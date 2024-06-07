Ariana Grande Becomes CATWOMAN In New Music Video For "The Boy Is Mine;" Halle Berry Responds

A six-minute music video for Ariana Grande's latest single, "The Boy is Mine," has been released, and it finds the pop megastar channelling iconic Batman baddie/love interest, Catwoman.

The premise of the video focuses on You star Penn Badgley as the mayor of an unnamed city (we're guessing they couldn't call it Gotham), who decides to unleash an army of stray cats to rid the streets of a rat infestation. Grande plays a woman who is obsessed with the mayor and creates a love potion to make him fall for her.

Then, in a scene which appears to pay homage to Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle creating her costume in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, Grande dons a homemade Catwoman suit of her own and takes to the streets.

The tune is a single from Grande’s newest album, Eternal Eunshine, and samples Brandy and Monica's 1998 hit of the same name. Both artists appear in the video as news reporters discussing the mayor's plan.

Halle Berry, who played Catwoman in the infamous 2004 movie, responded to the video via Twitter.

Grande is set to star in Justin Lin's Wicked adaptation this November. You can check out the most recent trailer below.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.