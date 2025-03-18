A New Spider-Man, Wolverine Is Winter Soldier No More(?), And Miles Morales Arrives In June's ULTIMATE Titles

Marvel's new Ultimate line continues to top the charts, "helping bring new and returning fans to the comic shop month after month" (that's according to Marvel Comics, anyway, though sales have been strong).

Today, we have news on what the creators behind the five ongoing titles have brewing with the reveal of June's issues, including the start of the second year of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates. That will have a special "One Year In: Foil Variant Cover by Benjamin Su.

The stakes have never been higher as the interconnected narrative behind this bold new universe ramps up to The Maker's return. In addition, June sees the launch of the line’s first limited series, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a five-issue saga that sees Miles Morales collide with the Ultimate Universe, teaming up with the stars of each series in a sprawling crossover adventure.

The biggest news, however, might be the fact Peter Parker's son, Richard, has seemingly become a Spider-Man in his own right. That's courtesy of the wall-crawler's Symbiote-like Picotech suit gifted to him by Tony Stark and Reed Richards.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect from June's Ultimate titles:

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Before the Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles’ baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it’s up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that’s just the start of his journey across Earth-6160...

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 6/25

KILLMONGER VS. THE VODU-KHAN! Black Panther has deputized Erik Killmonger in his absence! But T’Challa’s mysterious advisors, the Vodu-Khan, do not trust this interloper! Plus, Queen Okoye reveals truths behind her marriage and her mission...

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 6/11

THE SECOND YEAR OF THE ULTIMATES STARTS HERE! Time is of the essence! And no one knows that better than Iron Lad… With the Maker set to be released in six months, it’s time to kick off new, more daring actions! Enter: Ultimates 3.0!

ULTIMATES #13

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 6/18

WAR RAGES ON IN NEW YORK CITY! Black Cat enlists Richard Parker’s aid in the Sinister Six turf war…and Spider-Man gains a surprising ally!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

​​​​​​​On Sale 6/4

REUNION WITH THE OPPOSITION? Guest artist Alex Lins (Namor) takes Wolverine on a psychedelic journey through his mind as familiar and unfamiliar faces of the Opposition try to untangle Logan’s Winter Soldier programming!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #6

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

​​​​​​​On Sale 6/4

​​​​​​​

THE DAWN OF A NEW MUTANT CULT? It’s springtime in Hi No Kuni, the period for renewal and new beginnings. But what’s new is not always what’s better, as Hisako’s dark era spreads...

ULTIMATE X-MEN #16

​​​​​​​Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 6/11