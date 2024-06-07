Ariana Grande Becomes CATWOMAN In New Music Video For "The Boy Is Mine;" Halle Berry Responds

Ariana Grande has debuted the music video for her latest tune, "The Boy is Mine," which sees the Wicked star don a Catwoman outfit while paying homage to Batman Returns...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2024 05:06 PM EST
A six-minute music video for Ariana Grande's latest single, "The Boy is Mine," has been released, and it finds the pop megastar channelling iconic Batman baddie/love interest, Catwoman.

The premise of the video focuses on You star Penn Badgley as the mayor of an unnamed city (we're guessing they couldn't call it Gotham), who decides to unleash an army of stray cats to rid the streets of a rat infestation. Grande plays a woman who is obsessed with the mayor and creates a love potion to make him fall for her.

Then, in a scene which appears to pay homage to Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle creating her costume in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, Grande dons a homemade Catwoman suit of her own and takes to the streets.

The tune is a single from Grande’s newest album, Eternal Eunshine, and samples Brandy and Monica's 1998 hit of the same name. Both artists appear in the video as news reporters discussing the mayor's plan.

Halle Berry, who played Catwoman in the infamous 2004 movie, responded to the video via Twitter.

Grande is set to star in Justin Lin's Wicked adaptation this November. You can check out the most recent trailer below.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

HermanM
HermanM - 6/7/2024, 5:12 PM
Better casting than Zoe Kravitz
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/7/2024, 6:18 PM
@HermanM -You’re into women who look like minors huh.. You sick [frick]
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2024, 5:16 PM
Finally an Asian catwoman
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/7/2024, 5:23 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Accoding to google, Ariana Grande is italian.
Origame
Origame - 6/7/2024, 5:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - all jokes aside, remember when that catwoman came out and we just agreed it was awful? No calling anyone racist or sexist for not liking it. Halle berry even accepted her razzie. And it was put in the same position as other bad superhero movies like x3, daredevil, and Electra.

Why were race relations better 20 years ago?
Origame
Origame - 6/7/2024, 5:26 PM
@dagenspear - if she is then my amazon echo is Jamaican. Which is weird because we established it's a lesbian too.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2024, 5:35 PM
@Origame - could have had something to do with the beginning of occupy wall street hitting too close to home so they had to divide and conquer.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2024, 5:40 PM
@Origame - Yes
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/7/2024, 5:40 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Ariana Grande is white (italian)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2024, 5:42 PM
@HermanM - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2024, 5:46 PM
@HermanM - Gorlami?
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/7/2024, 5:57 PM
@harryba11zack - lol
HermanM
HermanM - 6/7/2024, 5:57 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yeah....not sure why she does her makeup like that tho
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/7/2024, 6:15 PM
@Origame - Trump.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/7/2024, 5:25 PM

Maybe it is a statement piece on how almost all modern pop and music videos suck and should only be used to sterilize rats.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/7/2024, 5:30 PM
More reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/7/2024, 5:32 PM
Not my cuppa tea, but ngl it feels good seeing both childhood crushes Brandy and Monica in the video. All 3 can sing but Monica would body them all effortlessly. But man have they aged well. Gorgeous.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/7/2024, 6:02 PM
What happened to Areola Grande? She looks different.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/7/2024, 6:06 PM
How is this news?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/7/2024, 6:10 PM
Only Grande I want is a…
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/7/2024, 6:15 PM
dogshit music from a burning trashcan


IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/7/2024, 6:20 PM
It ain't about the woman in the cat, but the cat in the woman...


Nah, I guess that one doesn't really stick.
mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 6/7/2024, 6:21 PM
who cares what halle thinks. she was the worst one.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/7/2024, 6:39 PM
Can we just take moment to point out how smashable Halle Berry still is? Shes 57 and loves taking topless photos.

