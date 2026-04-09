SUPERGIRL/BLADE: The Woman Of Tomorrow Teams Up With The Daywalker To Battle Mojo In New Crossover Comic

DC Comics has announced that Supergirl/Blade, the next chapter in its historic digital-first crossover initiative with Marvel, is now available on DC GO!, the publisher's online collection of webcomics.

Written by CRC Payne with art by Mikel Janín and Hugo Petrus, colors by Marcelo Maiolo, and letters by Pat Brosseau, the new vertical-scroll webcomic brings together two icons from opposite worlds for an unexpected team-up that cuts across dimensions. The special one-shot issue is free-to-read for the first 30 days with DC Universe Infinite registration.

Building on the momentum of last year's digital-first crossovers, including The Flash/Fantastic Four on DCUI and Thor/Shazam! on Marvel Unlimited, the initiative continues to grow in 2026, with both publishers releasing new stories that highlight the strengths of their characters while exploring surprising team-ups.

Here's the official description for Supergirl/Blade, which marks the first time these characters have appeared together in original vertical-scroll stories created specifically for digital platforms:

When Mojo kidnaps Supergirl and Blade to star in his latest over-the-top vampire romance series, the Girl of Steel and the Daywalker find themselves trapped on a soundstage where the cameras never stop rolling, and the stakes are very real. Forced to battle bloodsucking foes, melodramatic tropes, and Mojo himself, the unlikely duo must team up and fight their way to freedom before the show’s final twist becomes their last.

On the Marvel side, Jeff/Aquaman by Kelly Thompson and Andres Genolet, an aquatic adventure pairing the fan-favourite land shark with the King of Atlantis, is also now available.

In that, when Ken the Kaiju storms Coney Island, Jeff and Aquaman must form an unlikely aquatic alliance to save the shoreline from destruction.

Together, these releases mark the latest entries in the coordinated DC/Marvel digital crossover schedule, offering readers two new stories that showcase the breadth of tone and character across both universes.

In print, we've had Deadpool/Batman, Batman/Deadpool, and Superman/Spider-Man. Next up is Spider-Man/Superman, and the crossovers are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, given how popular they have been in sales.

The fun of these Multiversal meetings has been seeing characters interact who we never imagined would share the page. That's definitely the case with Supergirl and Blade, two heroes who couldn't be any more different. However, with Mojo in the mix, this is sure to be a weird, wild tale.

Check out the cover for Supergirl/Blade below.

SUPERGIRL/BLADE

Written by CRC PAYNE

Art & Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Available Now