CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Recalls Fan Backlash To Her Revealing Costume: "It Was Better Suited For My Body"

We weren't aware that this was even a thing, but apparently a lot of fans took issue with Halle Berry's more revealing costume for the notoriously-lambasted Catwoman movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Catwoman starring Halle Berry is widely regarded as one of the worst comic book movies of all time, but the notorious 2004 flop had attracted its share of negativity before it even hit theaters - in part due to Berry's revealing costume.

All previous takes on Catwoman had donned a variation of a single-piece catsuit, while the outfit Patience Price wore in the movie exposed more skin and completely revamped the mask.

Apparently, an image of Berry sporting an earlier version of the suit leaked online, and fans of Batman's feline foe were not pleased.

"That was the first thing that started the negativity," producer Denise Di Novi tells EW. "It was an early shot before we’d perfected it. It was so different than what people were used to in the other movie. A catsuit, by definition, everything is covered up. We thought it’d be cool to be more rock & roll and bare. Halle was famous for wearing a bikini in her Bond movie, and we were like, why not? People had such a reaction to it, which is so ridiculous. We had the famous Colleen Atwood helping us with just that costume. Halle had a lot of input. I still think it’s cool and a lot more modern!"

Berry also recalls the negative reactions, but feels it was the right move to give this new take on the character a redesigned suit.

"Fans were upset about the suit. It was something different, but in our minds, why keep remaking Catwoman if you’re not going to take risks and bring something different to it? The beauty was that it was better suited for my version of her, my body, who I was, and my sensibilities."

"The beauty of doing it was because it wasn’t in the Batman universe," added the Academy Award-winner. "Men, historically, get to have big franchises that revolve around them," says Berry. "This was an opportunity to be forward-thinking, pushing that envelope for women. Why can’t we have our own superhero movie that revolves around us and our universe?"

We're sure more fans would have embraced the suit if the movie turned out better, but Halle Berry slinking around in a sexy leather outfit proved to be the least of Catwoman's problems.

Berry has said she'd actually consider revisiting the character should the opportunity arise. Zoë Kravitz currently plays Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' BatVerse, but James Gunn might be looking for a new Catwoman for the DCU st some point.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Berry get another crack at the Cat? Was the 2004 movie really that bad, or did it have some redeeming qualities? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/22/2024, 10:36 AM
Nothing wrong with that costume.

I's say, Let Sydney Sweeney wear it for Spider-Man 4's Black Cat!
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/22/2024, 10:47 AM
@OptimusCrime - Actually dude, I think the audience would notice that Sydney Sweeney would be wearing a wrong costume for a spiderman movie. For starters, obviously, its a regonizable suit, from a completely different movie. It would look odd from the audience perspective dude, for a suit from an entirely different movie, to appear randomly for no reason. Furthermore its a catwoman suit, I think most would find it odd, and would think black cat wearing a catwoman suit, though similar is highly outragous and odd. And add to that, its a dc costume, thus would likley cause major rights issues and warner bros would likley sue

On top of that, why would black cat, her own character, be wearing a catwoman suit, let alone a suit from a failed dc movie. Ignoring the obvious branding taint, it would be rather extremely lazy and dumb for Marvel to release such a suit for a marvel movie. I highly doubt kevin feige would entertain such an idea. Nor would anyone. More likley we would get a black cat original suit. Also I didint hear big thankies from spankies

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/22/2024, 10:51 AM
@OptimusCrime - Totally wrong.
This young woman right here epitomizes modern American femininity! SHE is your next Catwoman!
User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/22/2024, 10:53 AM
@Feralwookiee - I mean its not bad actually.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/22/2024, 11:09 AM
@Feralwookiee - That head to body ratio makes me think of Woody from Toy Story.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/22/2024, 11:13 AM
@Feralwookiee - living rent free in your head. Hahahaha.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/22/2024, 10:38 AM
User Comment Image
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 7/22/2024, 10:40 AM
Costumes fine, bit impractical for Gotham City at night like, but think the real issue was that it was just some made up bullshit with a vague Catwoman theme. It was basically an early SMU prototype 🤣
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/22/2024, 10:48 AM
Its not actually not that bad a costume. Just in a bad movie imo. I prefer catwoman to look all sleek with goggles but cool what if.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/22/2024, 10:50 AM
Much better casting than Zoe Kravitz.

She was hot AF and the costume looked good on her. No complaints.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/22/2024, 11:04 AM
I see why she was interviewed, it’s because she’s in Deadpool and wolverine.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/22/2024, 11:14 AM
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 7/22/2024, 11:15 AM
I did NOT complain about that costume! That was one of the sexiest costumes I've seen in live action super hero movies!

It helped make the rest of the film bearable. 🤪

