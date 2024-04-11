CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Footage Screens At CinemaCon

Disney/Marvel Studios' CinemaCon presentation just concluded in Las Vegas, and the panel opened with a sizzle reel featuring new footage from Deadpool and Wolverine, and our first official look at Captain America: Brave New World.

The Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) introduced the clip with a fun message warning audiences to turn their phones off.

"So, I heard Secret Wars is finally gonna introduce...." Wade Wilson is interrupted by a phone ringing, which prompts Logan to push him out of the way and break the fourth wall himself. "Hey, bub, You're in a movie theater, turn off your f*cking phone!"

Deadpool chimes back in by mentioning that Wolvie talking this way makes his "dick vibrate." He then adds, "Nice fourth wall break, didn't think ya had it in ya!"

Later, during Marvel's presentation, a full 9-minute clip from the movie was shown featuring Wade giving up the superhero gig and starting a career as a used car salesman. Then, we see him at his birthday party, where he warns Blind Al not to take cocaine ("that's the one thing Kevin Feige said no to").

Via THR:

"Wade is captured by the TVA. He wakes up in an office with Matthew MacFadyen's character. He tells Deadpool that he has been chosen for a special mission to save the sacred timeline. Footage of Chris Evans' Captain America is shown and Deadpool salutes him. He sees a clip of Chris Hemsworth as Thor crying over his body. 'That happens in the distant future,' Macfadyen tells him. "'I am Marvel Jesus,'" Deadpool proclaims. He addresses the camera and says, 'Suck it Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get f*cked.' The footage ends with Deadpool getting a new super suit."

The Brave New World teaser focuses on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) meeting Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the President of the United States, and saving him from a group of brainwashed assassins, including Isaiah Bradley.

“You’re not Steve Rogers,” Ross tells our new Cap before the attack. “You’re right, I’m not,” Wilson retorts. Interestingly, Ross also tells Wilson that he "wants Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers.”

The new Thunderbolts* logo was also shown, and Feige confirmed that the asterisk is indeed officially part of the title - though he wouldn't explain why, telling the crowd that they'd have to wait until after the movie comes out.