Harrison Ford Wants To Assemble The Avengers In First CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip

Marvel Studios has released the first Captain America: Brave New World clip, and it sees President Ross make a case to Sam Wilson for reassembling The Avengers following the Blip. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2025 01:02 PM EST

Marvel Studios has shared the first Captain America: Brave New World clip and it features a tense exchange between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). 

It appears the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have led to the Commander in Chief having a change of heart when it comes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He wants the MCU's new Captain America to reassemble the team, something Sam is understandably wary of. 

For example, what happens if they disagree? It appears Ross would rather cross that bridge when they come to it, though the President having ulterior motives isn't outside the realm of possibility. 

"I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town," Ford previously said of why he's chosen now to join the MCU with Captain America: Brave New World. "I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it."

"It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate," the screen icon continued. "I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that."

Check out the first Captain America: Brave New World clip, along with a new TV spot, in the players below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:12 PM
You'll get nothing and you'll like it!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/3/2025, 1:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - i want to assemble the Avengers too...but we need the real Captain América back first....and some tariffs on Wakanda
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:33 PM
@Malatrova15 -

We just have to watch '30s-'90s movies until the MCU reboot.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/3/2025, 1:13 PM
Ford sounds more like captain america then "captain america"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:16 PM
@harryba11zack -

Harrison Ford in Force 10 From Navarrone is kind of like Captain America in World War II.

He could have been a neat Steve Rogers in the '70s and '80s.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/3/2025, 1:41 PM
@harryba11zack - I was actually going to comments to say he has a perfect voice for Red Hulk. Then saw your comment
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/3/2025, 2:06 PM
@harryba11zack - than*
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/3/2025, 2:09 PM
@BraveNewClunge - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:14 PM
If this was my in flight movie, I would still walk out.

Disney has finally made it. A movie no one will pirate.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/3/2025, 1:16 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - "If this was my in flight movie, I would still walk out."

hahahahahaha
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/3/2025, 1:14 PM
I dont even know who's an Avenger now anymore. At least at the end of Age of Ultron they established who the new team was
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:19 PM
@krayzeman -

The Avengers may be on hiatus.

But some of the major heroes are basically Avengers in everything but name when they work together.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/3/2025, 1:24 PM
@krayzeman - It was implied that everyone who walked up out of those portals in Endgame was an automatic Avenger, hell, they even had those invisible ear pieces to communicate to each other while battling on the battlefield.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/3/2025, 1:26 PM
@krayzeman - Almost every Marvel superhero in the comics, became an Avenger or was an Avenger. So honestly it doesn't matter who the team is. If they are a superhero on Earth, they will be an Avenger soon enough.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/3/2025, 1:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - see i dont like that. Everyone is an Avenger? whatever
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/3/2025, 1:27 PM
@krayzeman - I didn't like a lot of things about that movie.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/3/2025, 1:43 PM
@krayzeman - not exactly. Pick any team up comic. Say spiderman assisting the avengers against a threat. After the fight, the avengers go back to their HQ and spiderman goes back to being a friendly neighborhood spiderman

They were all aligned in Endgame to stop Thanos. But it doesn't mean they're all part of the avengers team and have a room at the mansion
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/3/2025, 1:51 PM
@krayzeman - On one level at the moment there isn't an Avengers team again/anymore, yet, on another the whole idea was that there would be a list of potential members that could/would be called upon at times of need and/or other heroes (sometimes even villains) would join forces with them.

Avengers is more of an idea than a set team even if there is most commonly a small group of core members that have an Avengers base they spend most their time in.

We Still have half the original Avengers who will still technicaly be members that could all be called back to active duty as could any others who have previously fought alongside them but the main point is that when a certain threat level is met, AN Avengers team will assemble to try and deal with it and we are closing in on one of those Avengers level global/universal threats.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/3/2025, 1:15 PM
So that leaked plot was correct? The lollypop is what is helping Ross not transform into Rulk?

....SMH....
Fogs
Fogs - 2/3/2025, 1:18 PM
@AnEye - Hey, it could be nothing more than a minor joke. Remember MTTSH said America Chavez NEEDED Pizza to travel in the multiverse, which was a clear exaggeration.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/3/2025, 1:25 PM
@Fogs - Hmmm idk. So far the leaked screening that happened last year, seems really accurate based on the trailers and this clip. Especially when they mentioned "Adamantium" last year, and whaddya know, it's a McGuffin for the movie.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/3/2025, 1:16 PM
Damn. I hope this film doesn't suck. We need another win after DP&W.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:20 PM
@Fogs -

It will.

The next win may be Doomsday or Secret War.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/3/2025, 1:16 PM
Captain America: Brave New World

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:24 PM
@AllsGood -

This is Marxist antiwhite garbage and deserves to fail.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/3/2025, 1:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Today, I am very honored to Recognize February 2025 as National Black History Month.

Every year, National Black History Month is an occasion to celebrate the contributions of so many black American patriots who have indelibly shaped our Nation’s history.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 2025 as National Black History Month. I call upon public officials, educators, librarians, and all the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.

READ HERE! From your President

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2025/01/national-black-history-month-2025/
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:35 PM
@AllsGood -

And your president.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:43 PM
@AllsGood -

Is this supposed to be news or do something?

No one thought Trump would do away with it.

A smart man takes some and gives some.

Some people get some of what they want, and other people get some of what they want.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/3/2025, 1:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm Celebrating Anthony Mackie Success.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 1:21 PM
Both the clip and tv spot were good!!.

Perhaps the reason for Ross’s about face towards the Avengers & enhanced individuals could be all as he states ( if so then I buy it) but I have a feeling there is more to it…

Perhaps Ross is dying and is willing to make amends just in case he does?.

Hell , the medication he’s taking could even factor him into becoming The Red Hulk like perhaps The Leader has doused it with gamma radiation so if he takes enough then it leads to what we see in the film.

Speaking of our enlarged cranium friend , that shot of him from the top with the Uncle Sam hat & trenchcoat is pretty cool!!.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 2/3/2025, 1:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Interesting theory.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/3/2025, 1:24 PM
I hope the movie has enough story for 1 hour and 58 minutes
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:38 PM
It probably doesn't have enough story for 58 minutes.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/3/2025, 1:31 PM
Ford definitely giving off some Old Man Steve Rogers vibes from the comic, which is pretty cool.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:31 PM
I don't know why but none of these clips are getting me excited.

The movie should just come out already.

fOR [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:36 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Because it's illogical and sucks.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:40 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - lolololo. I was waiting for your response. lolol

And you may be right. For [frick]s sake
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/3/2025, 2:08 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - probably because you prefer foam suits and cross eyes 👀😮‍💨

I'm playing....or am I 🫡🇺🇸😌
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/3/2025, 1:36 PM
I wish they kept Henry Jackman for the score.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/3/2025, 1:42 PM
This was actually a good scene. The actors are permitted to act, nothing is being rushed. Mackie focuses on eye contact to show his distrust of the President. Thumbs up.
