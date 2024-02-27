Halle Berry Shouts-Out CATWOMAN Fans "Then And Now" On Anniversary Of Razzie Acceptance Speech

With older movies being reevaluated more frequently these days, it's rare enough to find a film that doesn't have at least a few fans here and there. That said, it's difficult to imagine anyone leaping to the defence of 2004's disastrous Catwoman.

Catwoman, which starred Halle Berry as a new take on the DC Comics feline femme fatale named Patience Philips, was a critical and commercial flop, frequently topping many a "worst movies of all time" list. Berry has always maintained a sense of humor about her much-maligned performance, however, and even showed up to collect her Golden Raspberry award for "Worst Actress" back in 2005.

A fan took to social media to share footage of the X-Men star's Razzie acceptance speech on the 19th anniversary of the show, and Berry reposted with a shoutout to "my girls who loved Catwoman then and now."

shout out to my girls who loved catwoman then and now 😌 https://t.co/0ZU7tREa5e — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 27, 2024

Berry explained why she decided to show up to the Razzies in-person during a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair.

"Well, I went to the Razzies because, you know, I feel like...we all take ourselves so seriously, if we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not. You know, you were just chosen that year by your peers and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work, but are you better than the next person who didn't get that award? No, not at all."

"So if you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not, you just got the piss taken out of you that year by a group of people that can. I decided to just take it all in jest, not take myself too seriously, and if I can show up to collect an Oscar when you're honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, 'Good try, but do better.' I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner, so I went there, made fun of myself, I had a great time...and then I set that thing on fire!"

The Academy Award-winner has said she'd actually consider revisiting the character should the opportunity arise. Zoë Kravitz currently plays Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' BatVerse, but James Gunn might be looking for a new Catwoman for the DCU st some point.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Berry get another crack at the Cat? Was the 2004 movie really that bad, or did it have some redeeming qualities? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.