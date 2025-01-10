New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Showcase Some Of The MCU's New Avengers

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Showcase Some Of The MCU's New Avengers

Both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* are set to lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday and these new stills showcase Captain America, Black Widow, U.S. Agent, and Ghost. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Source: USA Today

Thanks to USA Today, we have a new look at Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. For the former, we see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suited up and looking ready to head into action as the MCU's new Captain America. 

When it comes to Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) are put front and centre. 

Each of these characters is expected to have a significant role to play in Avengers: Doomsday, likely as part of the same or two separate teams of Avengers. It's widely believed the asterisk in Thunderbolts*'s title stands for *New Avengers, while we've heard Sam is looking to assemble a team of his own in Brave New World.

Marvel Studios continues to focus on marketing these movies, but with The Fantastic Four: First Steps heading our way in July, it surely won't be too much longer until we get a first look at that highly anticipated release as well. 

Check out these new stills from Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* in the X posts below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. 

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

AllsGood - 1/10/2025, 2:37 PM
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 2:41 PM
Damn , that suit looks damn good on Sam & in general tbh!!.

Anyway , looking forward to both films.
bobevanz - 1/10/2025, 2:49 PM
I'm going in with the lowest of expectations
harryba11zack - 1/10/2025, 2:52 PM
now shes a real scoopy ghost
mountainman - 1/10/2025, 3:09 PM
Since we are never going to get our Black Widow and Hawkeye project, I’d take a Yelena and US Agent project. Those are the only two interesting Thunderbolts.
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 3:16 PM
Its all so gray...they might as well just be wearing black leather unitards ...wtf happened to the MCU
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/10/2025, 3:20 PM
"Each of these characters is expected to have a significant role to play in Avengers: Doomsday"

That movie is toast then. So you are going to put these nobodies up against a maskless RDJ Doom? I can't be the only one not interested in that.

BackwardGalaxy - 1/10/2025, 3:33 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - You're drawing a whole mess of conclusions
tmp3 - 1/10/2025, 3:34 PM
Cap4 looks awful but feel like Thunderbolts could be something really fun

