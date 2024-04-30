CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Finally Unveils Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

We've seen some McDonald's plush toys already, but this new promo art for Captain America: Brave New World finally gives us a proper first look at President "Thunderbolt" Ross as the Red Hulk...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2024 06:04 PM EST

We've had a pretty good idea that Captain America: Brave New World would feature the MCU debut of Red Hulk for a while now, but we recently got confirmation thanks to some McDonald's Happy Meal Toys!

Not an ideal way to get a first look at the rampaging red monster, but the plush toys weren't exactly detailed. Now, thanks to some new promo art, we finally have a proper look at the character design.

The artwork isn't the clearest, but it still gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from Brave New World's take on the transformed General President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). And no, it doesn't look like he's going to grow the 'stache back when he changes!

The first official stills from the movie were released a couple of weeks back, featuring Anthony Mackie as the returning Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting Ross, who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon earlier this month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie told EW. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

We recently got confirmation that additional photography for the sequel has been scheduled right up until May or June, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film. Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but this extensive period of AP has led to speculation that the studio might be making some significant changes to the story.

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 6:03 PM
Well he sure is red...

...and a hulk
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/30/2024, 6:05 PM
The angrier he gets, the hotter he gets. He has no cooling mechanism so he'll eventually pass out. Then, the heroes will work with him to take down the Leader. Boom.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/30/2024, 6:08 PM
"Bu-bu-bu-but I thought the Neanderthal Hulk was real! I even had a good laugh at the expense of the big bad MCU!"

Lol, you know who you f#ckin' are. 😏

