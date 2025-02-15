RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford's MCU Future As Red Hulk Revealed

Captain America: Brave New World has struggled to continue the MCU's upward trajectory after a successful 2024 for Marvel Studios (courtesy of Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha All Along).

Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps should help the studio bounce back - Daredevil: Born Again is right around the corner too - and most fans seem eager to see more of Anthony Mackie's Captain America. What of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, though?

The movie leaves the door open to the rageful United States President making his return and we now have an update from scooper @MyTimeToShineH.

According to the insider, Ford has already signed up to reprise his role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross/Red Hulk in an upcoming MCU project. There's no word on which one, though we have to believe Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are surely the most likely next destinations for the character.

After all, it would be incredible to see Ford's Red Hulk fight alongside The Hulk and She-Hulk!

It's possible Red Hulk is being saved for the rumoured World War Hulk project, though with Captain America: Brave New World doing almost nothing to set the stage for that, we wouldn't bank on it.

"Ross was a military man, so I wanted to think about more tactical animals," filmmaker Julius Onah recently told IndieWire of his approach to portraying Red Hulk on screen. "Previous Hulks, the Green Hulk, was based more on an ape. This one I based more on a bear. I wanted him to have a slightly different posture, and different center of gravity, different way he held his chest out."

"So then the Weta artist started using that, to build a framework for how he would move," he continued. "But then you want to incorporate Harrison into it. So then we would mo-cap Harrison, getting his body language, his facial features. They worked in great details of Harrison, too. The scar on his chin, the shape of his nose. His scream becomes a huge part of it, too."

"A key inspiration for this was looking at ‘An American Werewolf in London’ to lean into some of the body horror of transforming into Hulk, and, from a character standpoint, to lean into the angry id that Thaddeus Ross has been trying to suppress the whole movie," Onah concluded.

Are you hoping to see more of Ford's Red Hulk in the MCU? As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section.