CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: Red Hulk's Origin Story And The Leader's MCU Return Explained

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: Red Hulk's Origin Story And The Leader's MCU Return Explained

Captain America: Brave New World features the return of The Leader and President Ross' transformation into the rampaging Red Hulk. Here, we take a deep dive into their respective evolutions and story arcs.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 05:02 PM EST

The comic books treated the Red Hulk's identity as a big mystery, but Marvel Studios has never shied away from letting us know Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would undergo a rage-fuelled transformation in Captain America: Brave New World.

How and why does Ross go from Commander in Chief to the thing he hates most? 

The movie explains that Ross used Samuel Sterns as a scapegoat following the events of The Incredible Hulk, giving the world someone to blame for Abomination's rampage through Harlem. Sterns' intelligence increased greatly after his blood was contaminated by Gamma Radiation, and Ross continued exposing the scientist to it while he was in captivity. 

It made Sterns even smarter - he can predict almost anything by seeing the probabilities - but left him horribly deformed. However, it also gave Ross someone who could provide him with the solution to any problem (all while creating weaponry and technology for the military). 

Ross promised Sterns that, in exchange for his help, which included his becoming U.S. President, he would eventually free him. Instead, he reneged on the deal and left the scientist behind bars. As a result, a vengeful Sterns escaped but it turns out he'd always been playing Ross. 

After learning that he was dying, the General turned to Sterns for help with that too and was provided with tablets to prolong his life. Not only would those allow him to become President, but it gave him the precious time he needed to make things right with his daughter Betty. What Ross didn't know is Sterns had slowly been exposing him to Gamma Radiation, secretly transforming him into a Hulk. 

After using phone signals and music to brainwash people into doing his bidding (including Isaiah Bradley's staged assassination attempt), Sterns hope was that Ross would transform during the battle at Celestial Island, sparking a war. That doesn't work out thanks to Captain America's intervention but the President does eventually "Hulk Out" in front of the world while answering questions at the White House. 

Sterns manipulates that situation by handing himself in and publicly accusing Ross of everything detailed above. You can read what happens when Red Hulk battles Captain America here, though we will tell you that this version of Red Hulk doesn't really have his same fiery powers from the comics (he runs hot, but not as hot). 

When all is said and done, The Leader is back behind bars and Ross is also imprisoned for his crimes. His ability to transform into Red Hulk seemingly remains, though, meaning he could return to fight another day. As for The Leader, chances are he's been put back on the shelf after successfully ruining Ross' reputation. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Report Details Frustrating Reshoots, A Difficult Harrison Ford, And More
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Report Details Frustrating Reshoots, A Difficult Harrison Ford, And More
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Explained (And What It's Teasing)
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Explained (And What It's Teasing)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 1:42 PM
The Leader's ability is super intelligence enough to build weapons and military tech for the government and Destiny's powers from X-Men to where she can predict the future....yet he couldn't predict that Sam Wilson would stop Red Hulk or foil his plan?

Not only that, The Leader escapes because all these years Sterns has been desperate to do so, only for him to ousted the President AND HIMSELF.....just to be thrown back into prison.....

How stupid are these writers? You literally had a full year!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/13/2025, 5:15 PM
@AnEye - Malcom Spellman. He wrote Falcon and Winter Soldier so when Feige put him on Cap 4, everyone shoulda known it'd be similarly written.
Irregular
Irregular - 2/13/2025, 5:23 PM
@McMurdo - There is actually a total of five writers, including Julius Onah, so I wouldn't put the blame solely on Malcom Spellman.

But the writing is bad.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 5:30 PM
@AnEye - may i remind you FIVE people write this slop ...ITS Time to put monkeys on typewriters or just Let AI handled this since real people seems to lack common sense
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 5:40 PM
@Malatrova15 - Just stupid executions left and right.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/13/2025, 5:11 PM
Did they cut Liv Tyler? I don’t see her mentioned in any recent plot details and from the earlier leaks it looked like she was primarily in a credits scene. Maybe I skimmed too fast.
Winston19
Winston19 - 2/13/2025, 5:20 PM
@FrankenDad - she has like a 30 second scene
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:20 PM
@FrankenDad -

She is in it for maybe less than a minute.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/13/2025, 5:44 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - did you see the movie already?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:47 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE -

Yes and I didn't pay a penny for it.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/13/2025, 5:55 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - But you’ve been talking shit about this movie like in every article for the last month and a half. It has nothing to do with if you paid for it or not. You purposely watched some thing that you’ve been talking shit about . that’s like eating at a restaurant where you keep saying the food sucks. The food sucks. The food sucks.

Sorry dude but you’re the definition of an idiot
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/13/2025, 5:14 PM
Man, what a waste of characters.

The story just reads so generic.

Damn

Marvel, Kevy, what happened?

I won't lie though, this gives more room for DC.

So let the games begin.

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:23 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

What happened is Bob Iger, Kevin Feige, and their bosses decided to make trash.

Trash made up of things most people do not want to see or pay for.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/13/2025, 6:03 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - To answer your querstion:

?si=v8TWE8DfdwZ3TEmx

After seeing the runtime, I figured that I would watch a few mins with the time sped up to 1.5x, get some chuckles, and move on.

I ended up watching this entire 3+ hrs, and I could not agree more.

The crazy part: I'm watching old nostalgia bait this morning, and I ran across a She-Ra & He-Man collaboration from the [frick]ing 80s. It gave another example of the exact MCU -> MSHEU transition, confirming that there is nothing new under the sun. To summarize....

Cohesion of Unenjoyable Targeted Networking Strategies:

1: Establish a brand.

2: Pull in targeted male
audience.

3: Switch to target females
(Once males audience fully
invests).

4: Siphon joy out of brand.

Rinse. Repeat.

User Comment Image



🪙 🪙
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:19 PM
I have some faith in humanity restored.

Most people reject this hateful and ignorant trash.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/13/2025, 5:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Hateful, you must be joking. What's the difference between this and what you do and say.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:32 PM
@dagenspear -

What's the difference between what you and I do and say?
dracula
dracula - 2/13/2025, 5:20 PM
Seriously their choice for first sam wilson captain america movie

Was doing a Hulk movie without the hulk

Why not use a captain america villain
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:25 PM
@dracula -

Why would they use a Captain America enemy in a movie without Captain America?
mountainman
mountainman - 2/13/2025, 5:51 PM
@dracula - Since I haven’t read any comics with Sam as Cap, what are his biggest villains that would have worked for this?
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 6:00 PM
@dracula - That's what I've been saying!!!!
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 2/13/2025, 5:24 PM
, , ,
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:25 PM
@HAUSMAN01 -

Ryan Kinel has one too.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 2/13/2025, 5:24 PM
Ten articles on this shit?
Ten paper-thin articles, I might add.

Give it a fvcking rest, Wilding.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 5:32 PM
@NodrickStripson - you cant stop Josh...its WILDtime!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/13/2025, 5:50 PM
@Malatrova15 - 🔥🔥🔥
Winston19
Winston19 - 2/13/2025, 5:27 PM
It was very subpar. Red Hulk was the only real good thing. I have zero excitement for whatever leads up to Doomsday. Fantastic 4 is Marvel last hope to get people wanting to see Doomsday. As of right now, I’ll wait until it airs on TNT network
Forthas
Forthas - 2/13/2025, 5:28 PM
marvel and Disney have done it again! Feige has righted the ship and it is full speed ahead!

THANK YOU FEIGE...

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:35 PM
@Forthas -

Okay, I'll do it.

Your basic trolling can have some attention.
Irregular
Irregular - 2/13/2025, 5:28 PM
I feel like this movie is just OK.

There are some moments I liked about the movie. I really liked Rulk, but it is a shame that it is a short lived sequence. A lot of these ideas sound great on paper, but to be completely honest the movie suffers from a lot of inconsistencies and logic flying out the window.

A lot of the editing is also pretty bad throughout. In particular the every single action scene, even down to Rulk fighting Cap.

Overall it's a 6/10. Feels a lot like a TV movie in some aspects but whatever. It is what it is. On to the next.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/13/2025, 5:29 PM
I don't get it. What does anything about Red Hulk and Leader have to do with Captain America
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:37 PM
@dagenspear -

What do the two Falcons have to do with Captain America?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 5:30 PM
This isn't some origin explained bullshit, you're literally just telling us the movies plot. Did your rent go up or something.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/13/2025, 5:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Trump just make hormones harder to get in europe
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 5:43 PM
@Malatrova15 -
Forthas
Forthas - 2/13/2025, 5:43 PM
Captain America box office is expected to open over $170 million globally...

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/captain-america-brave-new-world-1236133487/

Marvel is back at the top of the mountain again!!!!!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 5:50 PM
@Forthas -

About how much Quantumania made its 4 day opening weekend.

And that didn't make a profit either.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/13/2025, 5:52 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - But $170 Million is just about all of its budget. It will make a prophet!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/13/2025, 5:46 PM
Just got back from watching it. Step in the right direction.
Action is cool.
Cast kills it.
Considering it's the last holdover from Chapek, better than expected.
Gets the job done of making me excited to see what Mackie can do in Doomsday and SW.
Hoping a hypothetical sequel can improve from this one.
Too short.
The villainous scheme can get confusing.
Overall I'd give it a B.
Thunderbolts will be the real test because that got started after Chapek left.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/13/2025, 5:54 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder