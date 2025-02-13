CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ending Explained: Red Hulk's Fate And Sam Wilson's MCU Future - SPOILERS

We're taking a deep dive into Captain America: Brave New World's ending, breaking down and explaining what happens when Sam Wilson battles Red Hulk and how each character's story wraps up. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 01:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is finally here and, in the movie's final act, Red Hulk is unleashed! Sam Wilson immediately flies into action, finding himself quickly overwhelmed by the out-of-control U.S. President. 

Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross is no Smart Hulk; he's a rampaging monster and only Cap's Vibranium suit and wings level the playing field. After a sizeable amount of damage is done to the White House, Sam leads Red Hulk to a deserted street flanked by cherry blossoms. 

The fight continues and Red Hulk comes close to crushing the hero's head after tearing one of his wings off. Noticing that a piece of his Vibranium-charged wing has managed to pierce the villain's skin, Sam uses his remaining wing to stab Red Hulk and unleashes the energy stored within. Red Hulk appears to have been defeated but quickly stands up to continue the fight. 

However, Sam talks him down and, noticing the cherry blossoms he talked to his daughter Betty about earlier, Ross returns to his normal self. 

Later, Sam manages to free Isaiah Bradley from prison after The Leader brainwashed him into attacking Ross, a treaty is signed which means the world will share Adamantium (that's what "Brave New World" refers to), and Sam visits Ross in The Raft.

He thanks him for taking accountability for his actions and clearly respects the fact the former President accepted his fate to help the country heal. Ross is then finally visited by his daughter Betty after years of being estranged. 

Sam meets up with an injured Joaquin Torres in hospital (he was wounded during the fight above Celestial Island) and confirms he plans to reassemble The Avengers, with the new Falcon part of his team. They share a joke about Torres asking the Wakandans for a new suit as the movie ends.

Looking for more details on The Leader's plan and how Red Hulk comes to be? You can find that here. We also have a post-credits scene breakdown here

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Everything CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Cut Or Changed (Including The Leader's Appearance) - SPOILERS
Everything CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Cut Or Changed (Including The Leader's Appearance) - SPOILERS

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 1:41 PM
Yes please explain the ending of a movie that isn't out yet.

Dummy
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 1:42 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - It's literally out TODAY.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 1:49 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -

What kind of pants is Ross wearing when he Hulks out??
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 1:49 PM
@AnEye - User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 1:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg - "Sam Wilson picks up the shield in Marvel Studios CAPTAIN AMERICA BRAVE NEW WORLD opening 2/13

https://www.amctheatres.com/

First showing in my area is in 10 minutes.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 1:55 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - this Is Josh you aré TALKING about ..ITS the most importante contributor so be civ
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 1:59 PM
@AnEye - is today the 14th? Because if it is I'm in trouble.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:00 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - AMC Theaters on their website clearly says the movie is opening today.

It's out NOW.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 2:00 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Are you asking me because your mother told you about my big dick?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 2:04 PM
@Malatrova15 - I still haven't forgotten when this episode aired in America and this prick had this plastered all over the front page within a hour of it's airing.
User Comment Image

Absolute inconsiderate wank stain
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 2:11 PM
@AnEye - Maybe where you live. But it's 2:00 pm for me and it's the 13th. And where I live it's tomorrow .So if anyone has already seen the movie it's probably 2% of the people who visit this site. Too early for this article.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 2:12 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:16 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - It has nothing to do with the location. I am also on the east coast and have the same time as you have. It literally says it on the website where everyone can access it. Opening 2/13

https://www.amctheatres.com/

Straight from a USA website, where I live as well.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 2:17 PM
@AnEye - Who the [frick] is in the theater at 2:00 pm on a Thursday?
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:19 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I know that's a hard concept. I mean people going to a movie on a weekday? It's not like people have days off. Everyone works 9-5 Monday-Friday

😒
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/13/2025, 2:22 PM
@AnEye - It actually came out on Wednesday in a lot of places, but some people like to complain, I guess. It drops tomorrow here in the UK but is in U.S. theaters pretty much now.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 2:26 PM
@AnEye - Is this your way of telling me you had the day off and went and saw the movie?
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:28 PM
@JoshWilding - Thank you. Almost started to second guess myself for a minute, bout to say shit it says it right there on the theater listing lol.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:31 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - You can be ignorant all you want about it, but people do work weekends and have days like Thursday off.

At the end of the day, it still stands. The movie released today in the US. If you don't want to see for yourself, then that's your ignorance I guess 🤷🏽
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 2:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - ok yes

But Nate says he Is the soul of the site, so be respectful please.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/13/2025, 2:39 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I mean I'm in Michigan and AMC Liviona says its first showing is at 5pm today
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:43 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I'm in FL and first showing on my end showed 2:00pm EST for AMC Riverview.

But you see it right? AMC Theaters does list it as being released 2/13.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 2:56 PM
@AnEye -
I asked you a question and you didn't answer it. The fact that someone questions thing means they're not ignorant.
Did you see the movie today?
How am I ignorant? Phukkin posters say the 14th so STFU!
I'm not in the US. So once again, STFU.
Who's ignorant now?

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 2:58 PM
@HammerLegFoot - So you're proving my point that 98% of the people that frequent this site haven't seen the movie yet.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 1:43 PM
I like how at the end Sam yells ..."the budget Is getting really low buddy" ...and Ross understand Feige needs a new yatch AND turns back Again into human off screen
Bravo ..MCU saved
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/13/2025, 1:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - ble civs
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/13/2025, 1:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - Okay, this made me laugh.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 1:48 PM
Captain UnAmerican isn't very good.

And it is anti Trump.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/13/2025, 1:50 PM
"Not ... another ... article ... about ... this ..."

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/13/2025, 2:02 PM
Screw Captain UnAmerica, today is all about Cobra Kai for me.
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 2/13/2025, 2:09 PM
Got my ticket for tonight. There were barely any seats left which is a good sign.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:11 PM
@Kadara - Nah man according to the Disney poster above, there is no showings today only tomorrow.

THNX!
Kadara
Kadara - 2/13/2025, 2:38 PM
@AnEye - I'm in Canada and it came out today.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 2:40 PM
@Kadara - Lol I'm joking. It came out today in the US too, but you have ignorant idiots up above who think other wise just to be contrarian for the thumbs up I guess.

Enjoy the movie though.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/13/2025, 2:26 PM
Movie comes out in 10 minutes. I should probably go ahead and tell you the ending. Wank sesh over
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/13/2025, 2:27 PM
Captain Falcon: Brave and Stunning SECRET ALTERNATE RESHOOT ENDING revealed !


User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 2:29 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/13/2025, 2:50 PM
@HashTagSwagg - If Sam's got his cherry blossom cologne on, he's got nothing to worry about
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/13/2025, 2:34 PM
I think @doubled @allsgood has created a new alias
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/13/2025, 2:50 PM
I wish
