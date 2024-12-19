DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME Comic Book Series Sees Wade Wilson Kill Everyone...Again!

In 2012, writer Cullen Bunn and artist Dalibor Talajić cemented themselves as one of the greatest - and wildest - Deadpool creative teams with their blockbuster limited series, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, which was followed up with a highly-demanded sequel, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again.

This April, they’ll finally reunite to complete their acclaimed trilogy in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time.

The Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe series ranks among the most famous and best-selling Deadpool sagas. Its no-hold-barred storytelling unleashes the craziest and deadliest side of everyone’s favourite Merc with the Mouth. No one is off limits, and in its final instalment, things are bigger and bloodier than ever with an entire Multiverse’s worth of heroes for Wade Wilson to slice and dice.

Here's the official description for the conclusion to this trilogy:

First, Deadpool killed every hero in the Marvel Universe... Then he killed every hero in another Marvel Universe... Well, now, he’s back, and this time, slaughtering his way through Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be enough! He’s going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel’s greatest gone bad. Get ready for world-breaking Hulks, werewolf Captain Americas, and some all-new twisted takes! The classic universe-slaughtering team of Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić are back to kill everyone one...more...time!

"Oh, man! It’s absolutely bonkers that my pal Dalibor and I are back at it again with good ol’ Wade slaughtering all your favorite heroes!" Bunn said. "And, to celebrate the occasion, we’ve come up with an insanely bonkers story for you! It’s heartwarming for us, seeing all the good will and cheer this book brings our way!"

"All kidding aside, though. We wouldn’t have come back to a new Deadpool Kills story unless we could come up with something completely unexpected. And that’s what you’ll get here. You’ll also get what I think is the most epic Deadpool story of all time," he concluded.

Talajić added, "It seems eons ago that I drew my first Deadpool story - at the time I didn't even know who he was! Still, when Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe happened, it changed my life, so whenever I have an opportunity to come back to him, it's like reuniting with an old friend."

"Trust me, one hell of a ride awaits for you. I'm already half way through and I'm having a blast!" the artist continued. "Something that started almost as a joke turned out to be a big event trilogy, 15 years in the making, and that makes me pretty proud!"

Check out Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time's covers by David Paratore, Greg Land, and Dan Panosian below.