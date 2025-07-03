SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Projects From Korea, Japan And Brazil Are In Development

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously mentioned that there are a number of projects in various stages of development that have yet to be announced as part of the "Gods and Monsters" slate (and beyond), and it seems at least a few of these mysterious movies and/or TV shows are going to have an international flavor.

While speaking to HT City, Gunn revealed that the studio is currently working on "projects from Korea, Japan, and Brazil." The filmmaker didn't name any of them, but we assume the Korean project he's referring to is the Huntress movie we first heard about back in 2023.

At the time, a rumor claimed that the film was moving forward with South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) in talks to write and direct, but we haven't heard any updates since.

There are a number of Brazilian and Japanese DC Comics characters, although none that really jump out as being popular/mainstream enough to lead their own movie or series. Then again, we are getting a Clayface film, so who knows what Gunn and co. might be cooking up.

Foreign-language DCU projects featuring what will presumably be largely unknown (to U.S. audiences, at least) casts are certainly an intriguing - and potentially risky - prospect, but if recent superhero films' box office performances are any indication, fans are clamouring for something a little different.

Like I reported almost 2 years ago, a Korean Huntress show is being developed. And I can promise you there’s a lot more than shows set in these 3 countries https://t.co/XnSyoA0LNe — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) July 2, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."