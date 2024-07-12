CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Released After Surprising Link To ETERNALS Is Spotted In New Trailer

Marvel Studios was supposedly meant to release the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World during yesterday evening's ESPYs. Now, it's being widely reported that President Joe Biden's press conference is said to have led to a change of plans!

A few hours is ultimately neither here nor there and the important thing is that we finally have our first proper look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up!

Now, to join that exciting teaser and poster (the latter may well be one of the best ever produced by Marvel Studios), a handful of official stills have been released. Those put the spotlight on Captain America's new suit, along with characters like President Thaddeus Ross and Joaquín Torres, the MCU's new Falcon.

Much has been said about the movie's budget and production issues but, if this sneak peek is anything to go by, we're in for a treat next February...providing any potential problems have indeed been fixed.

We also have a couple of hi-res screenshots from the trailer courtesy of @Cryptic4KQual, and while Sam's Ant-Man-like helmet is bound to be a major talking point, that rock formation in the background is generating a lot of discussion online.

Why? Well, based on its location and design, it appears to be the remains of the Celestial Tiamut from 2021's Eternals.

You'll recall that various social media scoopers have claimed the presence of the God-like being will be addressed in Captain America: Brave New World, with it supposedly set to be the source of Adamantium in the MCU.

How pivotal it's going to be to the plot remains to be seen, though it's clearly the location of a major action sequence. Also below is a great screenshot of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk; however, we'd advise watching the trailer to see him in motion!

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.