RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford's MCU Future As Red Hulk Revealed

RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford's MCU Future As Red Hulk Revealed

Everyone seems to agree that Harrison Ford and Red Hulk are a highlight in Captain America: Brave New World, and a new rumour may shed light on what the future holds in store for the rampaging villain...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2025 11:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World has struggled to continue the MCU's upward trajectory after a successful 2024 for Marvel Studios (courtesy of Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha All Along). 

Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps should help the studio bounce back - Daredevil: Born Again is right around the corner too - and most fans seem eager to see more of Anthony Mackie's Captain America. What of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, though? 

The movie leaves the door open to the rageful United States President making his return and we now have an update from scooper @MyTimeToShineH.

According to the insider, Ford has already signed up to reprise his role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross/Red Hulk in an upcoming MCU project. There's no word on which one, though we have to believe Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are surely the most likely next destinations for the character.

After all, it would be incredible to see Ford's Red Hulk fight alongside The Hulk and She-Hulk!

It's possible Red Hulk is being saved for the rumoured World War Hulk project, though with Captain America: Brave New World doing almost nothing to set the stage for that, we wouldn't bank on it. 

"Ross was a military man, so I wanted to think about more tactical animals," filmmaker Julius Onah recently told IndieWire of his approach to portraying Red Hulk on screen. "Previous Hulks, the Green Hulk, was based more on an ape. This one I based more on a bear. I wanted him to have a slightly different posture, and different center of gravity, different way he held his chest out."

"So then the Weta artist started using that, to build a framework for how he would move," he continued. "But then you want to incorporate Harrison into it. So then we would mo-cap Harrison, getting his body language, his facial features. They worked in great details of Harrison, too. The scar on his chin, the shape of his nose. His scream becomes a huge part of it, too."

"A key inspiration for this was looking at ‘An American Werewolf in London’ to lean into some of the body horror of transforming into Hulk, and, from a character standpoint, to lean into the angry id that Thaddeus Ross has been trying to suppress the whole movie," Onah concluded. 

Are you hoping to see more of Ford's Red Hulk in the MCU? As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section.

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Director On Reshoots, Negative Reviews & Others Mentioned In Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Director On Reshoots, Negative Reviews & "Others" Mentioned In Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
How Much Screentime Does Red Hulk REALLY Have In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD?
Recommended For You:

How Much Screentime Does Red Hulk REALLY Have In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/15/2025, 11:13 AM
have the answer in your title cause i'm not reading all that SHIT.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/15/2025, 11:16 AM
@harryba11zack - lol. You really hate his writing 😂
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/15/2025, 11:15 AM
Who really cares?

Marvel is done for now.

World War Hulk, Doomsday, Ff, Bolts.

All the same bollocks. The spark is gone.

The only thing that can possibly save them is The Xmen.

For [frick]s sake
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/15/2025, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder