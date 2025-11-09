Warner Bros. Canceled A CATWOMAN Movie For HBO Max Three Months Into Production

It’s been revealed that the company behind DC Studios’ upcoming Dynamic Duo film was also working on a Catwoman movie for HBO Max before it was canceled.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 09, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Catwoman has had a fairly prolific career in entertainment. She's been portrayed in live-action multiple times, dating back to the '60s. She's even received her own movie—2004's Catwoman, and has been the subject of numerous animated adaptations. As it turns out, though, the character's media career was meant to expand even further. DC Studios is currently in development of Dynamic Duo, an animated film produced by Swaybox Studios focused on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

Created in Swaybox's signature style of blending puppetry, CGI and live-action elements, it's one of the most fascinating offerings coming out of DC Studios, with a real opportunity to become the company's own Spider-Verse. Surprisingly, the film actually originated from a Catwoman feature Swaybox was already in production of before it got canceled. The revelation actually came out in January 2025, but it's only now gaining traction due to DC Film News stating that some pictures featured on Swaybox Studio's website may be BTS pics of Dynamic Duo. According to the page, there is a possibility some or all of the pics belong to a canceled Catwoman movie.

The page posted a portion of a 2025 interview by Biz New Orleans with Swaybox (Note: The link to the interview is dead). In it, Swaybox's Arthur Mitnz revealed that prior to Dynamic Duo, the studio was making a Catwoman prequel for HBO Max: 

"We were greenlit to make a project for HBO Max, a feature film based on Catwoman as a kid."

However, three months into development, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the decision to slow down on the amount of content WBD produced for streaming. This led to the cancelation of many different projects, one of which was Swaybox's Catwoman movie. Mintz added on the move: "He canceled 42 projects, including ours."

Fortunately, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Turns out that Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, saw the footage from the Catwoman film. He liked it so much, that he decided to put a sizzle reel of Swaybox's work and showed it to WBD CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav was reportedly quite impressed, dubbing the work "incredible," and reportedly told them it needed to be released as soon as possible, but with a caveat: the project needed to be a "larger story."

It's interesting to know that Swaybox's Catwoman feature was going to be focused on the antihero as a child, since it appears to be the same prequel approach the company is now using for Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, as a plot description shared by Variety stated the movie, "Will depict how the friendship between Grayson and Todd as youths becomes tested by their diverging ideas for what their future should be."

Despite her popularity and constant appearances in Batman media, it would have been interesting to see Catwoman take center stage in a project with the uniqueness and flare of Swaybox. 

Curiously, there seem to be no projects in the near future set to feature Catwoman. Though for a long time it seemed like Zoë Kravitz would return as Selina Kyle for The Batman Part II, a recent rumor pointed to the contrary. The Brave and the Bold is expected to introduce us to a fully fledged Batman universe, so hopefully the movie will have room for Selina Kyle. 

Would you have liked to have seen Swaybox's Catwoman film? Are you excited for Dynamic Duo?

