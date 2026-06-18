Amazing Spider-Man #1000: New Variants And Story Details Revealed As Pepe Larraz Provides Second Main Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed a new main cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 by artist Pepe Larraz—the other is by John Romita Jr. and Paolo Rivera—along with additional covers and new story details.

On sale September 16, the highly anticipated milestone issue, "destined to take its place in comic book history," according to Marvel Comics, delivers both a major turning point for Joe Kelly's current run and an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy. The landmark issue will also feature an incredible collection of variant covers from some of the industry’s greatest artists.

Today, you can check out Larraz's stunning main cover and breathtaking new variant covers by esteemed artists Alex Ross, who captures one of Spider-Man's most defining moments in his incomparable style, and Mark Bagley, whose cover spotlights Spider-Man's unmatched rogues' gallery.

New details for some of the many anniversary stories are also revealed, including new promo art covers by Stuart Immonen and Marcos Martin. Both iconic Spider-Man artists will reunite with fellow Spider-Man legends, Brian Michael Bendis and Dan Slott, in their respective stories.

Plus, Patrick Gleason delivers another of his stunning "Web-Head" covers as promo art, and joins screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth) in his exciting comic book debut. Finally, visionary creators Frank Miller and Peach Momoko will collaborate for the first time. Notable by his absence is J. Michael Straczynski, one of the all-time great Amazing Spider-Man scribes.

"Now I Can Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker’s life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben’s death.

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey’s greatest foes!

"Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason

"Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pit Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand!

More is set to be revealed about Amazing Spider-Man #1000 in the coming months, so keep checking back here for updates as we have them.