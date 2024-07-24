CATWOMAN Star Halle Berry Celebrates The Movie's 20th Anniversary With Some Surprisingly NSFW Photos

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Catwoman and, while the movie hasn't aged particularly well or gained many fans over the past two decades, Halle Berry has been embracing the critical and commercial flop both in recent interviews and on social media.

Now, the X-Men star has taken to Instagram to look back at her time playing the feline-themed anti-hero, saying: "It's been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka Catwoman!"

We don't know whether Berry is angling for a return to the DC Universe or simply embracing a movie once considered a low point of her career, but those comments were accompanied by a series of topless photos!

However, protecting the A-Lister's modesty are - rather appropriately - a couple of cats!

Catwoman was released to overwhelmingly negative reviews and a disappointing $82.4 million box office haul. Widely considered one of the worst comic book movies ever made, it's now primarily remembered for Halle Berry's acceptance speech at the Razzies.

"The studio knew what I was going to do at the Razzies," Berry recalled. "I told them I wanted to take the piss out of it and laugh at it. I don’t think it’s a God-awful film, but I was at the Razzies, so I had to do what they do; I s--- on it because they s--- on it! I wrote [that speech] within an inch of my life."

"I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know I didn’t take it that seriously. You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned it, I’ll take this, too."

As for how she felt to see Catwoman take such a mauling from critics, Berry added, "Critics have so much power. When a movie comes out, if critics say it’s not worth watching and smash it, people listen. Critics aren’t talking about it now, and people have the freedom to discover it on their own without a reminder of what critics said about it."

"Younger generations don’t know what was said back then," she continued. "They discover it on their own and enjoy its merits without being mind-led to think a certain way."

Check out Berry's NSFW Instagram post celebrating Catwoman's 20th anniversary below.