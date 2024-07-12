CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Released After Surprising Link To ETERNALS Is Spotted In New Trailer

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Released After Surprising Link To ETERNALS Is Spotted In New Trailer

Marvel Studios has released four new stills from Captain America: Brave New World following that epic first trailer, but have fans spotted a major connection to 2021's Eternals in the thrilling sneak peek?

By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2024 10:07 AM EST

Marvel Studios was supposedly meant to release the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World during yesterday evening's ESPYs. Now, it's being widely reported that President Joe Biden's press conference is said to have led to a change of plans!

A few hours is ultimately neither here nor there and the important thing is that we finally have our first proper look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up!

Now, to join that exciting teaser and poster (the latter may well be one of the best ever produced by Marvel Studios), a handful of official stills have been released. Those put the spotlight on Captain America's new suit, along with characters like President Thaddeus Ross and Joaquín Torres, the MCU's new Falcon.

Much has been said about the movie's budget and production issues but, if this sneak peek is anything to go by, we're in for a treat next February...providing any potential problems have indeed been fixed. 

We also have a couple of hi-res screenshots from the trailer courtesy of @Cryptic4KQual, and while Sam's Ant-Man-like helmet is bound to be a major talking point, that rock formation in the background is generating a lot of discussion online.

Why? Well, based on its location and design, it appears to be the remains of the Celestial Tiamut from 2021's Eternals

You'll recall that various social media scoopers have claimed the presence of the God-like being will be addressed in Captain America: Brave New World, with it supposedly set to be the source of Adamantium in the MCU. 

How pivotal it's going to be to the plot remains to be seen, though it's clearly the location of a major action sequence. Also below is a great screenshot of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk; however, we'd advise watching the trailer to see him in motion!

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/12/2024, 10:21 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/12/2024, 10:24 AM
Marvel Studios is Back Bigger and Stronger. The trailer Looked Great.

String
String - 7/12/2024, 10:24 AM
There's a second or two of the new Falcon suited up flying alongside Sam Wilson. Blink and you'll probably miss it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/12/2024, 11:02 AM
@String - I 100% missed it. I’ll have to check again
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/12/2024, 10:27 AM
Marvel Studios World War Hulk movie is Coming Sooner than Later.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/12/2024, 10:35 AM
@AllsGood - I'm down for that !!!
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 7/12/2024, 11:04 AM
@AllsGood - It's going to be World War Hulks
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 10:28 AM
I mean, that probably is but that's mostly because we knew the plot would involve the remains of the celestial. Had that not been revealed then I'd just think it's a mountain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 10:29 AM
It was a good teaser imo , did it’s job imo in getting me intrigued atleast.

Also is the guy standing next to Sam and Ross Takehiro Hira?.

He’s a renowned Japanese character actor and has appeared in Monarch aswell as Shogun recently.

If so , seems like he could playing an official or delegate of some kind (maybe even a comic character?)
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/12/2024, 10:29 AM
“Surprising”

lol this is what non linear storytelling looks like.

allowing a narrative to naturally weave itself into the wider fabric and architecture

the leaks (the real ones, not the ones yall post) already stated this was a thing.

“But but phase 4 is disjointed..” 😂😂😂 DP3 and BNW wouldn’t even be possible without the groundwork.
Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 10:47 AM
@YouFlopped - none of this is non linear storytelling. Non linear storytelling would be, for example, having brave new world show the celestial then releasing the eternals to show how it got there.

And yes, phase 4 was disjointed. Nothing was there to have a purpose in that phase. Just set ups for sh!t that may impact things years later.

And the only one of the two that really needed the set up was brave new world. Do you know a movie that did pretty much exactly what deadpool is doing without needing a show from years ago to set it up? Into the spiderverse.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 7/12/2024, 11:02 AM
@YouFlopped - I really thought between Thunderbolts, The Marvels and the Multiverse saga announcement that we'd moved past the idea that Phase 4 was Marvel having "no plan" but people are somehow still surprised that seeds they planted are growing plants years later
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/12/2024, 11:09 AM
@OmegaDaGr0dd - I haven’t been seeing you around what’s up, mane?

Yeah, the no plan thing is and will always be silly. I think it’s something people like to say because it’s obvious the multiverse stuff is connected and they just had 3 stories connect in the marvels.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/12/2024, 10:32 AM
I'm diggin' it!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2024, 10:32 AM
The trailer had unfinished and horrible cgi shots. Desperation from Marvel in rushing to release this.

RIP Marvel Studios, 2012-2025
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2024, 10:33 AM
@vectorsigma - 2008 lol
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/12/2024, 10:44 AM
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/12/2024, 10:34 AM
Very impressed by that trailer tbh.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/12/2024, 10:36 AM
I hoped they'd sweep the whole 'Earth was an egg/Eternals' stuff under a deep pile carpet. But the yokes on us.

Origame
Origame - 7/12/2024, 10:48 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - apparently this is where we get adamantium.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/12/2024, 10:57 AM
@Origame - something good had to come out of it ...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/12/2024, 10:38 AM
The trailer was better than expected, I'll wait for the movie to come out before simping over anything mcu related that doesn't have a '97 in it's name. I like the quick shot of The Leader, is Ruffalo supposed to be in this? If not, why?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/12/2024, 10:50 AM
@bobevanz - I, too, plan to wait until I've seen the movie before deciding if I liked it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2024, 10:44 AM
Please watch Colverfield paradox and tell me that this will be good with conviction

And remind me how many good trailers we got only to be disappointed in the end
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/12/2024, 10:59 AM
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/12/2024, 10:52 AM
Tiamat being the Adamantium mound is pretty much confirmed.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/12/2024, 10:55 AM
That trailer wasn’t half bad - maybe the reshoots will work and this won’t be a total mess!
Evansly
Evansly - 7/12/2024, 10:58 AM
Looks like it could really be great! I'm looking forward to this one
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/12/2024, 11:00 AM
Why Hulk gotta be a redneck doe?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/12/2024, 11:08 AM
>>>>>>>>>>>

GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 7/12/2024, 11:08 AM
Captain America side of MCU is the best. Thor stuff is boring af and Iron Man side went downhill after Iron Man 1
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/12/2024, 11:09 AM
Wholly convinced Giancarlo Esposito is scourge of the underworld
Cth
Cth - 7/12/2024, 11:12 AM
Is that a Quinjet flying off in that Cherry Blossom/Red Hulk fight?

Possibilities:
- Bruce being dropped off to fight Red Hulk. There is a big scene of destruction earlier in the trailer which might suggest this.

- Betty being dropped off to calm Red Hulk down. Downside to this is that it looks like the destruction from earlier hasn't happened yet. So it doesn't make sense for her to appear yet.

- Redwing? Could be a redesigned Redwing.

