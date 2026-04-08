ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 Cover Finally Reveals Absolute Robin(s) And, Yes, They're Suitably Massive

After months of speculation, we finally have a first look at Absolute Batman's take on Robin. Well, Robins.

Writer Scott Snyder took to X to officially reveal the cover of Absolute Batman #20, confirming that The Robins are set to "enter the story in a huge way." A lot of memes did the rounds showing a ginormous Robin when this debut was first teased, and, as it happens, they were pretty accurate.

However, this version of the Boy Wonder/s is made up of two giant mech suits and what appear to be a few regular-sized armoured motorcycle riders. The question now is, who exactly will hold the "Robin" moniker in the Absolute Universe?

Judging by the colours of the suits, the trio on the bikes are likely Tim Drake, Duke Thomas, and Stephanie Brown. As for the mechs, the one on the left is likely Dick Grayson (a parademic in this world), meaning their apparent leader is probably Jason Todd.

That's speculation for now, but the official description of Absolute Batman #20 teases, "As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue."

DC's Absolute Universe has been a huge hit for the publisher and a stark contrast to the mixed fortunes of Marvel's rebooted Ultimate Universe. That started strong when it launched in 2024, only to become increasingly convoluted ahead of the shock announcement that the plug was being pulled on it after only two years.

Seeing as Snyder redefined Batman in 2011 with "The New 52" relaunch, the fact that he's found such huge success with Absolute Batman shouldn't come as a surprise. Every issue feels like an event with new introductions and revelations, and the writer is showing no signs of slowing down as this parallel reality—shaped in Darkseid's image—continues to expand.

Check out Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman #20 cover below.

Hey everyone, because some of the images are starting to appear out there, DC has decided to reveal the cover of ABSOLUTE BATMAN 20 today!



In May ,THE ROBINS enter the story in a huge way…



Really excited for you guys to see what we have planned - and to hear your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/SZerFabtyw — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) April 7, 2026

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On sale 5/13/26