Harrison Ford Wants To Assemble The Avengers In First CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip

Marvel Studios has shared the first Captain America: Brave New World clip and it features a tense exchange between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford).

It appears the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have led to the Commander in Chief having a change of heart when it comes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He wants the MCU's new Captain America to reassemble the team, something Sam is understandably wary of.

For example, what happens if they disagree? It appears Ross would rather cross that bridge when they come to it, though the President having ulterior motives isn't outside the realm of possibility.

"I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town," Ford previously said of why he's chosen now to join the MCU with Captain America: Brave New World. "I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it."

"It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate," the screen icon continued. "I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that."

Check out the first Captain America: Brave New World clip, along with a new TV spot, in the players below.

Taking the lead into a brave new world. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. Get tickets now and see it only in theaters February 14. https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/MqkOfr4X1t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2025 In 10 days, be the first to see Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld on Thursday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/cIiKY5FX3x pic.twitter.com/qGDZYvo74x — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.