SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Projects From Korea, Japan And Brazil Are In Development

Though he didn't actually name the projects, DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that DCU movies/TV shows based in a number of different countries are in the works...

Jul 03, 2025
Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously mentioned that there are a number of projects in various stages of development that have yet to be announced as part of the "Gods and Monsters" slate (and beyond), and it seems at least a few of these mysterious movies and/or TV shows are going to have an international flavor.

While speaking to HT City, Gunn revealed that the studio is currently working on "projects from Korea, Japan, and Brazil." The filmmaker didn't name any of them, but we assume the Korean project he's referring to is the Huntress movie we first heard about back in 2023.

At the time, a rumor claimed that the film was moving forward with South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) in talks to write and direct, but we haven't heard any updates since.

There are a number of Brazilian and Japanese DC Comics characters, although none that really jump out as being popular/mainstream enough to lead their own movie or series. Then again, we are getting a Clayface film, so who knows what Gunn and co. might be cooking up.

Foreign-language DCU projects featuring what will presumably be largely unknown (to U.S. audiences, at least) casts are certainly an intriguing - and potentially risky - prospect, but if recent superhero films' box office performances are any indication, fans are clamouring for something a little different.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/3/2025, 7:32 PM
They must all have complete scripts right? Right? Right! 😮‍💨
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/3/2025, 7:33 PM
Would love to see some more international mutants and superhero’s on film. Seems like most are America.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/3/2025, 7:59 PM
Ditto. Hopefully the mutant saga can commit to some new settings in a meaningful way.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/3/2025, 7:35 PM
Better them than Europe. Especially France and the U.K.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/3/2025, 7:54 PM
Can we get a Batman and maybe a Martian Manhunter project started first before we start going with D list characters just to check DEI boxes
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/3/2025, 8:03 PM
I’ll take a good Korean huntress movie over a Batman movie from the guy who already f—-ed up two perfectly good Batmen on film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 8:08 PM
Interesting…

I wonder if these would be Elseworlds projects or set in the DCU?.

Also given that the rumored Korean Project is Huntress apparently , it obviously seems like they aren’t just limiting themselves to characters that have the same ethnicity into the country they are being adapted into such as Katana for Japan which certainly opens up the options immensely!!.

Anyway , will be interesting to see how this goes.

