ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 Features A Shocking Link To PROMETHEUS And Some Heroic Sacrifices - SPOILERS

Aliens vs. Avengers #2 finally went on sale today and it opens in another universe where David-8 (played by Michael Fassbender in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant) wipes out the Engineers alongside two of his doubles.

1000 years pass and the three versions of David-8 have wiped out all life in their reality. However, they then discover the existence of the Multiverse and travel to a version of the Marvel Universe which sees them use the Weyland Corporation to take over the world in preparation for an eventual Xenomorph invasion.

In the present, we learn that Iron Man managed to capture a David-8 and now keeps him in a state of suspended animation having removed his head.

It's also revealed that Stark Tower is a rocket ship meant to evacuate the 1,400 or so humans who are still alive. They'll travel into space and colonise a new world, but not before stopping by Mars to meet with the X-Men.

However, just as they're about to launch, Captain America returns with more survivors. There's no time to wait for them and it's too risky to wait and inadvertently bring someone who is infected on board; The Hulk, unwilling to watch his friend die from afar, joins the fight with Steve Rogers and is left behind as Tony, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Captain Marvel set off.

We don't see what becomes of Captain America and The Hulk, but they likely won't make it out of this fight alive.

"Elsewhere," the Engineers seemingly arrive in this future Marvel Universe and their screens read "INFECTION." What role they'll play in this story now remains to be seen.

We didn't expect Aliens vs. Avengers to serve as a loose sequel to Sir Ridley Scott's movies, but that appears to be the direction Jonathan Hickman is taking this story in. There are only two issues left, anyway, so we're already at the halfway point.

Check out some spoilery pages from the second instalment below.

EARTH SURRENDERS?! Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few…CHANGED. The Avengers…must avenge.

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art & Cover by ESAD RIBIC

On Sale Now