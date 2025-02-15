How Much Screentime Does Red Hulk REALLY Have In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD?

Ahead of Captain America: Brave New World's release, much was said about Red Hulk's supposed screentime in the movie. We were repeatedly told that he wouldn't appear for more than 5 minutes, though some attention-seeking social media personalities are currently telling people it's more like 2 minutes.

Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolts" Ross has a huge role in the story but it's true that Red Hulk's scenes are confined to the final act (the Commandor in Chief does, however, come close to transforming during the battle above Celestial Island).

However, from the moment Ross transforms to his eventual defeat, Red Hulk has just over 9 minutes of screentime.

Almost the entirety of that is a battle with Sam Wilson/Captain America, meaning Captain America: Brave New World delivers a near-10 minute fight scene which, love or hate the movie, is an undeniable highlight full of memorable moments.

We've heard that an earlier version of Cap's fight with Red Hulk featured Sabra and Isaiah Bradley, though that seemingly changed relatively early on. It feels like the right decision too as the current version of the movie allows Sam Wilson to prove himself worthy of the shield.

Ford was recently asked if he ever felt ridiculous on set playing Red Hulk and responded with a quote from Mad Men. "I don’t want to break your bubble," he told MTV. "But that’s what the money is for. It’s not magic. It’s commerce

"Which is not to say that I’ll take money for anything," Ford quickly clarified. "No, I want to make sure that the trip I’m on is one that an audience will follow and want to follow, and something that they’ll want to allow me to be involved in."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.