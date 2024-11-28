Move Over, Red Hulk - CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Will Face PADDINGTON IN PERU In Theaters Next February

Sony has announced that Paddington in Peru's U.S. release has been pushed back to next February, meaning it will now go one-on-one at the box office with Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World.

By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Much has been said about Captain America: Brave New World's supposed reshoots and test screenings; regardless of what's really gone on behind the scenes, we'd be shocked if Marvel Studios risks releasing another Eternals or Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to kick off 2025.

Beyond the rumours, how non-fans and casual moviegoers react to the new Captain America and the fact screen icon Harrison Ford is playing a Red Hulk will be very interesting.

Now, though, we've learned that Captain America: Brave New World will have some serious competition over Valentine's Day and Presidents Day weekend in North America. Sony has just moved StudioCanal's Paddington in Peru from January 17, 2025 to February 14, 2025. 

That's proven to be a good weekend for Sony in previous years as 2018's Peter Rabbit opened with $25 million before hopping its way to a domestic cume of $115.2 million. 

The Paddington franchise isn't quite as popular in the U.S. as it is in the UK, for example, but the first movie opened to $18.9 million in 2015. The critically acclaimed sequel earned $11 million three years later. 

So, how much of an issue for Captain America: Brave New World will Paddington in Peru actually be? It certainly won't bother the MCU movie for #1 that weekend, but The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up could lose some families who instead decide to take their children to this threequel. 

In the UK, the next Captain America movie will also be forced to fend off Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy; those movies are huge on that side of the pond, so Marvel Studios needs to pull out all the stops in the months ahead to increase excitement for Sam Wilson's first solo adventure. 

In case you missed it, you can watch the latest Captain America: Brave New World trailer below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/28/2024, 6:14 AM
Considering how the test screenings have been going, he might lose to the bear.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/28/2024, 6:23 AM
Paddington is gonna maul Cap America
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/28/2024, 7:11 AM
Captain America: Brave New World VS Paddington in Peru. The first 2 Paddington only made 318 and 280 million worldwide.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/28/2024, 7:19 AM
@AllsGood - We're not talking about Deadpool & Wolverine here, but about a Captain America movie with no Steve Rogers that has had no good test screenings after 3 attempts and countless reshoots.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/28/2024, 7:28 AM
@Urubrodi - Captain America: Brave New World don't need the Angry White Men money to be Successful.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2024, 7:15 AM
Since Captain America is signature American and Paddington signature British, should we call Paddington Captain Britain from now on?

Is one really gonna affect the other with different demographics though? I do look forward to both, so I'm up for the next Barbie/Oppenheimer or Wicked/Gladiator double feature.

