CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Explained (And What It's Teasing)

Captain America: Brave New World only has one post-credits scene and, well, we might as well kick things off by letting you know that it's far from Marvel Studios' best effort.

It begins with Sam Wilson in The Raft; his arm isn't in a sling, so this clearly isn't happening around the same time he visited President Ross. The Leader, now locked up, asks Cap if he wants to know something funny, though the hero has little interest in sharing a joke after all the good people the villain killed during his quest for revenge.

"We share the same world, don't we?" Samuel Sterns asks. "This world you would die to save. It's coming. I've seen it in the probabilities, seen it plain as day. All you heroes protecting this world. Do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place...from the others."

Sam looks in equal parts intrigued and shocked as the screen cuts to black.

The Leader's heightened intelligence has clearly helped him figure out that the Multiverse exists and "others" are coming. As teases go, it's incredibly vague and, for all we know, was shot when Kang was still going to be Avengers: Doomsday's big bad (back when the movie was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

If nothing else, The Leader's comments lend some weight to the possibility of Earth-616's Avengers battling their villainous Variants.

Before Amadeus Cho was cut from the movie, word from test screenings is that this stinger also referenced The Leader having turned the teenager into a Hulk (suggesting the MCU might get an influx of Hulked-out heroes and villains, courtesy of Sterns' machinations).

As things stand, Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene delivers an underwhelming Avengers: Doomsday tease and...that's it. Perhaps Marvel Studios would have been better off presenting a clip from Thunderbolts* instead.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

