Marvel Comics Celebrates PLANET HULK's 20th Anniversary With RETURN TO PLANET HULK One-Shot

This October, Greg Pak and Carlo Pagulayan reunite in Return to Planet Hulk #1, a one-shot celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic Planet Hulk storyline. Find out what you can expect here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Return to Planet Hulk, a one-shot marking the 20th anniversary of Planet Hulk, arrives in comic book stores this September. Reuniting Planet Hulk creators, superstar writer Greg Pak and acclaimed artist Carlos Pagulayan, Return to Planet Hulk will feature an all-new, gripping tale set during the original epic.

Planet Hulk saw Hulk crash land on a strange alien planet, where he embarked on a mythical journey from gladiator slave to mighty king. Considered a modern Marvel masterpiece by many fans, Planet Hulk has become one of the character's most seminal story arcs (it was also very loosely adapted in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok).

The world and characters introduced in Planet Hulk continue to impact Marvel storytelling today, including the recent cosmic event, Imperial, and as we mentioned above, influenced several media adaptations over the last two decades.

You won't want to miss this celebratory return to a beloved saga that has secured its place in comic book history. Here's the official description:

GAMMA-IRRADIATED GLADITORIAL ACTION ON PLANET HULK! Green blood will flow and sparks will fly! After escaping the Red King’s deadly arena, Hulk faces ferocious monsters and smashes his way through malicious machines and wild robotic terrors in one of his most important battles of survival on the war-torn planet of Sakaar! Two possible destinies are at stake! The SAKAARSON, savior of the planet, or the WORLDBREAKER, the legendary destroyer! Will his rage only fuel the chaos of this alien world?

"Working on Planet Hulk remains one of the greatest joys of my comics career, and I'm enormously grateful for the love so many readers have shared for the storyline over the years," Pak shared. "This 20th anniversary special is a celebration and a huge thank you to everyone -- and a chance to take one more journey into the dark heart of the Green Scar and add to the wild mythos of Sakaar."

"It's also a huge pleasure to be working with Carlo Pagulayan and Mark Paniccia again -- it's like we never left off, and it feels like home," the writer teased.

Marvel Comics now frequently revisits past eras in its comics, a move that's been welcomed by fans. Exploring an untold tale like this one promises to be a lot of fun and takes us back to this incredible era, without rehashing it in the present day.

Stay tuned for more on Return to Planet Hulk as we have it. 

Kxdnnhcz o

RETURN TO PLANET HULK #1
Written by GREG PAK
Art and Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN
On Sale 10/8

Spike101
Spike101 - 7/10/2025, 5:38 PM
I think the MCU has already blown this one with terrible adaptation in Ragnarok.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/10/2025, 5:59 PM
Rip MCU hulk 2008-2012

