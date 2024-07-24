CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Celebrates The Movie's 20th Anniversary With Some Surprisingly NSFW Photos

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Celebrates The Movie's 20th Anniversary With Some Surprisingly NSFW Photos

Catwoman star Halle Berry has continued to celebrate the 2004 movie's 20th anniversary, this time taking to Instagram to share some topless photos in which she poses with a couple of cats and little else!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Catwoman

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Catwoman and, while the movie hasn't aged particularly well or gained many fans over the past two decades, Halle Berry has been embracing the critical and commercial flop both in recent interviews and on social media. 

Now, the X-Men star has taken to Instagram to look back at her time playing the feline-themed anti-hero, saying: "It's been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka Catwoman!"

We don't know whether Berry is angling for a return to the DC Universe or simply embracing a movie once considered a low point of her career, but those comments were accompanied by a series of topless photos!

However, protecting the A-Lister's modesty are - rather appropriately - a couple of cats!

Catwoman was released to overwhelmingly negative reviews and a disappointing $82.4 million box office haul. Widely considered one of the worst comic book movies ever made, it's now primarily remembered for Halle Berry's acceptance speech at the Razzies. 

"The studio knew what I was going to do at the Razzies," Berry recalled. "I told them I wanted to take the piss out of it and laugh at it. I don’t think it’s a God-awful film, but I was at the Razzies, so I had to do what they do; I s--- on it because they s--- on it! I wrote [that speech] within an inch of my life."

"I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know I didn’t take it that seriously. You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned it, I’ll take this, too."

As for how she felt to see Catwoman take such a mauling from critics, Berry added, "Critics have so much power. When a movie comes out, if critics say it’s not worth watching and smash it, people listen. Critics aren’t talking about it now, and people have the freedom to discover it on their own without a reminder of what critics said about it."

"Younger generations don’t know what was said back then," she continued. "They discover it on their own and enjoy its merits without being mind-led to think a certain way."

Check out Berry's NSFW Instagram post celebrating Catwoman's 20th anniversary below.

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Recalls Fan Backlash To Her Revealing Costume: It Was Better Suited For My Body
Related:

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Recalls Fan Backlash To Her Revealing Costume: "It Was Better Suited For My Body"
CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Creative Team Recall Batman Being Off-Limits, THAT Costume, And Negative Reviews
Recommended For You:

CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Creative Team Recall Batman Being Off-Limits, THAT Costume, And Negative Reviews
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/24/2024, 6:41 AM
Like fine wine.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 6:42 AM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/24/2024, 7:21 AM
She still fire 🔥

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 7:24 AM
User Comment Image

I do like her comments aswell and glad she is embracing the film for what it is as she has pretty much since its release.


It’s a dud of a film to put it lightly but through no fault imo of Halle who did as well as she could with the material and direction she had.

I still find it weird that they went with an OC in Patience Phillips rather then just do Selina Kyle which I think Halle would have been great as but probably for the best that character wasn’t involved in hindsight haha.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/24/2024, 7:36 AM
Catwoman is Burtonverse, so how about this:

Zod successfully terraformed the planet Earth at the end of The Flash, killing all humans. Metahumans however survived and have all been integrated into New Kryptonian society (albeit as second class citizens).

Now it's up to Halle Berry's Catwoman as she joins the Birds of Prey, a resistance force of underground metahumans led by Ashley Scott's Huntress (daughter of Michelle Pfieffer's Catwoman and with the same power set as Patience Phillips) as they fight to take down their fascist Kryptonian oppressors and reclaim the Earth.

R-rated Elseworlds TV series on Max.
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 7/24/2024, 7:38 AM
I grew up with this movie and enjoy it for what it was! I can only imagine if this movie came out today lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder