, courtesy of Fandango.

A Brave New World is upon us. #CaptainAmerica Brave New World is now available on Fandango at Home! Check out this exclusive extended preview, and watch today at the link below. https://t.co/pqX3wSOCkV pic.twitter.com/vRBuc8XGRl — Fandango (@Fandango) April 15, 2025

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on May 13th. CLICK HERE for a full list of deleted scenes and special features. During its theatrical run, the film grossed $414.1 million from an estimated production budget of $180 million. It currently has a 'rotten' approval rating of 48% on the aggregate film review website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU that first hit North American theaters on February 14, 2025. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luxe) directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman (Empire, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Matthew Orton (Moon Knight).

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

The film underwent substantial reshoots and cut several members of the Serpent Society, including Rosa Salazar's Diamondback and Seth Rollins' King Cobra.

About Captain America: Brave New World

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.