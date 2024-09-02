CATWOMAN Director Reveals Why We Didn't See Batman And Where It All Went Wrong For The Movie

CATWOMAN Director Reveals Why We Didn't See Batman And Where It All Went Wrong For The Movie

Catwoman director Pitof has explained why there was never a plan for Batman to make an appearance in the 2004 movie and shares his take on where it ultimately all went wrong for the DC Comics adaptation.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Catwoman
Source: Cinemablend

2024 is the 20th anniversary of Catwoman and the movie has neither aged particularly well (which is ironic given its premise) nor gained many fans over the past two decades.

Despite that, Halle Berry has been embracing the critical and commercial flop both in recent interviews and on social media. We're not entirely sure why as Catwoman originally debuted to overwhelmingly negative reviews and a disappointing $82.4 million box office haul; needless to say, a sequel or revival isn't going to happen.

Cinemablend recently caught up with Catwoman director Pitof and asked whether there was ever a version of the 2004 movie which featured a cameo appearance from Batman, something you'd imagine would have helped its box office prospects.

"No, because it was the opening deal. We wanted Catwoman out of Batman's hand," the filmmaker explained. "We wanted to start something fresh. There were no other characters from the DC comics to bring, because otherwise you will bring something else. The thing was really to start something fresh and new with Catwoman, and then build new villains."

"So here, the whole thing was cosmetics," Pitof added. "The villain was the cosmetics industry. It was more of a concept than one villain."

Despite attempting to approach the source material in a new way, Pitof admitted that when he reached the editing room, Catwoman simply did not come together in the way he'd envisioned.

"After the shoot, when we put the movie together, it didn't work because so much [had] changed during shooting. The pieces were not really fitting together," he said. "We had to rethink completely the whole edit, inverting scenes and adding new scenes. And we had a 10 day reshoot a month before release date! Which is insane! To fix all the little problems the script had."

"I never had the option to have a director’s cut. It was more of, 'Okay, how can we fix it?'" Pitof continued. "I would say the problem of the movie was the script. The script, we all know, had been rewritten a thousand times. When we started the movie at the shoot, the script was not finished."

"We still kept writing the script while editing. So if I had six months [of additional time], I would've put six months before production. Not after!"

Catwoman had been portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer over a decade earlier in Batman Returns and, after this 2004 effort, was shelved until returning in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises courtesy of Anne Hathaway. The anti-hero never showed up in the DCEU but was played by Zoë Kravitz in The Batman

Do you think Catwoman deserves to be celebrated two decades on? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Celebrates The Movie's 20th Anniversary With Some Surprisingly NSFW Photos
Related:

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Celebrates The Movie's 20th Anniversary With Some Surprisingly NSFW Photos
CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Recalls Fan Backlash To Her Revealing Costume: It Was Better Suited For My Body
Recommended For You:

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Recalls Fan Backlash To Her Revealing Costume: "It Was Better Suited For My Body"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/2/2024, 5:25 AM
But why? ...is it possible to write it in the article title?
Knightrider
Knightrider - 9/2/2024, 5:28 AM
I always thought that this Project originally started as a Batman Returns spin off that morphed into this
Sicario
Sicario - 9/2/2024, 5:33 AM
Gotta say though, it's a pretty novel idea to go after the cosmetics industry, I mean I don't think anyone's gonna do that now.

Kinda ironic tho, that halle berry looked like the poster child of bdsm and cosmetics in the movie. I don't think I have even watched the whole movie through even once.

Always funny how these things get greenlit and there's not even a coherent screenplay to begin with. Sort of a good thing really, even big multi billion dollar companies are fumbling through life, just like the rest of us.
ManDeth
ManDeth - 9/2/2024, 6:11 AM
It went wrong when WB hired ALL the wrong people to make & star in it. There is not one good thing about it. Not one good idea. Nothing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder