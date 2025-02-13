Does CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in many theaters overseas and starts rolling out across the U.S. in a matter of hours. We're sure many of you already have tickets to see the latest MCU movie but should you stick around when the credits roll?

By now, we're pretty sure you know the answer to that question. This is Marvel Studios...it would be weird for there not to be an extra scene after the credits, and Captain America: Brave New World is no expectation.

Some of you may have already seen the leaked stinger, but is that it? And, for those of you who haven't been spoiled, is the scene worth sticking around for?

Captain America: Brave New World only has one post-credits scene and it comes right at the end. There is no mid-credits scene . As for whether it's worth waiting for, that's up for debate as your mileage with what happens may vary.

While the scene does tease a future story, it's a little vague and not Marvel Studios' strongest effort. It feels like a blatant product of reshoots and the movie's closing moments are arguably a more effective tease of where Sam Wilson's story goes next.

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore recently addressed the reshoots when he said, "They're not as significant [the reshoots] as the reports say they are. It's actually less than what we've done on other Marvel projects."

"Our goal is to make the best movie – always," he continued. "And our task is to keep turning over the stones until it's as good as we think we can make it. The blessing of working at a place like Marvel is we have the resources to do that, so why not take that opportunity?"

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.