CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ending Explained: Red Hulk's Fate And Sam Wilson's MCU Future - SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World is finally here and, in the movie's final act, Red Hulk is unleashed! Sam Wilson immediately flies into action, finding himself quickly overwhelmed by the out-of-control U.S. President.

Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross is no Smart Hulk; he's a rampaging monster and only Cap's Vibranium suit and wings level the playing field. After a sizeable amount of damage is done to the White House, Sam leads Red Hulk to a deserted street flanked by cherry blossoms.

The fight continues and Red Hulk comes close to crushing the hero's head after tearing one of his wings off. Noticing that a piece of his Vibranium-charged wing has managed to pierce the villain's skin, Sam uses his remaining wing to stab Red Hulk and unleashes the energy stored within. Red Hulk appears to have been defeated but quickly stands up to continue the fight.

However, Sam talks him down and, noticing the cherry blossoms he talked to his daughter Betty about earlier, Ross returns to his normal self.

Later, Sam manages to free Isaiah Bradley from prison after The Leader brainwashed him into attacking Ross, a treaty is signed which means the world will share Adamantium (that's what "Brave New World" refers to), and Sam visits Ross in The Raft.

He thanks him for taking accountability for his actions and clearly respects the fact the former President accepted his fate to help the country heal. Ross is then finally visited by his daughter Betty after years of being estranged.

Sam meets up with an injured Joaquin Torres in hospital (he was wounded during the fight above Celestial Island) and confirms he plans to reassemble The Avengers, with the new Falcon part of his team. They share a joke about Torres asking the Wakandans for a new suit as the movie ends.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.